PREP TRACK: Yoder repeats, Warsaw, Concord take top spots at NLC championships

May 8—WARSAW — Warsaw reigned in the girls side and Concord took the edge over Warsaw Wednesday at the Northern Lakes Conference championships at Warsaw High School.

The boys' score is not final as boys pole vault was called after darkness swept through the area. The vaulters will return to Warsaw on Saturday to determine a winner in the event.

Highlights from the night involved each area team including some of the action below.

EMERSON'S FINAL JUMP EARNS FIRST-PLACE FINISH

One of the highlights for The Goshen News' area came early on Wednesday at Warsaw. With the girls long jump finals already in full swing, action was momentarily paused with jumpers making the quick run to the 100-meter dash prelims. When they came back, the final jumps didn't disappoint.

Plymouth's Arielle Ferman was the top-seeded jumper entering Wednesday's competition but after a devastating scratch in her final jump, it left the door open for Concord's Dea'ana Emerson and Wawasee's Kaydence Shepherd to take the top spot.

When both runners returned from their 100 prelims, the junior Emerson was up first. Emerson charged forward and reached 16-feet, 6 1/2-inches, good for first.

Shepherd followed, but a scratch from the senior sent Emerson up with elation over the victory. Shepherd finished second with a jump of 16-feet, 5 3/4-inches.

"I usually do better after I run," Emerson said. "Last time I ran the 100, I jumped 16'10" so I feel better, more warmed up."

YODER DOES IT AGAIN

Wawasee senior came in as one of the favorites to win both the shot put and discus Wednesday. She did so in record fashion — again.

After setting the meet record last year in the discus, Yoder came back and did so again but was unaware of doing so.

"I wasn't feeling my best, but I definitely got in some good throws even though I scratched," Yoder said afterward. "I think I could have definitely done better, but I'm happy with the outcome."

Yoder's throw of 142-feet and 5-inches broke her record last year by a little more than a foot. Yoder also finishes first in the shot put with a throw of 36-feet, 6 1/4 inches.

THOMAS, MOON FINISH 1-2 FOR MINUTEMEN

The 100-meter dash featured a switch from prelims to finals. The Concord duo of Jaron Thomas and Joseph Moon were seeded top two after the prelims with Moon having a slight advantage.

In the finals, Thomas pulled ahead for the first-place finish with Moon taking the runner-up spot. It's the third-straight year the Minutemen have taken the top two spots in the race and the second time Thomas and Moon finished 1-2.

A change with Thomas' blocks helped send him to the top of the podium.

"In prelims my blocks slipped from under me, so I got a holder this time and I made sure I got my whole foot on the block, and I'm glad it worked out this time," Thomas said.

"Honestly, it's a blessing to be back here," Thomas added. "Last year it was a close one with me and him. It was a good race, and I had a lot of fun with it."

GIRLS

100-meter dash: Camryn Burner, Warsaw, 12.41 seconds

200-meter dash: Kristina Petkova, Goshen, 25.31 seconds

400-meter dash: Josefina Rastrelli, Warsaw, 56.93 seconds — meet record

800-meter dash: Josefina Rastrelli, Warsaw, 2:17.14

1,600-meter dash: Dakotah Moore; Northridge; 5:13.68

3,200-meter dash: Sophie Wray, Plymouth, 11:28.72

100-meter hurdles: Jersey Hunter, Plymouth, 15:45 seconds

300-meter hurdles: Annabel Parker, Warsaw, 46.81 seconds

4X100-meter relay: NorthWood, (Anna Roeder, Kady Hutsell, Hannah Chupp, Elayna Yoder), 49.92

4X400-meter relay: Warsaw, (Madison Smalley, Ella Laput, Ali Barkey, Josefina Rastrelli), 4:06.54

4X800-meter relay: Wawasee, (Mia Hodgson, Addison Delagrange, Jasmine Hernandez, Reese Beasley), 10:07.12

Shot put: Emma Yoder, Wawasee, 36' 6 1/4"

Discus: Emma Yoder, Wawasee, 142' 1/2" — meet record

Long jump: Dea'ana Emerson, Concord, 15'10"

High jump: Claire Payne, NorthWood, 5'0"

Pole vault: Elliana Transparenti, Warsaw, 11'1" — meet record

Final team standings:

1. Warsaw, 163.5

2. Concord, 98.5

T-3. Plymouth, Wawasee, 92

5. NorthWood, 86.5

6. Northridge, 76.5

7. Mishawaka, 65

8. Goshen, 54

BOYS

100-meter dash: Jaron Thomas, Concord, 10.87 seconds

200-meter dash: Brady Newsome, Mishawaka, 22.10 seconds

400-meter dash: Joseph Moon, Concord, 50.26 seconds

800-meter dash: Jackson Yoder, Concord, 1:58.30

1,600-meter dash: Jackson Gackenheimer, Warsaw, 4:20.61

3,200-meter dash: Liam Bauschke, Mishawaka, 9:23.21

110-meter hurdles: Skyler VanSkyhawk, Mishawaka, 15.15 seconds

300-meter hurdles: Skyler VanSkyhawk, Mishawka, 39.96 seconds

4X100-meter relay: Concord (Reese Breveard, Joseph Moon, Simeon Lake, Jaron Thomas), 42.78 seconds

4X400-meter relay: Concord (Jackson Yoder, Dalex Moreira, Bo Brunner, Joseph Moon), 3:23.77

4X800-meter relay: Northridge (David Gingerich, Trevin Schlabach, Baylor Miller, Xavier Miller), 8:01.17

Shot put: Kameron Kauffman, Warsaw, 55'4"

Discus: Kameron Kauffman, Warsaw, 162'10"

Long jump: Reese Breveard, Concord, 21'4 1/2"

High jump: Jordan Randall, Warsaw, 6'8"

Pole vault: did not finish

Team standings (without pole vault scored)

1. Concord, 159.5

2. Warsaw, 149.5

3. Mishawaka, 96

4. Northridge, 88.5

5. NorthWood, 83

6. Goshen, 46.5

7. Wawasee, 37

8. Plymouth, 25

