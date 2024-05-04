Advertisement

Prep Track & Field Rankings: 5/2/24

Brendan Quealy, The Record-Eagle, Traverse City, Mich.
·1 min read

May 3—PREP TRACK & FIELD

Michigan Interscholastic Track Coaches Association Boys Rankings

Division 1

1. Rockford

2. East Kentwood

3. Zeeland West

4. Byron Center

5. Caledonia

6. Kalamazoo Central

7. Holland West Ottawa

8.. Traverse City West

9. Canton

10. Jenison

Division 2

1. Parma Western

2. Battle Creek Harper Creek

3. Frankenmuth

4. Hamilton

5. Gladwin

6. DeWitt

7. Wayland

8. Whitehall

9. Berrien Springs

10. Three Rivers

Division 3

1. Olivet

2. Hillsdale

3. Ithaca

4. Chesaning

5. Reed City

6. Napoleon

7. Ottawa Lake Whiteford

8. Erie Mason

9. Constantine

10. Traverse City St Francis

Division 4

1. Hillsdale Academy

2. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

3. Riverview Gabriel Richard

4. White Cloud

5. Centreville

6. Three Oaks River Valley

7. Petersburg Summerfield

8. Climax-Scotts

9. Mayville

10. Breckenridge

Michigan Interscholastic Track Coaches Association Girls Rankings

Division 1

1. East Kentwood

2. Rockford

3. Holland West Ottawa

4. Traverse City West

5. Zeeland East

6. Zeeland West

7. Brownstown Woodhaven

8. Byron Center

9. Macomb Dakota

10. Sturgis

Division 2

1. Chelsea

2. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg

3. Frankenmuth

4. Cadillac

5. Shepherd

6. Spring Lake

7. Holland Christian

8. Hudsonville Unity Christian

9. Stevensville Lakeshore

10. Gladwin

Division 3

1. McBain

2. Traverse City St Francis

3. Remus Chippewa Hills

4. Olivet

5. Ithaca

6. Adrian Madison

7. Kingsley

8. Manton

9. Hillsdale

10. St Louis

Division 4

1. Hillsdale Academy

2. Gobles

3. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

4. Centreville

5. Breckenridge

6. Pittsford

7. Petersburg Summerfield

8. White Cloud

9. Frankfort

10. Buckley