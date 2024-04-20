PREP TRACK: Seeger sweeps Bi-County

Apr. 18—WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger boys and girls track teams hosted Fountain Central, Covington and Attica at the Bi-County Tournament and ended up with both team titles on Thursday.

Ethan Hernandez won the 100 (10.9), 200 (23.6) and 400 (54.5) dashes for the Patriots in the boys meet, while Cody Waling won the 110 (16.2) and 300 (46.1) hurdles, Konner Brenner won the 800 (2:09.3) and Ethan Guminski won the 1,600 (5:14.1). the 1,600 team of Hernandez, Finnian McLain, Tucker Herndon and Landon Dispennett won in 3:40, while the 3,200 team of Brenner, John Puterbaugh, Herndon and Nathan Odle won in 9:42.

Covington was second with Bradley Lewsader won the high jump (5-6), Nick Ferati won the long jump (19-9), and the 400 team of Ferati, Bieron Saliji, Austin Bechtold and Averey Powell won in 48.9.

Caven Brown won the shot put (37-9 1/2) and discus (105-5) for the Mustangs, while Hayden Kler won the 3,200 (10.53).

In the girls meet, Hayden Frodge won the 1,600 (6:35) and 3,200 (13:43) for the Patriots, while Paige Laffoon won the high jump (4-10) and long jump (16-7 1/2) and Saige Knosp won the shot put (33-6 3/4) and discus (100-1).

Emily Greene won the 800 (2:45.8) for Seeger, while the 400 relay team of Kaitlynn Shirley, Areria Hansen, Emily Smith and Sidnee Atwood won in 57.3, the 1,600 team of Laffoon, Hansen, Caleigh Purcell and Atwood won in 4:35 and 3,200 team of Greene, Purcell, Hadessah Austin and Emma Hays won in 11:47.

Brailey Hoagland won the 100 (12.2), 200 (27.2) and the 300 hurdles (49.8) for Fountain Central, while Lexi Slider won the 400 (1:09) for Covington while teammate Ashlynn Livengood won the 100 hurdles (17.6).

PREP BOYS TRACK

At West Lebanon, Ind.

Bi-County Tournament

Team results — 1. Seeger 96, 2. Covington 55, 3. Fountain Central 54, 4. Attica 13

Individual results

High jump — 1. Bradley Lewsader (C) 5-6, 2. Dawson Blue (FC) 5-2, 3. Austin Bechtold (C) 5-0

Long jump — 1. Nick Ferati (C) 19-9, 2. Gabe McCollum (FC) 17-11, 3. Landon Dispennett (S) 17-6 3/4

Shot Put — 1. Caven Brown (FC) 37-9 1/2, 2. Brady Taylor (S) 37-6, 3. Justin Allison (S) 36-5 1/2

Discus — 1. Brown 105-5, 2. Allison 103-5, 3. James Wolber (S) 102-11

100 meters — 1. Ethan Hernandez (S) 10.9, 2. Dawson Blue (FC) 11.0, 3. Averey Powell (C) 11.2

200 meters — 1. Hernandez 23.6, 2. Powell 24.1, 3. Blue 24.53

400 meters — 1. Hernandez 54.5, 2. Ethan Mellady 56.4, 3. Tucker Herndon 1:02.3

800 meters — 1. Konner Brenner (S) 2:09.3, 2. John Puterbaugh 2:10.1, 3. Bradley Lewsader (C) 2:10.2

110 hurdles — 1. Cody Waling (S) 16.2, 2. Finnian McLain 16.9, 3. Ferati 17.3

300 hurdles — 1. Waling 46.1, 2. Rylan Farrell (A) 48.0, 3. Brandon Pigg (FC) 50.5

1,600 — 1. Ethan Guminski (S) 5:14.1, 2. Kler 5:21.9, 3. Austin Thomas (S) 5:39.7

3,200 — 1. Kler 10:53, 2. Nathan Odle (S) 10:56

400 relay — 1. Covington (Ferati, Bieron Saliji, Bechtold, Powell) 48.9, 2. Seeger (McClain, Nicholas Wallpe, Herndon, Dispennett) 48.9, 3. Attica 51.5

1,600 relay — 1. Seeger (Hernandez, McLain, Herndon, Dispennett) 3:40, 2. Covington (Wyatt Woodrow, Lewsader, Bechtold, Powell) 3:42.8, 3. Fountain Central (Blue, Pigg, McCollum, Mellady) 3:50

3,200 relay — 1. Seeger (Brenner, Puterbaugh, Herndon, Odle) 9:42, 2. Covington (Lewsader, Asher Cadman, Bechtold, Wyatt Woodrow) 10:05.1, 3. Fountain Central (Kler, Pigg, McCollum, Mellady) 10:05.8

PREP GIRLS TRACK

At West Lebanon, Ind.

Bi-County Meet

Team results — 1. Seeger 116, 2. Fountain Central 53, 3. Covington 38, 4. Attica 4

Individual results

High jump — 1. Paige Laffoon (S) 4-10, 2. Lexi Slider (C) 4-4, 3. Avery Fowler (S) 4-2

Long jump — 1. Laffoon 16-7 1/2, 2. Caleigh Purcell (S) 15-8, 3. Rylee Simko (FC) 13-2 1/4

Shot Put — 1. Saige Knosp (S) 33-6 3/4, 2. Mary Greene (S) 29-1, 3. Aubrey Allison (C) 28-3 3/4

Discus — 1. Knosp 100-1, 2. Kaylynn Coffman (S) 87-11, 3. Micah Stonecipher (C) 77-2

100 meters — 1. Brailey Hoagland (FC) 12.2, 2. Laffoon 12.4, 3. Greta Smith 14.3

200 meters — 1. Hoagland 27.2, 2. Areria Hansen (S) 28.9, 3. Sidnee Atwood (S) 29.33

400 meters — 1. Slider 1:09.7, 2. Charlee Dillion (S) 1:10, 3. Madisyn Morgan (FC) 1:14

800 meters — 1. Emily Greene (S) 2:45, 2. Emma Hays (S) 2:52, 3. Luna Jenkins (FC) 3:28

100 hurdles — 1. Ashlynn Livengood (C) 17.6, 2. Avery Fowler (S) 18.9, 3. Scarlett Parker (FC) 19.5

300 hurdles — 1. Hoagland 49.8, 2. Purcell 53.1, 3. Fowler 58.4

1,600 — 1. Hayden Frodge (S) 6:35, 2. Adara Austin (S) 6:44, 3. Raley Messinger (FC) 7:07

3,200 — 1. Frodge 13:43, 2. Claire Nern (S) 14:33, 3. Lily Cunningham (FC) 16:25

400 relay — 1. Seeger (Kaitlynn Shirley, Hansen, Emily Smith, Atwood) 57.3, 2. Covington (Livengood, Keira Smith, Kennedie Cadman, Greta Smith) 59.3, 3. Fountain Central (Jenkins, Parker, Madisyn Morgan, Simko) 1:04

1,600 relay — 1. Seeger (Laffoon, Hansen, Purcell, Atwood) 4:35, 2. Fountain Central (Messinger, Mikaylee Meyer, Simko, Hoagland) 4:59, 3. Covington (Lauren Vale, Cadman, Keira Smith, Slider) 5:17.5

3,200 relay — 1. Seeger (Emily Greene, Purcell, Hadessah Austin, Hays) 11:47, 2. Fountain Central (Jenkins, Lily Cunningham, Meyer, Messinger) 13:46