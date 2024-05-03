PREP TRACK: Salt Fork captures boys, girls VVC titles

May 3—WESTVILLE — In the 20-year history of the Vermilion Valley Conference the same school has won the boys and girls titles just six times.

On Thursday night, Salt Fork achieved this feat for the fourth time in program history and it's the third time in the past four years for the Storm to collect both trophies.

Additionally, Salt Fork seniors Macie Russell and Brysen Vasquez made conference history.

Russell became just the second female athlete to win the 800 meters in all four years of her high school career. The first was current Hoopeston Area coach Erika (Ramos) Seidel from 2006-09.

For Vasquez, he became the first boy or girl in Vermilion Valley Conference history to win the 100, 200 and 400-meter races in the same meet.

The full story on the Vermilion Valley Conference track meet will appear in Saturday's print and online editions of the Commercial-News.