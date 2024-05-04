PREP TRACK: Plainsmen have strong showing at Wiseman Invite

May 4—The Laramie High outdoor track and field team won nine events at the Wiseman Invite on Friday in Torrington.

The Plainsmen girls totaled 179.66 team points to top second-place Cheyenne Central (128.33) and third-place Torrington (106). The boys tallied 170 points to finish second, trailing first-place Central (177).

For the girls, the team of sophomore Libbie Roesler, seniors Leah Schabron and Addie Forry and freshman Lainey Berryhill won the 4x400-meter relay in 4 minutes, 11.63 seconds.

Berryhill also took first in the 400 at 59.28, and Kieran Giraldo won the 1,600 at 5:36.55. In the field, sophomore Kate Lewis won the discus at 117 feet, 1 inch.

For the boys, the team of seniors Dom Eberle and Logan Brown, junior Will Arens and sophomore Flynn Arnold won the 4x400 at 3:35.57.

Arnold also captured first in the 800 at 2:03.54, while Arens won the long jump at 20-08. Junior Jackson Reed won the 200 at 22.50, and freshman Flint Hartsky won the 3,200 at 10:24.29.

The Plainsmen's next meet will be the Class 4A East regionals next Friday and Saturday at Cheyenne South.

