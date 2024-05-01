PREP TRACK: Seeger boys win in quadrangular

Apr. 30—WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger boys track team was able to beat out South Vermillion, Parke Heritage and South Newton in a track meet on Tuesday.

Landon Dispennett won the 400 (54.0) for the Patriots, while Konner Brenner won the 800 (2:04), Ethan Guminski took the 1,600 (4:48), Finnian McLain won the 300 hurdles (41.7) and the 1,600 relay team of John Puterbaugh, Brenner, McLain and Dispennett won in 3:33 and the 3,200 team of Brenner, Nathan Odle, Malachi Lathrop and Nicholas Wallpe won in 9:07.

The Seeger girls scored 71 points and finished behind Parke Heritage's 73 to take second.

Caleigh Purcell won the 1,600 (5:40) and 3,200 (12:35) for the Patriots, while Hadessah Austin won the 800 (2:25) and the 3,200 team of Adara Austin, Hadessah Austin, Claire Nern and Jisela Buranosky won in 11:11.

PREP BOYS TRACK

At West Lebanon, Ind.

Team results — 1. Seeger 81, 2. South Vermillion 61.5, 3. Parke Heritage 59.5, 4. South Newton 26

Individual results

High jump — 1. Trey Milner (PH) 5-6, 2. Landon Downs (SV) 5-4, 2. Treyton Burgess (PH) 5-4

Long jump — 1. Cade Mabry (PH) 19-3 3/4, 2. Finnian McLain (S) 18-2 1/4, 3. Milner 17-7 1/2

Shot Put — 1. Aaron Kersey (SV) 44-2, 2. Luke Hoskins (SN) 42-9, 3. Zach Hess (SV) 40-10

Discus — 1. Hoskins 123.2, 2. Hess 116-2, 3. Lane Milner (SV) 114-7

100 meters — 1. Mabry 11.1, 2. McLain 11.3, 2. Hoskins 12.0

200 meters — 1. Brock Skinner (SV) 23.2, 2. Mabry 23.5, 3. Landon Dispennett (S) 23.6

400 meters — 1. Dispennett 54.0, 2. Trevor Shannon (SV) 54.9, 3. Levi Cowen (SV) 56.3

800 meters — 1. Konner Brenner (S) 2:04, 2. Nathan Odle (S) 2:09, 3. David Lacy (PH) 2:14

110 hurdles — 1. Dylan Hill (SV) 16.4, 2. Caleb Rector (PH) 16.8, 3. Anthony Bowen (S) 17.8

300 hurdles — 1. McLain 41.7, 2. John Puterbaugh (S) 45.3, 3. Rector 45.8

1,600 — 1. Ethan Guminski (S) 4:48, 2. John Puterbaugh (S) 4:53, 3. Lacy 4:55

3,200 — 1. Grant Bush (SV) 10:59, 2. Malachi Lathrop (S) 11:26, 3. Luke Hayes (PH) 12:20

400 relay — 1. Parke Heritage 47.5, 2. Seeger (Nicholas Wallpe, Bowen, Dispennett, Broderick Ashby) 47.8, 3. South Vermillion 50.5

1,600 relay — 1. Seeger (Puterbaugh, Brenner, McLain, Dispennett) 3:33, 2. South Newton 3:46, 3. South Vermillion 3:54

3,200 relay — 1. Seeger (Brenner, Odle, Lathrop, Wallpe) 9:07, 2. South Vermillion 10:11, 3. Parke Heritage 10:39

PREP GIRLS TRACK

At West Lebanon, Ind.

Team results — 1. Parke Heritage 73, 2. Seeger 71, 3. South Vermillion 56, 4. South Newton 27

Individual results

High jump — 1. Emma Sampson (PH) 4-10, 2. Cate O'Brien (PH) 4-8, 2. Kaitlynn Shirley (S) 4-6

Long jump — 1. Allison Whitson (SN) 13-7 3/4, 2. Kera Boblett (PH) 13-6 1/2, 3. Zara VanVactor (S) 13-4 3/4

Shot Put — 1. Ozofu Magaji (SV) 34-10, 2. Kaylynn Coffman (S) 30-9, 3. Cassie Miller (PH) 28-8 1/2

Discus — 1. Miller 102-3, 2. Coffman 99-1, 3. Magaji (SV) 98-0

100 meters — 1. Hallie Miller (PH) 13.3, 2. Areria Hansen (S) 13.3, 3. Hacee Cottrell (SV) 13.6

200 meters — 1. Emma Simpson (PH) 28.5, 2. Olivia Smith (SV) 28.7, 3. Boblett (PH) 29.0

400 meters — 1. Anesa Veseli (PH) 1:09, 2. Rylee Spangler (SV) 1:10, 3. Justice Stark (PH) 1:12

800 meters — 1. Hadessah Austin (S) 2:25, 2. Brooke Mace (PH) 2:37, 3. Bailey Dowdy (SV) 2:52

100 hurdles — 1. Addysen Standish (SN) 16.0, 2. Simpson 16.1, 3. Avery Fowler (S) 16.9

300 hurdles — 1. Standish 45.9, 2. Hallie Miller (PH) 53.8, 3. Stormi Swaim (PH) 57.2

1,600 — 1. Caleigh Purcell (S) 5:40, 2. Emily Greene (S) 5:44, 3. Mace 5:47

3,200 — 1. Purcell 12:35, 2. Emily Jones (PH) 13:07, 3. Isabella Turchi (SV) 13.22

400 relay — 1. South Vermillion 54.3, 2. Seeger (Areria Hansen, Emily Smith, Fowler, Shirley) 55.4, 3. South Newton 1:02

1,600 relay — 1. South Vermillion 4:43, 2. Seeger (Adara Austin, Hadessah Austin, VanVactor, Fowler) 4:44, 3. South Newton 5:41

3,200 relay — 1. Seeger (Adara Austin, Hadessah Austin, Claire Nern, Jisela Buranosky) 11:11, 2. South Vermillion 12:20, 3. Parke Heritage 12:42