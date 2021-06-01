Prep Track and Field roundup: Cards make it five in a row

Jun. 1—While this year's state True Team track and field meet was virtual, the Willmar boys laid claim to their fifth straight Class AA state championship.

The Cardinal boys had a score of 598.5, edging Cloquet's 595. Dassel-Cokato (477), Plainview-Elgin-Millville (462.5) and Grand Rapids (457.5) rounded out the top five.

Due to precautions from the COVID-19 pandemic, the meet was run in a virtual format. All 12 teams in the True Team field submitted results from a meet held in the last week. The Cardinals submitted results from their dual meet Friday against Sartell.

Willmar's Sam May had the top time in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.42 seconds and was second in the 300 hurdles at 40.82 and the high jump at 6-2. Michael Price also had a win in the long jump with a distance of 20 feet, 8.5 inches. Aaron Watland finished second in the 110 hurdles (16.42) and long jump (20.85) and took third in the triple jump (41-5). Jacob Rosendahl added a second-place finish in the discus (136-3).

In its 11th straight True Team appearance, the Willmar girls placed fourth in the Class AA meet with 486 points. Rocori won with 546.5, followed by Rockford (508.5) and Belle Plaine (497).

The Cardinals had four individual wins from Nina Dawson (800, 2:25.78), Sam Christoffer (long jump, 17-5), Ava Brogren (high jump, 5-2) and Makenna Larson (shot put, 36-6). The 4x800-meter relay, with Lauren Eilers, Hannah Quinn, Sophia Quinn and Erin Eilers, won with a time of 9:55.46.

Class AA True Team

GIRLS TEAM SCORING — (1) Rocori 546.5 (2) Rockford 508.5 (3) Belle Plaine 497 (4) Willmar 486 (5) Plainview-Elgin-Millville 416 (6) Fairmont 415 (7) Cloquet 410.5 (8) Byron 394 (9) Holy Angels 384 (10) Detroit Lakes 376 (11) Visitation 359.5 (12) Luverne 339

Winner and area top five

100 HURDLES — (1) Cecelia Woods, Roco, 15.54

300 HURDLES — (1) Woods, Roco, 47.69

100 DASH — (1) Ashley Fischer, HA, 12.76 (3) Sam Chrisoffer, Will, 12.82

200 DASH — (1) Fischer, HA, 25.82

400 DASH — (1) Katie Lambrecht, By, 58.90 (5) Christoffer, Will, 1:00.93

800 RUN — (1) Nina Dawson, Will, 2:25.78

1,600 RUN — (1) Laura Thompson, Fair, 5:20.74 (4) Dawson, Will, 5:25.11

3,200 RUN — (1) Thompson, Fair, 11:23.34

4X100 RELAY — (1) Rockford 50.34

4X200 RELAY — (1) Detroit Lakes 1:50.38

4X400 RELAY — (1) Belle Plaine 4:13.83 (3) Willmar (Erin Eilers, Dawson, Hannah Quinn, Lyndi Koosman) 4:18.78

4X800 RELAY — (1) Willmar (Lauren Eilers, H. Quinn, Sophia Quinn, E. Eilers) 9:55.46

HIGH JUMP — (1) Ava Brogren, Will, 5-2

LONG JUMP — (1) Christoffer, Will, 17-5

TRIPLE JUMP — (1) Olivia Keller, HA, 38-2.5

POLE VAULT — (1) Ilei Benson, Clo, 10-0

DISCUS — (1) Hannah Stedman, Rock, 113-0 (5) Madelyn Gregory, Will, 106-7

SHOT PUT — (1) Makenna Larson, Will, 36-6

BOYS TEAM SCORING — (1) Willmar 598.5 (2) Cloquet 595 (3) Dassel-Cokato 477 (4) Plainview-Elgin-Millville 462.5 (5) Grand Rapids 457.5 (6) Annandale 442.5 (7) Waseca 431 (8) Byron 423 (9) Jordan 413 (10) Pequot Lakes 399.5 (11) Totino-Grace 327.5 (12) Minneapolis Roosevelt 25

