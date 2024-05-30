PREP TRACK: Goshen's Kristina Petkova taking fast track to state in second season

May 29—GOSHEN — When skimming through the performance list for this Friday's girls track state finals, there might be a name that sounds familiar to runners in Elkhart County.

Another Petkova is rising through the ranks in the Maple City. She's a sophomore at Goshen High School and has a legitimate shot at taking the top spot in the 400-meter dash this week.

"Regionals was a big surprise," Kristina Petkova, daughter of three-time NAIA All-American at Goshen College Petrana Petkova, said, referencing her first-place finish at the Kokomo regionals last week in the 400. "I finally thought for once when I was running, and I think that really improved my performance. So, I'm just hoping to do the same thing and get a little bit faster."

Kristina talks of a great relationship with her mother, but the paths the two run on differ. Petrana, a gifted long-distance runner inside and outdoors, stands opposite of her daughter who realized through her early career that the short races were more her speed.

"I remember when I didn't consider myself a distance runner anymore, it was in middle school track and I realized I was just dying in the 800 or the mile," Kristina said. "They put me in a sprint and I was like 'Oh, this is so much better,' and I was like 'Mom, I'm not going on distance runs anymore. I want to be a sprinter.'"

That hasn't stopped the two from running together. Elkhart County, and Goshen in particular, offers a wide range of scenic spots to train. Even if that means going on easier runs to mesh both styles together or Kristina's mom acting as a timer, the two find enjoyment in it.

"She's great, I love her," Kristina said. "When I was little she used to take me out to run all the time, so I am definitely where I am here today because of her. She'll always be like, 'Want to go practice with me? Want to go to practice with me?' And I'll be like, 'Yeah.'"

And with the last name, Kristina has a chance to stand out further this Friday. Her regional time of 56.40 seconds set the new school record in the event, solidifying her spot at this week's state finals but also surprising the sophomore who "just wanted to qualify."

Last year, at the Goshen regional, Kristina fell just a second short of advancing. Her time of 58.39 was good for fourth, .26 seconds away from the third and final automatic advancer. With it being her freshman year, it was hard for Kristina to find anything to be upset about, but making the cut this time around eliminates any sign of a sophomore slump.

"It's great," Kristina said about winning the regional title. "It wasn't as bad as last year so I'm really happy that I made it."

"I think I finally got a rhythm, like didn't go out too fast, and I was able to have enough strength at the end to not get passed," Kristina continued, explaining the difference between her race last year and this time out.

With all the pressure that comes along with the reputation of her name, arguably, the largest test this week looms before ever heading down to Bloomington. Having to leave early on Thursday, Kristina is also in the midst of the academic finals season.

The sophomore has set up finals already for her classes, taking them early before departing for Indiana University Thursday afternoon. Nerves could come into play there.

"I love science, but science doesn't love me," Kristina said about her toughest finals remaining, mentioning Algebra 2 first.

Unlike her tests this Thursday where racing through an exam might not be the path toward success, the sprint and mad dash of the one-lap 400-meter race awaits on Friday. Currently, Kristina is seeded fifth.

"My coaches have talked to me about preparing for it, they want to show me the track around," Kristina said. "They want to tell me what it's going to be like. Apparently, it's a really intimidating track, so I'm kind of scared."

"I look at their times, I'm a little bit scared, but I just see 'Oh, I'm in this lane; this is who is running against me' and I'm just hoping to run a good race,'" Kristina added.

Practicing with Jon Cook Tuesday, Goshen's sprint coach, Kristina didn't adjust the training schedule too much.

"I keep the intensity the same," Kristina said. "Finals are the same week as state, so I just have to make sure I get some good rest in and keep on doing what I'm doing."

Kristina added that while she had hoped for more teammates to make the trip down as competitors, she also cited that many plan to travel down or watch online.

Hoping to run her best race, she'll always have someone outside the Goshen coaching staff to talk with her about her race afterward.

"She'll know if I do bad or not," Kristina said about her mom's support following a race. "She was telling me at sectionals like 'Hey, what happened?' But at regionals she was like, 'You did this well' or 'You did that well.' I'm a little bit delirious after a race, but after I have time to rest, I like hearing feedback and I like analyzing my races."

IHSAA GIRLS AND BOYS TRACK STATE FINALS — Bloomington, Indiana University

The girls competition begins Friday at 3 p.m. The boys begin action on Saturday at 3 p.m. Both competitions will be held at the Robert C. Haugh Track & Field Complex at Indiana University, Bloomington.

TGN AREA GIRLS COMPETITING

400-meter dash: Kristina Petkova (Goshen, sophomore, 56.40 — seeded 5th); Hanna Clyde (NorthWood, sophomore, 58.10 — seeded 14th)

800-meter run: Adelyn Ransberger (Westview, junior, 2:17.01 — seeded 13th)

100-meter hurdles: Hannah Chupp (NorthWood, senior, 16.32 — seeded 26th); Isabel Schwartz (Wawasee, junior, 16.84)

4X100-meter relay: NorthWood (Anna Roeder, junior; Kady Hutsell, senior; Hannah Chupp, senior; Elayna Yoder, junior — 50.01, seeded 25th)

High jump: Claire Payne (NorthWood, junior, 5'2" — seeded T-20th); Lia Davis (Concord, junior, 5'2" — seeded T-20th)

Pole vault: Lily Vasil (Northridge, sophomore, 10'6" — seeded 17th)

Discus: Emma Yoder (Wawasee, senior, 142'9" — seeded 5th)

TGN AREA BOYS COMPETING

100-meter dash: Jaron Thomas (Concord, junior, 10.78 — seeded 7th); Joseph Moon (Concord, senior, 10.99 — seeded 24th)

400-meter dash: Jackson Yoder (Concord, sophomore, 1:56.85 — seeded 19th)

1,600-meter run: Xavier Miller (Northridge, sophomore, 4:18.20 — seeded 13th)

3,200-meter run: Noah Bontrager (Westview, sophomore, 9:25.48 — seeded 17th)

4X100-meter relay: Concord (Char'rese Breveard, sophomore; Joseph Moon, senior; Simeon Lake, junior; Jaron Thomas, junior — 41.97, seeded 8th)

4X400-meter relay: Northridge (Jason Bauta, sophomore; David Gingerich, senior; Max Estep, senior; Jaden Fisher, sophomore — 3:23.43, seeded 17th)

4X800-meter relay: Northridge (David Gingerich, senior; Trevin Schlabach, senior; Baylor Miller, sophomore; Joe Keyser, junior — 7:57.60 — seeded 24th)

Shot put: Tyler Bowman (NorthWood, senior, 53'8" — seeded 22nd)

