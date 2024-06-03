PREP TRACK: Podium placers highlight two-day state finals action in Bloomington

Jun. 2—BLOOMINGTON — Putting multiple athletes on the podium, athletes well represented northern Indiana in the final week of high school track and field competition.

39 individuals from The Goshen News area competed Friday and Saturday at the IHSAA boys and girls track state finals hosted at Indiana University in Bloomington.

Represented by 17 boys and 12 girls from the area, split into 13 different events, the area was well-represented on the podium with two girls and five boys placing from the area.

The girls meet was ran on a clear Friday afternoon while the boys faced a vastly different meet, running through showers and wind and forcing field events to run indoors with conditions unfavorable for all.

YODER, PETKOVA SCORE PODIUM PLACEMENTS

Placing fourth at the state finals in her junior campaign, the now-senior improved in her final attempt at the state finals, throwing a whopping 150-feet, 1-inch — an improvement of nearly 13 feet from last year's finals score. The champion from Bloomington North, senior Hadley Lucas set a new state finals record, totaling 169-feet and 6-inches. Emarie Jackson from Greensburg took second, throwing 152-feet, 3-inches. Yoder, committed to Indiana State University, finished solidly in front of the fourth-place finisher by nearly four feet.

Goshen's Kristina Petkova entered as the fifth-best time Friday and met expectations with a fifth-place finish in the 400-meter dash Friday. The sophomore sprinter was making her first appearance at the state finals, being named the Warsaw sectional and Kokomo regional champ in the event before her first trip down.

Petkova's time of 56.82 seconds was just .64 seconds off of the winning time, set by Zionsville's Omema Anyanwu who finished first with a time of 56.18 seconds. Petkova was the highest placing underclassmen, trailing one junior in Anyanwu and three seniors. Petkova was joined by NorthWood sophomore Hanna Clyde who placed 25th with a time of 59.91 seconds.

Outside of the podium, other state finishers included NorthWood senior Hannah Chupp who finished 18th in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.56 seconds. Chupp joined Wawasee junior Isabel Schwartz in the event who finished 24th with a time of 16.51 seconds.

Chupp was also a member of the lone girls relay team from the area, pairing with teammates Anna Roeder (junior), Kady Hutsell (senior) and Elayna Yoder (junior) for the 4X100-meter relay team. The Panthers team finished 21st in the event with a time of 50 seconds.

Westview's Adelyn Rainsberger finished 24th in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:20.88 as a junior. NorthWood junior Claire Payne tied for 24th in the high jump at 5-feet while Concord's Lia Davis fell short of the height as a junior. Northridge's Lily Vasil placed 22nd in the pole vault, reaching 10-feet, 6-inches. Vasil, a sophomore, will have more chances to place higher with two more years left.

Of the 12 competitors from the area, nine are underclassmen (six juniors, three sophomores) setting up for a good return to the area next season.

MOON, BONTRAGER MARK HIGHEST PLACINGS ON BOYS SIDE

The final battle between Minutemen 100-meter dash partners Joseph Moon and Jaron Thomas featured another close finish between the two upperclassmen. Moon, a senior, finished third in prelims with a time of 11 seconds as Thomas, a junior, placed 11th with a time of 11.22 seconds. As Moon advanced to the finals, the senior finished seventh, replicating his time of 11 seconds, less than half a second behind the champion in the event, Jaidyn Johnson of Bloomington North.

Both Moon and Thomas did return to team up with sophomore Char'rese Breveard and junior Simeon Lake to put together a 4X100-meter relay team which finished seventh with a time of 42.50 seconds, just .71 off of the first place team from Hamilton Southeastern.

The Minutemen, through the harsh conditions, were also represented by sophomore Jackson Yoder in the 800-meter run who finished 18th with a time of 1:59.27 and sophomore Dalex Moreira in the 400-meter dash, finishing 24th with a time of 51.37 seconds.

The only other placer from the area included Westview's Noah Bontrager. The sophomore sectional and regional champ in the 3,200-meter run finished fifth in the event, finishing with a time of 9:01.69. It was a 40-second improvement from his freshman campaign at the state finals last year. Bontrager placed 24th last year in the event. Ahead of Bontrager were three seniors and junior Tony Provenzano from Carmel who reigned number one with a time of 8:51.40 — just 10 seconds in front of Bontrager.

Other finishers from the area included Northridge's Xavier Miller who placed 12th in the mile with a time of 4:20.36 as a sophomore. NorthWood senior Tyler Bowman placed 26th in the shot put, throwing 46-feet 3 1/4-inches.

Northridge also sent down a pair of relay teams to round out the area's athletes. Th 4X400-meter relay team of Jason Bauta (sophomore), Jaden Fisher (sophomore), Mathias Hazen (senior) and Max Estep (senior) placed 18th with a time of 3:25.61. The 4X800-meter relay team placed 19th with a time of 8:12.32. That grouping included seniors David Gingerich and Trevin Schlabach alongside junior Joe Keyser and sophomore Baylor Miller.

Of the 17 boys represented Saturday, 11 will return next year with six seniors departing. Of the 11 returning, eight are sophomores.

Below is a roundup of athletes from The Goshen News area and their performances.

------

IHSAA STATE FINALS — at Indiana University Bloomington

Girls Results — Friday, May 31

400-meter dash: Kristina Petkova (5th, Goshen, 56.82 seconds); Hanna Clyde (25th, NorthWood, 59.91 seconds)

800-meter run: Adelyn Rainsberger (24th, Westview, 2:20.88)

100-meter hurdles: Hannah Chupp (18th, NorthWood, 15.56 seconds); Isabel Schwartz (24th, Wawasee, 16.51 seconds)

4X100-meter relay: Anna Roeder, Kady Hutsell, Hannah Chupp, Elayna Yoder (21st, NorthWood, 50.00 seconds)

High jump: Claire Payne (T-24th, NorthWood, 5'0"); Lia Davis (Concord, NH)

Pole vault: Lily Vasil (22nd, Northridge, J10'6")

Discus: Emma Yoder (3rd, Wawasee, 150'1")

Boys Results — Saturday, June 1

100-meter dash: Joseph Moon (7th, Concord, 11.00 seconds); Jaron Thomas (11th, Concord, 11.22 seconds)

400-meter dash: Dalex Moreira (24th, Concord, 51.37 seconds)

800-meter run: Jackson Yoder (18th, Concord, 1:59.27)

1,600-meter run: Xavier Miller (12th, Northridge, 4:20.36)

3,200-meter run: Noah Bontrager (5th, Westview, 9:01.69)

4X100-meter relay: Char'rese Breveard, Joseph Moon, Simeon Lake, Jaron Thomas (7th, Concord, 42.50 seconds)

4X400-meter relay: Jason Bauta, Jaden Fisher, Mathias Hazen, Max Estep (18th, Northridge, 3:25.61)

4X800-meter relay: David Gingerich, Trevin Schlabach, Joe Keyser, Baylor Miller (19th, Northridge, 8:12.32)

Shot put: Tyler Bowman (26th, NorthWood, 46'3 1/4")

Reach Matt Lucas at 574-533-2151, ext. 240325, or at matt.lucas@goshennews.com.