Winner and area top five

110 HURDLES — (1) Sam May, Will, 15.42 (2) Aaron Watland, Will, 16.42

300 HURDLES — (1) Nathan Genereau, Clo, 40.33 (2) May, Will, 40.82

100 DASH — (1) Eli Gillman, D-C, 11.15

200 DASH — (1) Joel Selseth, D-C, 22.88 (3) Michael Price, Will, 23.30

400 DASH — (1) Kyler Bade, P-E-M, 49.90 (5) Colin O'Farrell, Will, 52.67

800 RUN — (1) Marshall Loveland, T-G, 2:03.28 (3) Kory Behm, Will, 2:08.78 (5) O'Farrell, Will, 2:10.48

1,600 RUN — (1) Sam Stertz, GR, 4:34.94 (3) O'Farrell, Will, 4:44.38

3,200 RUN — (1) Ethan Johnson, PL, 9:59.35

4X100 RELAY — (1) Dassel-Cokato 43.31

4X200 RELAY — (1) Annandale 1:32.44 (2) Willmar (Lucas Trochlil, Tanner Fleming, Jacob Flannigan, Price), 1:33.59

4X400 RELAY — (1) Cloquet 3:34.88

4X800 RELAY — (1) Cloquet 8:24.34

HIGH JUMP — (1) Joshua Abedu-Bentsi, T-G, 6-4 (2t) May, Will, 6-2 (4t) Watland, Will, 6-0

LONG JUMP — (1) Price, Will, 21-4.5 (2) Watland, Will, 20-8.5

TRIPLE JUMP — (1) Gillman, D-C, 43-3 (3) Watland, Will, 41-5

POLE VAULT — (1) Eric Spaeth, T-G, 12-6

DISCUS — (1) Leo Silha, P-E-M, 165-6 (2) Jacob Rosendahl, Will, 136-3

SHOT PUT — (1) Marcus Hansen, Was, 56-9.25

Class A True Team

Looking to win the Class A True Team title for the second straight year, the Minnewaska girls settled for second.

Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Kingsland/Southland won with 607.5 points. Minnewaska was second with 565.5. Paynesville placed seventh with 418.5.

Getting individual wins for the Laker girls were Olivia Danielson (800, 2:23.11) and Metaya Jergenson (discus, 109-10). Minnewaska also won three of the four relays: the 4x100; 4x400; and 4x800.

Paynesville's Rebekah Walz won the pole vault with a height of 9-6.

The Class A boys was won by Pine Island with a score of 552. Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/Mabel-Canton was second with 507.

The Morris/Chokio-Alberta boys placed 10th with 382. The Tigers' Kenny Soderberg won both hurdles events with a time of 15.55 in the 110 and 39.41 in the 300.

GIRLS TEAM SCORING — (1) Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Kingsland/Southland 607.5 (2) Minnewaska 565.5 (3) Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/Mabel-Canton 489.5 (4) Maple Lake 476 (5) Southwest MN Christian/Edgerton 434 (6) Barnesville 420 (7) Paynesville 418.5 (8) St. Charles 395 (9) Park Rapids 383 (10) Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 371 (11) Chatfield 359 (12) Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 216

Winner and area top five

100 HURDLES — (1) Lauren Dimler, JWP, 15.92 (4) Ava Chevalier, Minn, 17.72 (5) Emma Kovarik, Minn, 17.74

300 HURDLES — (1) Hailey Hindt, GMLOKS, 46.58 (3) Kovarik, Minn, 48.98 (5) Chevalier, Minn, 49.95

100 DASH — (1) Anika Reiland, GMLOKS, 12.91 (5) Emily Kaiser, Minn, 13.43

200 DASH — (1) Reiland, GMLOKS, 26.37 (5) Kaiser, Minn, 27.85

400 DASH — (1) Brielle Ruen, LFCMC, 59.51 (3) McKenzie Luetmer, Minn, 1:01.59 (5) Kristen Glover, Minn, 1:03.01

800 RUN — (1) Olivia Danielson, Minn, 2:23.11

1,600 RUN — (1) Mary Miller, ML, 5:24.10 (2) Danielson, Minn, 5:24.59

3,200 RUN — (1) Miller, ML, 12:04.67 (3) Kiearra Wilmes, Minn, 12:35.87 (5) Lauryn Ankeny, Minn, 12:50.73

