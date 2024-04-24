PREP TRACK: GRFC track fourth at Marshall

Apr. 23—MARSHALL — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman track teams took part at a meet at Marshall and both teams ended up fourth.

James Cody was second in the 110 (16.4) and 300 (44.1) hurdles for the Buffaloes, while Rylan Mosier was second in the 800 (2:16), Caiden Burris was third in the 100 (11.9) and Jeremy Hall was third in the shot put (39-11 1/2).

In the girls meet, Leah Phipps was second in the long jump (4.14m) and third in the 3,200 (12:54), while Hadlee Hayes was third in the 200 (30.00), Haley Carlton was fourth in the 100 (14.5) and the 400 relay team of Hayes, Carlton, Kiley Knight and Savana Cunningham was in third at 56.9 seconds.

PREP BOYS TRACK

At Marshall

Team results — 1. Casey-Westfield 103, 2. Marshall 84, 3. Paris 57, 4. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 42, 5. Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville 28

Individual results

High jump — 1. Drew Rogers (P) 6-0, 2. Will Callaway (OPH) 5-2

Long jump — 1. Ray Woodward (OPH) 5.15m, 2. Madix Weddle (M) 4.84m, 3. Jackson High (CW) 4.66m

Triple jump — 1. Kaiden Sanders (M) 10.58m, 2. Bryce Griguhn (M) 9.75m, 3. Nick Fouty (CW) 9.64m

Shot Put — 1. Drake East (P) 41-2, 2. William Moore (CW) 40- 1 1/2, 3. Jeremy Hall (GRFC) 39-11 1/2

Discus — 1. Moore 139- 3 1/2, 2. Charlie Ford (P) 126-6 1/2, 3. Griguhn 107-6 1/2

100 meters — 1. Ryan Richards (CWE) 11.6 2. Hayden Parcel (CW) 11.6, 3. Caiden Burris (GRFC) 11.9

200 meters — 1. Richards 23.1, 2. Parcel 23.3, 3. Mason Evens (CW) 23.7

400 meters — 1. Evens 52.9, Parcel 54.4, 3. High 1:01

800 meters — 1. Turner Graham (M) 2:10, 2. Rylan Mosier (GRFC) 2:16, 3. High 2:18

110 hurdles — 1. Kyden Boyer (M) 15.7, 2. James Cody (GRFC) 16.4, 3. Julius Kieffer (CW) 21.4

300 hurdles — 1. Boyer 42.4, 2. Cody 44.1, 3. Mason Barrett 47.3

1,600 — 1. Harrison Hays (P) 4:51, 2. Steven Hendrixson (M) 4:52, 3. Jackson Green (M) 4:56

3,200 — 1. Hays 10:33, 2. Green 10:46, 3. Graham (M) 10:51

400 relay — 1. Casey-Westfield 45.9, 2. Marshall 47.6, 3. OPH 50.4, 4. GRFC (Hall, Jacob Jones, Weston Baird, Legend Hughes) 1:00

800 relay — 1. Casey-Westfield 1:39, 2. OPH 1:47

1,600 relay — 1. Marshall 3:50

3,200 relay — 1. Paris 10:32

PREP GIRLS TRACK

At Marshall

Team results — 1. Marshall 144, 2. Paris 92, 3. Casey-Westfield 58, 4. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 22, 3. Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville 18

Individual results

High jump — 1. Harper Richardson (M) 4-6, 2. Keagan Noel (P) 4-4, 3. Claire Campbell (M) 4-4

Long jump — 1. Campbell 4.20m, 2. Leah Phipps (GRFC) 4.14m, 3. Morgan Knoblett (OPH) 3.97m

Triple jump — 1. Kaitlyn McKinney (CW) 8.99m, 2. Aubree Leader (P) 7.82m, 3. Noel 7.68m

Shot Put — 1. McKenzie Davis (M) 31-1, 2. Libby McFarland (M) 30-1/2, 3 Ella Mattas (M) 28-3

Discus — 1. Alexis Landsaw (P) 89-4, 2. Linda Selimoska (P) 72-7 1/2, 3. Mattas 72-5 1/2

100 meters — 1. Marlee Heighton (M) 14.0, 2. Alivyah Lankster (P) 14.0, 3. Ilanya Sheets (OPH) 14.2, 4. Haley Carlton (GRFC) 14.5

200 meters — 1. Lankster 28.9, 2. Morgan Knoblett (OPH) 29.6, 3. Hadlee Hayes (GRFC) 30.00

400 meters — 1. Macy Bicknell (P) 1:06, 2. Audriana Hernandez (CW) 1:10, 3 Heighton 1:11

800 meters — 1. Madeleine Fox (M) 2:28, 2. Kayla Clark (CW) 2:38, 3. McKinney 2:46

100 hurdles — 1. Eva Smith (P) 18.7, 2. Harper Richardson (M) 18.9, 3. Addy Ross (M) 19.5

300 hurdles — 1. Ross 57.8, 2. Ellie Delp (M) 58.6, 3. Smith 59.0

1,600 — 1. Molly Farrell (M) 5:07, 2. Fox 5:45, 3. Myah Boyd (M) 6:09

3,200 — 1. Farrell 10:48, 2. Fox 11:35, 3. Phipps 12:54

400 relay — 1. Marshall 55.7, 2. Paris 56.0, 3. GRFC (Hayes, Carlton, Kiley Knight, Savana Cunningham) 56.9

800 relay — 1. Casey-Westfield 2:03, 2. Marshall 2:08, 3. Paris 2:12

1,600 relay — 1. Marshall B 4:36, 2. Marshall A 4:43, 3. Casey-Westfield 4:51

3,200 relay — 1. Casey-Westfield 12:01, 2. Paris 13:28