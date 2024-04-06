PREP TRACK: Salt Fork sweeps County titles

Apr. 6—CATLIN — For just the second time in the past five Vermilion County track meets, the Salt Fork Storm claimed both the boys and girls titles on Friday night.

For the boys, the 2024 title is the Storm's five in the past six County meets, while the girls have earned three of the past four County championships.

Salt Fork senior Macie Russell and Westville junior Ella Miller were the only individuals — boy or girl — to win all four of their events.

Russell, who has signed to continue her running career at Eastern Illinois, won the 400 and 800 meters races, while also anchoring Salt Fork's first-place 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams.

Russell concludes her County career in the 800 with three consecutive titles and a second in her freshman year.

Miller took home first place finishes in the triple jump, the 100 hurdles, the 300 hurdles as well as running the opening leg on the Tigers first place 800 relay team.

The top individual in the boys meet was Westville senior Tyler Miller, who won the 100 and 300 hurdle races along with anchoring the Tigers first place 400 relay team. In his fourth event, Miller and the Tigers took second in the 1,600 relay.

Salt Fork had a three individuals claim multiple victories on Friday night. Brysen Vasquez won the 200 and 400 races, Ty Smoot was first in the 800 and 1,600 events and Maddax Stine claimed victories in the shot put and discus events.

PREP BOYS TRACK

At Catlin

Vermilion County Meet

Team scores — 1. Salt Fork 136, 2. Oakwood 98, 3. Westville 97, 4. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 94, 5. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 46, 6. Armstrong-Potomac 29, 7. Hoopeston Area 23.

Individual results

100 meters — 1. Connor Smith (Oakwood) 11.28, 2. Brysen Vasquez (Salt Fork) 11.39, 3. Trent McMasters (Westville) 11.48, 4. Ja'Den Whorral (Westville) 11.57, 5. Caiden Burris (Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman) 11.70, 6. Nathaniel Burd (Armstrong-Potomac) 11.96.

200 — 1. Brysen Vasquez (Salt Fork) 22.95, 2. Ayden Ingram (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 23.53, 3. Garrett Hatcher (Westville) 24.16, 4. Caiden Burris (Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman) 24.21, 5. Kamdyn Keller (Salt Fork) 24.27, 6. Nathaniel Burd (Armstrong-Potomac 24.86.

400 — 1. Brysen Vasquez (Salt Fork) 52.17, 2. Connor Smith (Oakwood) 52.51, 3. Ayden Ingram (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 52.75, 4. Ja'Den Whorral (Westville) 54.56, 5. Rylan Mosier (Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman) 54.69, 6. Cole Bailey (Armstrong-Potomac) 56.35.

800 — 1. Ty Smoot (Salt Fork) 2:04.97, 2. Payton Wallace (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 2:11.76, 3. Jakob Rupp (Oakwood) 2:13.33, 4. Cortez Phelps (Salt Fork) 2:16.11, 5. Lucas Tyas (Oakwood) 2:18.00, 6. Brayden Neukirch (Westville) 2:22.03.

1,600 — 1. Ty Smoot (Salt Fork) 5:02.79, 2. Thomas Wells (Oakwood) 5:05.41, 3. Logan Henthorn (Salt Fork) 5:09.58, 4. Eli Hasting (Hoopeston Area) 5:14.76, 5. Braxton Berth (Armstrong-Potomac) 5:17.13, 6. Devin Stroud (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 5:17.54.

3,200 — 1. Thomas Wells (Oakwood) 11:04.00, 2. Seth Ellis (Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman) 11:16.00, 3. Aiden Morgan (Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman) 11:17.00, 4. Logan Henthorn (Salt Fork) 11:28.00, 5. Devin Stroud (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 11:31.42, 6. Owen Garrett (Hoopeston Area) 11:45.00.

110 hurdles — 1. Tyler Miller (Westville) 15.81, 2. James Cody (Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman) 16.49, 3. Eli Kennel (Armstrong-Potomac) 17.25, 4. Trevor McCall (Oakwood) 18.34, 5. Kyler Johnson (Oakwood) 19.17, 6. Gavin Holmes (Salt Fork) 19.18.

300 hurdles — 1. Tyler Miller (Westville) 42.09, 2. Ian Church (Salt Fork) 43.65, 3. James Cody (Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman) 44.42, 4. Eli Kennel (Armstrong-Potomac) 46.74, 5. Trevor McCall (Oakwood) 47.23, 6. Xander Swanson (Salt Fork) 47.33.

400 relay — 1. Westville (Trent McMasters, Ja'Den Whorral, Garrett Hatcher, Tyler Miller) 44.99, 2. Oakwood (McDaniel, Moss, Pricer, Smith) 45.05, 3. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (High, Chowning, Whitney, Powell) 46.82, 4. Hoopeston Area (Lewis, RayJones, RaSJones, Anderson) 47.66, 5. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman (Mosier, Burris, Wade, Carswell) 48.67, 6. Salt Fork (Vasquez, Keller, Church, Swanson) 55.16.

