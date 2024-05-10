PREP TRACK: Seeger boys win WRC crown

May 9—CAYUGA, Ind. — The Seeger boys track team outlasted the rest to win the Wabash River Conference team title on Thursday at North Vermilion High School.

Finnian McClain won the 110 (16.10 seconds) and 300 (41.79) hurdles and the long jump (20 feet, 1 inch) for the Patriots, while Konner Brenner won the 800 (2:05.75) and Nathan Odle won the 1,600 (4:37.69).

The 1,600 relay team of Brenner, McClain, Nicholas Wallpe and Landon Dispennett won in 3:36.73 and the 3,200 team of Odle, John Puterbaugh, Brenner and Malachi Lathrop won in 9:16.50.

North Vermillion was fourth with Karter Jackson taking second in the 1,600 (4:40.34), Cody Tryon was third in the 100 (12.02) and 200 (24.81), and Andre Buchhaas was third in the discus (114-2). The 400 relay team of Bradley Cope, Shawn Martin, Elijah Peaslee and Tryon was second at 47.20.

Fountain Central was fifth as Issac Gayler won the 400 (53.48), Caylum Wills was third in the 300 hurdles (47.20) and the 1,600 relay team 9f Wills, Brandon Pigg, Hayden Wigley and Gayler was second (3.46.81) and the 3,200 team of Hayden Kler, Pigg, Wigley and Wills was also second (9:25.49).

Covington was sixth with the 400 team of Bieron Saliji, Landon Herzog, Austin Bechtold and Averey Powell winning in 46.82, while Powell took second in the 100 (11.90), and Herzog was second in the long jump (18-7) and third in the high jump (5-5 3/4).

The Seeger girls took second to Parke Heritage. Hadessah Austin won the 800 (2:33.31) and 1,600 (5:29.11) for the Patriots, while Adara Austin won the 3,200 (12:27), Caleigh Purcell won the 300 hurdles (51.28) and the 3,200 team of Adara Austin, Hayden Frodge, Purcell and Claire Nern won in 11:41.34.

Fountain Central was fourth with Brailey Hoagland winning the 100 (13.28), the 200 (27.58), the 400 (1:02.17) and the long jump (15-7).

North Vermillion was fifth with Lauren Ellis winning the discus (108-07), Riley Smith was second in the 800 (2:35.44) and 1,600 (5:39.33), Reagan Bean took second in the high jump (4-8) and Isabell Edney was second in the shot put (32-7).

PREP BOYS TRACK

At Cayuga, Ind.

Wabash River Conference meet

Team results — 1. Seeger 146, 2. South Vermillion 114, 3. Parke Heritage 88, 4. North Vermillion 82, 5. Fountain Central 59, 6. Covington 55, 7. Riverton Parke 36, 8. Attica 2

Individual results

High jump — 1. Trevor Shannon (SV) 5-8, 2. Treyton Burgess (PH) 5-6, 3. Landon Herzog (C) 5-5 3/4

Long jump — 1. Finnian McClain (S) 20-1, 2. Herzog 18-7, 3. Cole Mabry (PH) 18-6 1/2

Shot Put — 1. Aaron Kersey (SV) 45-6, 2. Lane Milner (SV) 43-10, 3. Brady Taylor (S) 41-8

Discus — 1. Zach Hess (SV) 135-8, 2. Milner 130-5, 3. Andre Buchhaas (NV) 114-2

100 meters — 1. Cade Mabry (PH) 11.60, 2. Averey Powell (C) 11.90, 3. Cody Tryon (NV) 12.02

200 meters — 1. Brock Skinner (SV) 24.22, 2. Mabry 24.61, 3. Tryon 24.81

400 meters — 1. Issac Gayler (FC) 53.48, 2. Landon Dispennett (S) 53.58, 3. Shannon 55.52

800 meters — 1. Konner Brenner (S) 2:05.73, 2. John Puterbaugh (S) 2:08.23, 3. David Lacy (PH) 2:11.35

