PREP TRACK: Seeger teams second in quadrangular

Apr. 23—WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger boys and girls track teams hosted Crawfordsville, North Montgomery and Fountain Central to a meet on Monday.

Both Patriot teams would take second to the Athenians. In the boys meet, Konner Brenner won the 800 meter run for Seeger (2:08), while Nathan Odle won the 3,200 (10:32), the 1,600 relay team of Landon Dispennett, Finnian McClain, Brenner and Nicholas Wallpe won in 3:42. and the 3,200 team of Ethan Guminski, Odle, John Puterbaugh and Brenner won in 8:52.

Issac Gayler was second in the 400 (53.8) and third in the 200 (23.5) for the Mustangs.

In the girls meet, Kaylynn Coffman won the shot put (28-6) and the discus (102-3) for Seeger, while Caleigh Purcell won the 400 (1:05.9), Hadessah Austin won the 3,200 (11:02), and the 3,200 relay team of Adara Austin, Emily Greene, Purcell and Hayden Froedge won in 11:02.

Brailey Hoagland won the 100 (12.4) and 200 (26.1) runs for Fountain Central.

PREP BOYS TRACK

At West Lebanon, Ind.

Team results — 1. Crawfordsville 85, 2. Seeger 65, 3. North Montgomery 50, 4. Fountain Central 27

Individual results

High jump — 1. Kelby Harwood (NM) 5-8, 2. Dylan Wolcott (C) 5-6, 3. Kingston Runyon (NM) 5-6

Long jump — 1. Maddox Ronco (C) 18-3, 2. Finnian McLain (S) 17-11 1/2, 3. Caylum Wills (FC) 16-8 1/4

Shot Put — 1. Wyatt Million (C) 40-7, 2. Jacob Rice (HM) 40-5, 3. Brady Taylor (S) 36-1

Discus — 1. Alec Saidian (C) 116-11, 2. Andy Veselji (NM) 113-11, 3. Jacob Russell (C) 110-4

100 meters — 1. Tyson Fuller (C) 10.9, 2. Owen Utterback (NM) 10.9, 3. Nicholas Wallpe (S) 11.7

200 meters — 1. Fuller 22.6, 2. Landon Dispennett (S) 23.5, 3. Issac Gayler (FC) 23.5

400 meters — 1. Fuller 52.7, 2. Gayler 53.8, 3. Dispennett 55.3

800 meters — 1. Konner Brenner (S) 2:08, 2. John Puterbaugh (S) 2:12, 3. Ryan Miller (C) 2:14

110 hurdles — 1. Saidian 15.3, 2. McLain 15.3, 3. Anthony Bowen (S) 19.4

300 hurdles — 1. McLain 42.5, 2. Saidian 45.7, 3. Wills 48.1

1,600 — 1. Josh Inskeep (C) 5:02, 2. Max Brumett (C) 5:04, 3. Paul Lueking (NM) 5:10

3,200 — 1. Nathan Odle (S) 10:32, 2. Hutton Haas (C) 11:0, 3. Hayden Kler (FC) 11:01

400 relay — 1. North Montgomery 47.5, 2. Crawfordsville 49.4, 3. Seeger (Broderick Ashby, Bowen, Conor Eberly, Wallpe) 49.9

1,600 relay — 1. Seeger (Dispennett, McLain, Brenner, Wallpe) 3:42, 2. N. Montgomery 3:47, 3. Fountain Central (Wills, Brandon Pigg, Hayden Sigley, Gayler) 3:51

3,200 relay — 1. Seeger (Ethan Guminski, Odle, Puterbaugh, Brenner) 8:52, 2. Crawfordsville 9:01, 3. Fountain Central (Kler, Wills, Pigg, Wigley) 9:50

PREP GIRLS TRACK

At West Lebanon, Ind.

Team results — 1. Crawfordsville 93, 2. Seeger 62, 3. Fountain Central 42. 4. North Montgomery 31

Individual results

High jump — 1. Riley Gardner (C) 5-2, 2. Sydney Elizondo (C) 4-8, 3. Taylor Hudson (NM) 4-6

Long jump — 1. Naarah Byard (C) 16-11 1/4, 2. Brailey Hoagland (FC) 16-3, 2. Lily Hummel (C) 15-7 1/4

Shot Put — 1. Kaylynn Coffman (S) 28-6, 2. Bella Bacon (FC) 28-4, 3. Jazmen Russell (C) 27-2

Discus — 1. Coffman 102-3, 2. Campbell White (C) 88-6, 3. Ellie Walker (C) 86-4

100 meters — 1. Hoagland 12.4, 2. Lily Hummel (C) 12.9, 3. Bea Swick (C) 12.9

200 meters — 1. Hoagland 26.1, 2. Byard 26.6, 3. Areria Hansen (S) 28.1

400 meters — 1. Caleigh Purcell (S) 1:05, 2. Maesa Horton (C) 1:09, 3. Mady Holt (NM) 1:10

800 meters — 1. Sophia Melevage (C) 2:36, 2. Emily Greene (S) 2:40, 3. Hayden Frodge (S) 2:52

100 hurdles — 1. Aubrey Lowe (C) 17.0, 2. Guinevere Schmitzer-Torbert (C) 17.0, 3. Avery Fowler (S) 17.0

300 hurdles — 1. Schmitzer-Torbert 51.9, 2. Gracie Ratcliff (NM) 53.4, 3. Camy Cutcliff (C) 55.3

1,600 — 1. Katelyn Woolwine (NM) 6:09, 2. Claire Nern (S) 6:27, 3. Hadlee McBride (FC) 6:38

3,200 — 1. Hadessah Austin (S) 11:02, 2. Adara Austin 12:18, 3. Woolwine 13:32

400 relay — 1. Crawfordsville 53.5, 2. North Montgomery 58.1, 3. Seeger (Fowler, Kaitlynn Shirley, Emily Smith, Zara VanVactor) 59.1

1,600 relay — 1. Crawfordsville 4:32, 2. Fountain Central (Bacon, Halen McBride, Hadlee McBride, Hoaglans) 4:49, 3. Seeger (Purcell, VanVactor, Areia Hansen, Greene) 4:53

3,200 relay — 1. Seeger (Adara Austin, Greene, Purcell, Frodge) 11:02, 2. Crawfordsville 11:07, 3. Fountain Central (Raley Akers, Makali Akers, Halen McBride, Hadlee McBride) 12:11