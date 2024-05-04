Prep Track & Field Rankings: 5/2/24
May 3—PREP TRACK & FIELD
Michigan Interscholastic Track Coaches Association Boys Rankings
Division 1
1. Rockford
2. East Kentwood
3. Zeeland West
4. Byron Center
5. Caledonia
6. Kalamazoo Central
7. Holland West Ottawa
8.. Traverse City West
9. Canton
10. Jenison
Division 2
1. Parma Western
2. Battle Creek Harper Creek
3. Frankenmuth
4. Hamilton
5. Gladwin
6. DeWitt
7. Wayland
8. Whitehall
9. Berrien Springs
10. Three Rivers
Division 3
1. Olivet
2. Hillsdale
3. Ithaca
4. Chesaning
5. Reed City
6. Napoleon
7. Ottawa Lake Whiteford
8. Erie Mason
9. Constantine
10. Traverse City St Francis
Division 4
1. Hillsdale Academy
2. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
3. Riverview Gabriel Richard
4. White Cloud
5. Centreville
6. Three Oaks River Valley
7. Petersburg Summerfield
8. Climax-Scotts
9. Mayville
10. Breckenridge
Michigan Interscholastic Track Coaches Association Girls Rankings
Division 1
1. East Kentwood
2. Rockford
3. Holland West Ottawa
4. Traverse City West
5. Zeeland East
6. Zeeland West
7. Brownstown Woodhaven
8. Byron Center
9. Macomb Dakota
10. Sturgis
Division 2
1. Chelsea
2. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg
3. Frankenmuth
4. Cadillac
5. Shepherd
6. Spring Lake
7. Holland Christian
8. Hudsonville Unity Christian
9. Stevensville Lakeshore
10. Gladwin
Division 3
1. McBain
2. Traverse City St Francis
3. Remus Chippewa Hills
4. Olivet
5. Ithaca
6. Adrian Madison
7. Kingsley
8. Manton
9. Hillsdale
10. St Louis
Division 4
1. Hillsdale Academy
2. Gobles
3. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
4. Centreville
5. Breckenridge
6. Pittsford
7. Petersburg Summerfield
8. White Cloud
9. Frankfort
10. Buckley