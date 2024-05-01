PREP TRACK: Laramie girls take 1st at Kelly Walsh Invite

May 1—The Laramie High outdoor track and field teams saw two top-three finishes at the Kelly Walsh Invite on Monday in Casper.

The girls tallied 194 team points to top second-place Kelly Walsh (182) and third-place Natrona County (118.50). The boys claimed third with 125.80 points, trailing first-place Kelly Walsh (231.33) and second-place Natrona County (207.83).

LHS' girls won four individual events and a team relay. The Plainsmen won the 4x400-meter relay in 4 minutes, 4.84 seconds.

Freshmen Lainey Berrhyill and Kieran Giraldo both won events, with Berryhill first in the 800 at 2:29.95 and Giraldo first in the 3,200 at 12:22.46. Freshman Brynlee Enevoldsen won the 300 hurdles in 49.60.

Junior Kamrie Bingham was first in triple jump after leaping 33 feet, 1.24 inches.

LHS' boys had an individual winner and took first in a relay. The Plainsmen were first in the 4x400 at 3:28.23, and senior Dom Eberle won the 1,600 in 4:34.59.

Laramie returns to action Friday at the Wiseman Invite in Torrington.