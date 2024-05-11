Prep track and field: Subsin advances to state

May 10—NORWALK — Ottumwa sophomore Delilah Subsin clinched a return to the Iowa High School State Track and Field championships on Thursday night in Norwalk.

Subsin, who qualified last year for both the Class 4A discus and shot put throws as a freshman, won both competitions at the 4A state qualifier hosted by Norwalk. Subsin reached 137 feet and six inches in the discus, over 11 feet further than fellow state qualifier Audrey Ott of Dowling Catholic, before edging Dowling senior Mackenzie Dean by over four feet in the shot put reaching 42 feet and 3.5 inches.

Subsin finished fourth in the 4A girls shot put last year at state and 14th in the 4A girls discus competition. Already the school record holder in both throws, Subsin also secured Iowa Alliance conference titles in both throws last week in Des Moines reaching 41-0.5 in the shot put and 131-10 in the discus.

The Ottumwa girls, coming off a fifth-place finish in the Iowa Alliance Conference meet, finished sixth with 46 points scored on Thursday in the 4A regional meet. Eve Rust put herself in contention to earn an at-large bid to compete at state in the 4A girls high jump after finishing fifth at regionals clearing the bar at 4-10.

The Ottumwa girls also scored regional points in five relay races, finishing sixth in the sprint medley, shuttle hurdle, 4x200 and 4x800 races. The Bulldogs finished seventh in both the distance medley and 4x100 relays.

The Ottumwa boys finished eighth in the 4A district meet at Norwalk on Thursday with 24 points, matching their finish six days earlier in the Iowa Alliance meet. Chase Thompson posted Ottumwa's highest finish in the district meet, placing fourth in the long jump reaching 20 feet and eight inches to move into contention for an at-large berth to state.

William Miller added an eighth-place finish for the Ottumwa boys in the long jump, reaching 19-4. The Bulldogs also placed fifth in the 4x800 relay in 8:40.85 and fifth in the 4x200 in 1:36.09.