4X100 RELAY — (1) Minnewaska (Mya Lindeman, Masie Jordan, Chevalier, Kaiser), 53.21 (5) Paynesville (Cloey Kolb, Natalie Lieser, Rebekah Walz, Brynn Johnson) 53.60

4X200 RELAY — (1) GMLOKS 1:50.49

4X400 RELAY — (1) Minnewaska (Teagan Stark, Danielson, Makena Thoen, Luetmer) 4:16.49 (5) Paynesville (Brooklyn Frank, Grace Roberg, Ellie Zimmermann, Aubrie Spanier) 4:24.36

4X800 RELAY — (1) Minnewaska (Luetmer, Wilmes, Thoen, Glover) 10:02.52 (2) Paynesville (A. Spanier, Rayna Spanier, Roberg, Lieser) 10:15.78

HIGH JUMP — (1t) Jordan Tschumperlin, Bar; and Ashlin Keyes, JWP, 5-0

LONG JUMP — (1) Maggie Larson, ML, 17-8.5

TRIPLE JUMP — (1) Larson, ML, 37-0.5

POLE VAULT — (1) Walz, Pay, 9-6

DISCUS — (1) Metaya Jergenson, Minn, 109-10

SHOT PUT — (1) Lexy Foster, GMLOKS, 35-1.25 (5) Katie Uhlenkamp, Pay, 31-11.5

BOYS TEAM SCORING — (1) Pine Island 552 (2) Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/Mabel-Canton 507 (3) Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Kingsland/Southland 474.5 (4) Sibley East 454 (5) Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 440 (6) St. Charles 430 (7) Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 420.5 (8) Redwood Valley 405.5 (9) Park Rapids 394 (10) Morris/Chokio-Alberta 382 (11) Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial/Nicollet 351 (12) Frazee 325.5

Winner and area top five

110 HURDLES — (1) Kenny Soderberg, MCA, 15.55

300 HURDLES — (1) Soderberg, MCA, 39.41

100 DASH — (1) Carson Kiehne, LFCMC, 11.24 (3) Ethan Lebrija, MCA, 11.47

200 DASH — (1) Jarod White, PI, 23.06 (3) Lebrija, MCA, 23.51

400 DASH — (1) Kiehne, LFCMC, 51.59

800 RUN — (1) Mark Quintero, PI, 2:00.70

1,600 RUN — (1) Geno Uhrbom, GNK, 4:17.78

3,200 RUN — (1) Uhrbom, GNK, 9:46.70

4X100 RELAY — (1) GMLOKS 45.06 (2) Morris/CA (Soderberg, Derek Waldbeser, Trey Hunt, Lebrija) 45.36

4X200 RELAY — (1) GMLOKS 1:34.78 (5) Morris/CA (Waldbeser, Ayden Schmidgall, Jack Tollefson, Hunt) 1:36.61

4X400 RELAY — (1) Pine Island 3:31.94

4X800 RELAY — (1) Pine Island 8:29.97

HIGH JUMP — (1t) Gabe Northrop, PI; and Spencer Lade, HLWW, 6-0

LONG JUMP — (1) Lance Luchsinger, HLWW, 20-6.5 (5) Soderberg, MCA, 19-8

TRIPLE JUMP — (1) Lade, HLWW, 41-4.75

POLE VAULT — (1) White, PI, 14-0 (3) Kaden Burns, MCA, 12-0

DISCUS — (1) Riley Paul, GMLOKS, 139-9

SHOT PUT — (1) Paul, GMLOKS, 49-9.25 (5) Evan Oberg, MCA, 43-6.5