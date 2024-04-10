Prep track and field: Subsin takes girls shot put, discus at DouBrava Invite

Apr. 9—URBANDALE — Ottumwa sophomore Delilah Subsin secured a sweep in the field for the Bulldog girls track and field team on Tuesday at the Gary DouBrava Invitational.

The returning state qualifier in both events won the shot put and discus throws at the Urbandale home meet. Subsin came within an inch of reaching 42 feet in the shot put, officially reaching 41-11 beating Urbandale sophomore Tatum Johnson by over a foot, while also reaching 128 feet and six inches in the discus throw beating Dowling Catholic senior by nearly six feet in the competition.

The Ottumwa girls finished the DouBrava Invite with 33 points, placing seventh overall. The Ottumwa boys finished eighth, scoring eight points, with fifth-place finishes in the 4x200 relay in 1:36.52 and the sprint medley in 1:43.14.