110 hurdles — 1. McClain 16.10, 2. Caleb Rector (PH) 17.97, 3. Anthony Bowen (S) 18.56

300 hurdles — 1. McClain 41.79, 2. Rector 45.96, 3. Caylum Wills (FC) 47.20

1,600 — 1. Nathan Odle (S) 4:37.69, 2. Karter Jackson (NV) 4:40.34, 3. Ethan Guminski (S) 4:44.22

3,200 — 1. Guminski 10:15.13, 2. Jackson 10:35.57, 3. Odle 10:49.61

400 relay — 1. Covington (Bieron Saliji, Herzog, Austin Bechthold, Powell) 46.82, 2. North Vermillion (Bradley Cope, Shawn Martin, Elijah Peaslee, Tryon)47.20, 3. Parke Heritage 47.71

1,600 relay — 1. Seeger (Brenner, McLain, Nicholas Wallpe, Dispennett) 3:36.73, 2. Fountain Central (Wills, Brandon Pigg, Hayden Wigley, Gayler) 3:46.81, 3. South Vermillion 3:51.12

3,200 relay — 1. Seeger (Odle, Puterbaugh, Brenner, Malachi Lathrop) 9:16.50, 2. Fountain Central (Hayden Kler, Pigg, Wigley, Wills) 9:25.49, 3. Riverton Parke 9:31.52

PREP GIRLS TRACK

At Cayuga, Ind.

Wabash River Conference Meet

Team results — 1. Parke Heritage 138.50, 2. Seeger 124, 3. South Vermillion 107, 4. Fountain Central 86, 5. North Vermillion 62, 6. Riverton Parke 28.5, 7. Covington 11, 8. Attica 2

Individual results

High jump — 1. Emma Sampson (PH) 5-0, 2. Reagan Bean (NV) 4-8, 3. Aubrey Ashwill (FC) 4-8

Long jump — 1. Brailey Hoagland (FC) 15-7, 2. Caleigh Purcell (S) 15-1, 3. Kera Boblett (PH) 14-10

Shot Put — 1. Ozofu Magaji (SV) 34-4, 2. Isabell Edney (NV) 32-7, 3. Kaylynn Coffman (S) 30-9 1/2

Discus — 1. Lauren Ellis (NV) 108-07, 2. Magaji 107-08, 3. Cassie Miller (PH) 95-08

100 meters — 1. Hoagland 13.28, 2. Hallie Miller (PH) 14.08, 3. Areria Hansen (S) 14.13

200 meters — 1.Hoagland 27.58, 2. Braylyn Bratcher (SV) 29.08, 3. Simpson 29.26

400 meters — 1. Hoagland 1:02.17, 2. Emily Adams (RP) 1:06.37, 3. Olivia Smith (SV) 1:06.76

800 meters — 1. Hadessah Austin (S) 2:33.31, 2. Riley Smith (NV) 2:35.44, 3. Brooke Mace (PH) 2:41.49

100 hurdles — 1. Simpson 17.11, 2. Anesa Veseli (PH) 18.23, 3. Ashley Pollard (SV) 18.27

300 hurdles — 1. Purcell 51.28, 2. Miller 53.51, 3. Henley Good (FC) 54.37

1,600 — 1. Hasessah Austin 5:29.11, Smith 5:39.33, 3. Adara Austin 5:41.33

3,200 — 1. Adara Austin 12:27.85, 2. Hadessah Austin 12:33.75, 3. Isabella Tuchi (SV) 12:56.24

400 relay — 1. Parke Heritage 54.52, 2. South Vermillion 55.36, 3. North Vermillion (Chloe Doan, Bean, Ellis, Laney Walters) 56.48

1,600 relay — 1. Parke Heritage 4:29.80, 2. Seeger (Hadessah Austin, Emily Greene, Hansen, Purcell), 4:31.25, 3. South Vermillion 4:49.24

3,200 relay — 1. Seeger (Adara Austin, Hayden Frodge, Purcell, Claire Nern) 11:41.34, 2. South Vermillion 11:55.04, 3. Parke Heritage 12:31.19