800 relay — 1. Westville (Trent McMasters, Lincoln Cravens, Easton Bolin, Garrett Hatcher) 1:36.02, 2. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (High, Chowning, Whitney, Cole) 1:38.99, 3. Hoopeston Area (Lewis, RayJones, RaSJones, Anderson) 1:39.11, 4. Salt Fork (Reffett, Trimmell, Keller, Merritt) 1:39.50, 5. Armstrong-Potomac (Bailey, Foster, Gerth, Burd) 1:41.24, 6. Oakwood (Ajster, Hanner, McDaniel, Taflinger) 1:43.96.

1,600 relay — 1. Oakwood (Jakob Rupp, Saul Carillo, Macen Phillips, Connor Smith) 3:41.72, 2. Westville (Blue, Laguna, Miller, Whorral) 3:43.33, 3. Salt Fork (Swanson, Phelps, Church, Smoot) 3:43.73, 4. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (Godwin, Farr, Powell, Wallace) 3:44.62, 5. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman (Mosier, Pearson, Cody, Ellis) 4:13.93, 6. Hoopeston Area (Linares, Kelnhofer, Hudson, Avitia) 4:31.76.

3,200 relay — 1. Oakwood (Lucas Tyas, Ben Darling, Jakob Rupp, Macen Phillips) 9:05.79, 2. Westville (Blue, Skinner, Neukirch, Gibson) 9:10.45, 3. Salt Fork (Smoot, Phelps, Smith, Frischkorn) 9:10.75, 4. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (Black, Thomas, Pattison, Wallace) 9:23.99, 5. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman (Neal, Cavanaugh, Irvin, Sands) 12:25.37.

Shot put — 1. Maddax Stine (Salt Fork) 13.63 meters, 2. Landyn Wendell (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 12.86, 3. Hayden Chew (Salt Fork) 12.11, 4. Spencer Wall (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 12.01, 5. Jeremy Hall (Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman) 11.97, 6. Lincoln Cravens (Westville) 11.88.

Discus — 1. Maddax Stine (Salt Fork) 45.03 meters, 2. Connor Powell (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 37.33, 3. Blake Trimmell (Salt Fork) 36.96, 4. Spencer Wall (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 356.40, 5. Bryson Brewer (Hoopeston Area) 33.65, 6. Rylan Mosier (Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman) 31.76.

High jump — 1. Ayden Ingram (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 1.87 meters, 2. Eli Kennell (Armstrong-Potomac) 1.77 meters, 3. Owen Root (Hoopeston Area) 1.67, 4. Gage Foster (Armstrong-Potomac) 1.67, 5. Isaac Cahill (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 1.67, 6. James Cody (Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman) 1.57.

Long jump — 1. Easton Bolin (Westville) 6.09 meters, 2. Gavin High (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 5.95, 3. Bryson McDaniel (Oakwood) 5.92, 4. Ian Chruch (Salt Fork) 5.59, 5. Landon Coon (Westville) 5.49, 6. Dylan Davis (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 5.46.

Triple jump — 1. Kamdyn Keller (Salt Fork) 11.98, 2. Sailer Harrison (Oakwood) 11.61, 3. Wes Curry (Westville) 11.56, 4. Bryson McDaniel (Oakwood) 11.54, 5. Payton Wallace (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 11.41, 6. Aiden White (Westville) 10.53.

PREP GIRLS TRACK

At Catlin

Vermilion County Meet

Team scores — 1. Salt Fork 160, 2. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 146, 3. Westville 85, 4. Hoopeston Area 41, 5. Armstrong-Potomac 40, 6. Oakwood 30, 7. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 16.

Individual results

100 meters — 1. Amber-Christine Reed (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 13.14, 2. Brycie Hird (Salt Fork) 13.56, 3. Nevaeh Scott (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 13.69, 4. Ella Cary (Salt Fork) 13.70, 5. Aubri Elliott (Oakwood) 13.85, 6. Christine Bailey (Armstrong-Potomac) 13.94.

200 — 1. Amber-Christine Reed (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 28.28, 2. Brycie Hird (Salt Fork) 29.27, 3. Maya Smith (Salt Fork) 29.55, 4. Christine Bailey (Armstrong-Potomac) 29.66, 5. Sierra Cunningham (Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman) 29.74, 6. Mackenzie Stow (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 29.80.

400 — 1. Macie Russell (Salt Fork) 1:05.73, 2. Nikita Taylor (Oakwood) 1:06.15, 3. Christine Bailey (Armstrong-Potomac) 1:06.59, 4. Amber-Christine Reed (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 1:07.12, 5. Brycie Hird (Salt Fork) 1:07.36, 6. Natalie Thomason (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 1:07.53.

800 — 1. Macie Russell (Salt Fork) 2:42.34, 2. Aleah Potter (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 2:49.10, 3. Gwen Bennett (Westville) 2:50.13, 4. Brylie Cox (Hoopeston Area) 2:50.80, 5. Hailey Walraven (Salt Fork) 2:51.92, 6. Kayla Crull (Armstrong-Potomac) 2:55.12.

