PREP TRACK & FIELD: Fairview girls, Holly Pond boys snag county titles; Edgeworth, Hill earn MVP honors

Apr. 15—FAIRVIEW — Fairview's girls and Holly Pond's boys took home the hardware on Monday following lively competition at this year's Cullman County Championship.

The host Aggies defended their home turf by the skin of their teeth, claiming a first-place showing in the 4x400-meter relay to edge Cold Springs, which placed third in the day's final event, by just half a point (161.5 to 161). Holly Pond was third overall at 148.5 followed by Good Hope (76), Hanceville (58), Vinemont (54) and West Point (35).

In addition to the 4x400-meter triumph paced by Emma Kate Cobbs, Anna Harris, Janie Claire Pace and Janet Orona, Fairview also received gold-medal outings from Allyson Hill (100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles, long jump and triple jump) and Kabri Redding (discus and shot put).

Hill earned MVP honors following her strong performance.

The Broncos, meanwhile, racked up a 22-event total of 160 to secure their title. Cold Springs was second at 135 followed by Fairview (95), West Point (83), Good Hope (82), Hanceville (80.5) and Vinemont (58.5).

Daniel Figueroa (100-meter, 200-meter, discus and javelin ambulatory), Emery Barnett (110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles), Travis Barnett (400-meter dash), Miguel Garcia (high jump) and Boston Gibbs (javelin) each stood tall at the podium after winning their respective events.

Cold Springs' Ethan Edgeworth claimed MVP accolades after sweeping the distance events (800-meter, 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter runs) and anchoring a winning effort in the 4x800-meter relay.

See below for a full breakdown of event winners by school. For complete results, visit www.al.milesplit.com.

------

Varsity Girls

Cold Springs

Macie Huffstutler, 400-meter dash (1:04.57), 800-meter run (2:41.67) and 1,600-meter run (5:58.88)

Reagan Parris, 3,200-meter run (13:31.47)

Ryleigh Wright, pole vault (9-00)

------

Fairview

Allyson Hill, 100-meter hurdles (17.11), 300-meter hurdles (51.72), long jump (15-01.75) and triple jump (34-09.75)

Emma Kate Cobbs, Anna Harris, Janie Claire Pace and Janet Orona, 4x400-meter relay (4:49.55)

Kabri Redding, discus (118-09) and shot put (33-10.50)

------

Good Hope

Macey Denton, javelin (110-00)

------

Holly Pond

Millie McBee, 100-meter dash (14.40) and 200-meter dash (28.96)

Maycie Black, Ava Thomas, Millie McBee and Alyssia Mitchell, 4x100-meter relay (55.17)

Mila Edmondson, Kynleigh Wood, Caroline Lamoureux and Kylie Twilly, 4x800-meter relay (11:28.91)

------

Vinemont

Caroline Miller, high jump (4-10)

------

Varsity Boys

Cold Springs

Ethan Edgeworth, 800-meter run (2:03.17), 1,600-meter run (4:27.26) and 3,200-meter run (10:00.10)

Jayden Allred, Drew Dykes, Sage Nelson and Ethan Edgeworth, 4x800-meter relay (8:37.58)

Nic Fallin, long jump (19-05.75), pole vault (12-06) and triple jump (39-09)

------

Fairview

Easton Fitch, Jac Dunn, Jake Harper and Devon McGee, 4x100-meter relay (46.96)

------

Good Hope

Carter Rutherford, 100-meter dash (12.09) and 200-meter dash (24.74)

------

Hanceville

Eli Akin, discus (122-10)

Brodie Butts, shot put (38-08)

------

Holly Pond

Daniel Figueroa, 100-meter ambulatory (16.17), 200-meter ambulatory (32.09), discus ambulatory (57-01) and javelin ambulatory (81-10)

Emery Barnett, 110-meter hurdles (17.36) and 300-meter hurdles (42.51)

Travis Barnett, 400-meter dash (52.43)

Miguel Garcia, high jump (6-00)

Boston Gibbs, javelin (155-00)

------

West Point

Teagan Heaton, Brier Taylor, Jacob Harbison and Hayden Jones, 4x400-meter relay (3:55.27)