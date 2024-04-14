PREP TRACK: Plainsmen shine at Laramie Invite

Apr. 14—Laramie High's outdoor track and field teams earned a pair of team victories at the Laramie Invitational on Saturday at Deti Stadium.

The girls totaled 319.50 team points to best second-place Cheyenne East (146.50) and third-place Cheyenne Central (81). The boys tallied 322 points beating out East (164.50) and Central (78.50).

Laramie's girls won 11 events on the day including two relays and nine individual events. Runners were not listed, but LHS earned wins in the 4x100-meter relay at 43.51 seconds and the 4x400 at 4:13.62.

Individualy, Kieran Giraldo won the 1,600 after posting a time of 5:36.25 and the 800 in 2:27.24. Brynlee Enevoldsen was first in 300 hurdles at 49.79 and pole vault at 9 feet 6 inches.

Kamrie Bingham took first in the long jump at 15-6 and the triple jump at 34-5. Kate Lewis also won two events on the day taking first in the discus at 111-5 and the shot put at 38-11. Addie Forry joined the party after winning the 400 at 1:01.04

For the boys, the Plainsmen won 12 events while also taking first in the 4x100 at 43.51 and the 4x400 at 3:39.05. Max Alexander won two events for LHS taking the 110 hurdles in 16.70 and the high jump at 6-0.

In the 100, Logan Brown claimed first running 11.86 while Gideon Moore posted winning times in the 1,600 at 4:49.25 and the 800 at 2:09.37. Flynn Arnold won the 400 at 49.10 and the 200 at 23.14.

Fisher Frude took first in pole vault at 13-1 while Will Arens was first in long jump at 20-4.75 and A.J. Sirdoreus was first in triple jump at 42-5.75.

Laramie returns to action on Friday at the Central Invitational in Cheyenne.