1,600 — 1. Callie Richardson (Salt Fork) 6:07.42, 2. Leah Phipps (Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman) 6:12.36, 3. Aleah Potter (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 6:19.63, 4. Hunter Haggan (Hoopeston Area) 6:25.02, 5. Kayla Crull (Armstrong-Potomac) 6:25.29, 6. Kayla Wernigk (Armstrong-Potomac) 6:25.45.

3,200 — 1. Callie Richarson (Salt Fork) 12:51.93, 2. Aleah Potter (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 12:56.13, 3. Hunter Haggan (Hoopeston Area) 13:16.67, 4. Kayla Wernigk (Armstrong-Potomac) 13:26.00, 5. Amelia Birge (Salt Fork) 13:38.05, 6. Cala Reifsteck (Armstrong-Potomac) 14:23.00.

100 hurdles — 1. Ella Miller (Westville) 16.92, 2. Aubrey Peters (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 18.22, 3. Hannah Downing (Salt Fork) 18.31, 4. Emily Dice (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 18.65, 5. Gracie Gordon (Armstrong-Potomac) 18.83, 6. Taylor Remole (Salt Fork) 19.20.

300 hurdles — 1. Ella Miller (Westville) 52.01, 2. Hannah Downing (Salt Fork) 53.39, 3. Aubrey Peters (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 54.63, 4. Taylor Remole (Salt Fork) 55.52, 5. Gracie Gordon (Armstrong-Potomac) 57.64, 6. Emily Dice (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 57.94.

400 relay — 1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (Aubrey Peters, Emily Dice, Nevaeh Scott, Natalie Thomason) 53.50, 2. Salt Fork (Downing, Remole, Cary, Hird) 53.69, 3. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman (SaCunningham, SiCunningham, Hayes, Knight) 56.04, 4. Westville (Doggett, Appl, Hanner, Schluter) 56.94, 5. Oakwood (Smoot, Denhalter, Snow, Elliott) 57.12, 6. Hoopeston Area (Dixon, Cox, Walsh, Steiner) 57.45.

800 relay — 1. Westville (Ella Miller, Maddy Doggett, Carlee Miller, Maddison Appl) 1:56.54, 2. Salt Fork (Smith, Cox, Cary, Moudy) 1:57.06, 3. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (Dice, Thomas, Stow, Scott) 1:57.68, 4. Oakwood (Smoot, Snow, Denhalter, Gibbons) 2:10.29, 5. Hoopeston Area (Hernandez, Espinoza, Peterson, Goodner) 2:27.29.

1,600 relay — 1. Salt Fork (Ella Cary, Zoe Moudy, Callaway Cox, Macie Russell) 4:36.36, 2. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (Peters, Hensold, Scott, Thomason) 4:39.21, 3. Westville (Doggett, CMiller, Schluter, Bennett) 4:47.86, 4. Hoopeston Area (Goodner, Espinoza, Anderson, Haggan) 5:47.21.

3,200 relay — 1. Salt Fork (Zoe Moudy, Jordyn Colby, Hailey Walraven, Macie Russell) 11:27.67, 2. Westville (Schluter, CMiller, Bennett, Peaslee) 11:32.25, 3. Armstrong-Potomac (Reifsteck, Wernigk, Self, Crull) 11:54.64, 4. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (Reifsteck, Thorlton, Dale, Hensold) 12:05.20.

Shot put — 1. Reis McFarland (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 9.34 meters, 2. Lainey Wichtowski (Westville) 9.31, 3. Brylee Filicsky (Salt Fork) 9.24, 4. Miley Pierce (Salt Fork) 8.26, 5. Quinn Sperry (Oakwood) 8.09, 6. Kamryn Wright (Westville) 7.84.

Discus — 1. Brylee Filicsky (Salt Fork) 28.62 meters, 2. Lainey Wichtowski (Westville) 24.64, 3. Elizabeth Pearman (Salt Fork) 23.56, 4. Mady Nicoson (Oakwood) 23.48, 5. Natalie Simpson (Hoopeston Area) 23.41, 6. Reis McFarland (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 22.65.

High jump — 1. Natalie Thomason (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 1.60 meters, 2. Ella McFarland (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 1.57, 3. Vivian Walsh (Hoopeston Area) 1.47, 4. Gracie Gordon (Armstrong-Potomac) 1.42, 5. Gwen Bennett (Westville) 1.32.

Long jump — 1. Amber-Christine Reed (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 4.85 meters, 2. Nikita Taylor (Oakwood) 4.64, 3. Christine Bailey (Armstrong-Potomac) 4.41, 4. Claire Dixon (Hoopeston Area) 4.38, 5. Hannah Downing (Salt Fork) 4.38, 6. Callaway Cox (Salt Fork) 4.28.

Triple jump — 1. Ella Miller (Westville) 10.31 meters, 2. Claire Dixon (Hoopeston Area) 9.97, 3. Ella McFarland (Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin) 9.63, 4. Callaway Cox (Salt Fork) 8.39, 5. Carlee Miller (Westville) 8.35, 6. Abigail Steiner (Hoopeston Area) 8.33.