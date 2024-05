PREP TRACK: Full list of regional advancers from area schools

May 20—The IHSAA postseason continues this week for track and field with Tuesday's regionals for the girls and the boys regionals on Thursday setting the table for athletes to advance to the state finals.

Twenty-seven individuals will make up the state finals field with regional first, second and third-place finishers getting an automatic ticket to the championship in each event. All athletes and relays that meet the 3 Participant Standard will also get an automatic advancement.

Each event at the state finals that does not fill up following automatic advancements will fill the remaining spots with the next best times from the state and get a call back.

Both the boys and girls state finals will be hosted at Indiana University's Robert C. Haugh Track and Field Complex in Bloomington. The girls championship will run Friday, May 31, with the boys running Saturday, June 1.

The most populated event for the girls from our region takes place in the 3,200-meter run. Five individuals competing at Tuesday's regionals will represent our area with Wawasee's Mia Hodgson leading the pack — seeded fourth in the dense field.

The 400-meter dash for the girls may be the most successful for our area athletes. Goshen's Kristian Petkova and NorthWood's Hanna Clyde are the top two seeded times in the event. Other notables on the girls side includes Concord's Lia Davis seeded first in the high jump and Wawasee's Emma Yoder slotted second in the discus.

On the boys side, the 800-meter run is the most populated with five area athletes still in the race between the two sectionals in the area. Both throwing events involve four area athletes with Fairfield's Nick Hofer and Concord's Christopher Adams in both shot put and discus.

Concord's Joseph Moon and Jaron Thomas hold two of the top four spots in the 100-meter dash and NorthWood's Tyler Bowman is the second seed in the shot put.

Westview's Noah Bontrager is the overwhelming favorite in the 1,600-meter run and will also take a spot in the 3,200-meter run as well as join the 4X800-meter relay team. In the 4X100-meter relay at the Goshen Sectional, Concord (third), Wawasee (fourth) and NorthWood (6th) are all in contention to advance. Northridge (second) and Goshen (fourth) have a shot in the 4X800-meter relay.

Below is a full list of area individuals from our eight schools split at two regionals for both the girls and boys. A full list and seed times can be found at the IHSAA's website.

------

KOKOMO REGIONAL (Girls) — Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Bethany Christian (1 participant): Leyna Borgmann (discus)

Concord (15): Dea'ana Emerson (100-meter dash, 4X100-meter relay, long jump); Allison DeFreese (200-meter dash, 4X100- and 4X400-meter relay); Zoe Roberts (1,600-meter run); Ava Dixon (100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles); Evie Mashala (100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles); Shiloh Smith (4X100-meter relay); Crystal Heringtin (4X100-meter relay); Aarionna Horton (4X400-meter relay); Zoey Myers (4X400-meter relay); Carolyn Fisher (4X400-meter relay); Serena Poindexter (4X800-meter relay); Sharon Hernandez Perez (4X800-meter relay); Abriana Davila (4X800-meter relay); Ingrid Medina (4X800-meter relay); Lia Davis (high jump)

Fairfield (5): Emma Walter (100-meter dash); Natalee Lambright (3,200-meter run); Madelyn Culp (100-meter hurdles); Shelby Miller (pole vault); Jalyn Stofleth (pole vault)

Goshen (7): Kristina Petkova (400-meter dash); Kassandra Ortega (1,600-meter run, 4X800-meter relay); Eliza Herber (3,200-meter run); Lindsay Rodman (3,200-meter run); Jetcimani Cid (4X800-meter relay); Sydney McLaughlin (4X800-meter relay); Edith Loera-Arambula (4X800-meter relay)

NorthWood (8): Hanna Clyde (400-meter dash, 4X400-meter relay); Hannah Chupp (100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles, 4X100-meter relay); Anna Roeder (4X100-meter relay); Kady Hutsell (4X100-meter relay); Elayna Yoder (4X100-meter relay); Claire Payne (4X400-meter relay, high jump); Joslyn Miller (4X400-meter relay); Sydney Prenkert (4X400-meter relay)

Northridge (9): Hadley Troyer (800-meter run, 4X400-meter relay); Dakotah Moore (800-meter run, 1,600-meter run, 4X400-meter relay); Gretchen Ludwig (3,200-meter run); Emily Yeager (300-meter hurdles); Kennedy Troyer (4X400-meter relay); Shali Miller (4X400-meter relay); Lily Vasil (pole vault); Cydnee Rumfelt (pole vault); Olivia Stoffel (discus)

