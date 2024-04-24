PREP TRACK: North Vermilion competes at meet

Apr. 23—CLINTON, Ind. — The North Vermillion boys and girls track teams hit the road on Tuesday to take part in a meet with South Vermillion and Terre Haute North.

The boys team was third as Karter Jackson won the 1,600 (4:48) and the 3,200 (10:31) for the Falcons, while Bradley Cope won the high jump (5-8) and Cody Tryon was second in the 100 (12.19). The 400 relay team of Teegan Dowers, Cope, Tryon and Elijah Peaslee won in 46.85.

Riley Smith won the 800 (2:49.49) and 1,600 (5:59.55) for the Falcon girls, who also took third, while Lauren Ellis won the discus (108-10) and Isabell Edney was second in the shot put (33-6).

PREP BOYS TRACK

At Clinton, Ind.

Team results — 1. South Vermillion 56, 2. Terre Haute North 54, 3. North Vermillion 34

Individual results

High jump — 1. Bradley Cope (NV) 5-8, 2. Landon Downs (SV) 5-6, 3. Tyler Hutson (THN) 5-6

Shot Put — 1. Lane Milner (SV) 44-5 1/2, 2. Aaron Kersey (SV) 40, 3. Zach Hess (SV) 40

Discus — 1. Milner, 124-5, 2. Hess 116-4, 3. Andre Buchhaas (NV) 104

100 meters — 1. Blake Halford (THN) 11.88, 2. Cody Tryon (NV) 12.19, 3. Josiah Bennett (THN) 12.33

200 meters — 1. Halford 24.50, 2. Brock Skinner (SV) 24.64, 3. Tyron 25.09

400 meters — 1. Zachary Abel (THN) 54.45, 2. Trever Shannon (SV) 54.46, 3. Filippo Fini (THN) 57.36

800 meters — 1. Mason Pearson (THN) 2:20, 2. Ronan Hayes (THN) 2:22, 3. Ayden Lawrence (SV) 2:24

110 hurdles — 1. Dylan Hill (SV) 18.81, 2. James Belmar (THN) 18.81, 3. Bradyn Uplinger (NV) 25.91

300 hurdles — 1. Belmar 45.92, 2. Hill 52.11, 3. Christopher Winland (NV) 54.19

1,600 — 1. Karter Jackson (NV) 4:48, 2. Christopher Park (THN) 5:05, 3. Lawrence 5:21

3,200 — 1. Jackson 10:31, 2. Grant Bush (SV) 11:16, 3. Owen Auman (THN) 11:24

400 relay — 1. North Vermillion (Teegan Dowers, Cope, Tyron, Elijah Peaslee) 46.85, 2. South Vermillion 49.63

1,600 relay — 1. THN 3:48, 2. South Vermillion 3:55.28, 3. North Vermillion (Joseph Bennett, Emery Strubinger, Winland, Lane Thomann) 4:14.53

3,200 relay — 1. THN 9:30, 2. South Vermillion 10:20, 3. North Vermillion (Bennett, Landon Wesch, Peyton Russell, Winland) 10:48

PREP GIRLS TRACK

At Clinton, Ind.

Team results — 1. Terre Haute North 61.5, 2. South Vermillion 55.5, 3. North Vermillion 24

Individual results

High jump — 1. Emma Martin (THN) 4-10, 2. Torie Williams (SV) 4-8, 3. Claire Jensen (THN) 4-4

Shot Put — 1. Ozofu Nagaji (SV) 34-7, 2. Isabell Edney (NV) 33-6, 3. Kaetlyn Bell (THN) 31-10 1/2

Discus — 1. Lauren Ellis (NV) 108-10, 2. Magaji 101-7, 3. Sadie Osburn (THN) 88-4

100 meters — 1. Martin 13.59, 2. Miley Wuestefeld (THN) 13.82, 3. Braylyn Bratcher (SV) 14.09

200 meters — 1. Bratcher 29.29, 2. Olivia Smith (SV) 29.92, 3. Addison Short (SV) 30.44

400 meters — 1. Cammi VanGilder (THN) 1:06, 2. Bratcher 1:07, 3. Isabella Spelman (THN) 1:09

800 meters — 1. Riley Smith (NV) 2:49, 2. Bailey Dowdy (SV) 2:54, 3. Addisson Brashier (THN) 2:55

100 hurdles — 1. Cali Wuesterfeld (THN) 18.27, 2. Ashley Pollard (SV) 20:50, 3. Reagan Bean (NV) 20.71

300 hurdles — 1. Martin 53.21, 2. Smith 54.31, 3. Pollard 56.90

1,600 — 1. Smith 5:59, 2. Isabella Turchi (SV) 6:11, 3. Alyse Thompson (THN) 6:19

3,200 — 1. Turchi 13:20, 2. Alyssa Petscher (THN) 14:31

400 relay — 1. THN 53.43, 2. South Vermillion 53-89, 3. North Vermillion (Ellis, Bean, Chloe Doan, Laney Walters) 57.57

1,600 relay — 1. THN 4:44, 2. South Vermillion 4:51

3,200 relay — 1. THN 11:32, 2. South Vermillion 12:58