Wawasee (11): Addison Powell (400-meter dash, 4X400-meter relay); Mia Hodgson (3,200-meter run, 4X800-meter relay); Isabel Schwartz (100-meter hurdles, 4X100- and 4X400-meter relay); America Benitez (4X100-meter relay); Chloe Linder (4X100- and 4X400-meter relay); Kaydence Shepherd (4X100-meter relay, long jump); Reese Beasley (4X400- and 4X800-meter relay); Addison Delagrange (4X800-meter relay); Jasmine Hernandez (4X800-meter relay); Emma Yoder (shot put, discus); Brooklyn Gibson (shot put, discus)

FORT WAYNE CARROLL REGIONAL (Girls) — Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Westview (3): Adelyn Rainsberger (800-meter run, 4X400- and 4X800-meter relay); Memphis Bontrager (4X400- and 4X800-meter relay); Marilyn Yoder (4X400-meter relay); Jordynn Wasson (4X400-meter relay); Annagail Warrener (4X800-meter relay); Bailey Manns (4X800-meter relay)

GOSHEN REGIONAL (Boys) — Thursday, 6 p.m.

Concord (15): Joseph Moon (100-meter dash, 4X100- and 4X400-meter relay); Jaron Thomas (100-meter dash, 4X100-meter relay); Simeon Lake (200-meter dash, 4X100-meter relay); Dalex Moreira (400-meter dash, 4X400-meter relay); Jackson Yoder (800-meter run, 4X400- and 4X800-meter relay); Ernest Jennings (110-meter hurdles); Noah Culp (high jump); Trent Deaton (high jump); Char'rese Breveard (long jump, 4X100-meter relay); Christopher Adams (shot put); Donovan Arnold (shot put, discus); Bo Brunner (4X400-meter relay); Jacob Hernandez (4X800-meter relay), Reid Sollars (4X800-meter relay); Anthony Claudio-Rivera (4X800-meter relay)

Fairfield (4): Evan Correll (3,200-meter run); Nick Hofer (shot put, discus), Ethan Hochstetler (shot put); Jaydon Riegsecker (pole vault)

Goshen (10): Dorian Diaz (800-meter run, 1,600-meter run, 4X800-meter relay); Dominick Riley (high jump); Drew Elliott (long jump); Caleb Cervantes (4X400-meter relay); Sebastian Chavoyo (4X400-meter relay); Lincoln Fisher (4X400-meter relay); Cooper Fish (4X400-meter relay); Brady Abney (4X800-meter relay); Alex Lopez (4X800-meter relay); Levi Schlegal (4X800-meter relay)

Northridge (12): Jacob Wetzel (200-meter dash); Jaden Fisher (400-meter dash, 4X400-meter relay); Max Estep (400-meter dash, 4X400-meter relay); Xavier Miller (800-meter run, 1,600-meter run); Baylor Miller (800-meter run, 4X800-meter relay); Milo Bullaro (1,600-meter run); Marc Hernandez (3,200-meter run); Dylan Ritchie (high jump); Jason Bauta (4X400-meter relay); David Gingerich (4X400- and 4X800-meter relay); Trevin Schlabach (4X800-meter relay); Joe Keyser (4X800-meter relay)

NorthWood (9): Hayden Lechlitner (110-meter hurdles); Joe Mitschelen (300-meter hurdles), Deondray Monroe (high jump); Tyler Bowman (shot put); Max Parciak (discus); Gavin Rulli (4X100-meter relay); Trey Wood (4X100-meter relay); Logan Becker (4X100-meter relay); Wyatt Mast (4X100-meter relay)

Wawasee (8): Bradyn Pike (100-meter dash, 4X100-meter relay); Lucas Linder (200-meter dash, 4X100-meter relay); Derek Bontrager (110-meter hurdles, 4X100-meter relay); Hunter Tinkey (4X100-meter relay); Hunter Allen (4X800-meter relay); Ivan Waikel (4X800-meter relay); Senate Shaw (4X800-meter relay); Quetin Taylor (4X800-meter relay)

FORT WAYNE CARROLL REGIONAL (Boys) — Thursday, 6 p.m.

Westview (7): Aiden McBride (800-meter run, 4X800-meter relay); Noah Bontrager (1,600-meter run, 3,200-meter run, 4X800-meter relay); Nick Bontrager (3,200-meter run); Ian Bontrager (300-meter hurdles); Bentley Ryall (4X800-meter relay); Cole Bontrager (4X800-meter relay); Curtis Miller (high jump, pole vault)

