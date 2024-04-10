PREP TRACK: Danville teams win at Salt Fork Invite

Apr. 9—CATLIN — The Danville boys and girls track teams have shown improvement mostly outside the area so far this season.

On Tuesday, the Vikings teams gave most of Vermilion County a first look of what they have been working on as the Danville boys and girls teams each won team titles at the Salt Fork Invitational.

On the boys side, freshman D'Mario Jackson won the 100 (10.92 seconds) and 200 (22.20) meter dashes for the Vikings, while Josiah Hoskins took second in the 110 hurdles (16.89), Jerry Reed Jr. was second in the triple jump (12.25 meters), Aidan Henderson was third in the long jump (6.08m) and Dempsey Wyman was third in the 3,200 (11:30).

The 400 relay team of Davari Boyd, Jayden Rowell, Reed and Jackson won in 43.59.

Tyler Smoot won the 800 (2:08.52) and 1,600 (4:46.87) for Salt Fork, while Brysen Vasquez was second in the 100 (11.40), 200 (23.00) and 400 (53.04), Ian Church was second in the 300 hurdles (43.48) and Maddux Stine was second in the discus (43.12m).

Tyler Miller won the 110 (16.35) and 300 (41.65) hurdles for Westville, while the 400 relay team of Trent McMasters, Ja'Den Whorral, Easton Bolin and Garrett Hatcher won in 1:35.35 and Bolin was second in the long jump (6.22m).

Macen Phillips was second in the 800 (2:11.21) for Oakwood, while Thomas Wells was second in the 1,600 (4:46.87) and Connor Smith was third in the 200 (23.14).

Ayden Ingram was second in the high jump (1.87m) and third in the 400 (53.39) for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin while Payton Wallace was third in the 800 (2:12.32).

Owen Garrett had the highest finish for Hoopeston Area, taking fourth in the 3,200 (11:31.50).

Danville had a team score of 100, while Salt Fork was second at 92, Paris was third at 54, St. Thomas More was fourth at 51, BHRA was fifth at 47, Oakwood and Heyworth were tied at 46, Westville was 8th at 41, Villa Grove was ninth with 35, Hoopeston Area was 10th with eight and Iroquois West had four points.

In the girls meet, Nickiya Shields won the 100 meter (15.01) and 300 (47.38) hurdles and the triple jump (11.70m) for the Vikings, while Taniyah Reynolds won the 100 (12.46), Jhe'Nyi Parker won the 200 (27.11) and Jada Bell won the shot put (10.27m).

Ashanti Conaway was second in the 100 (12.84), while Da'Sani Lewis was second in the 200 (27.20), Ja'Lorrian Stewart was second in the shot put (9.79m) and Abby Decker was second in the long jump (5.06m) and triple jump (10.67m). Nadia Gamble was third in the 800 (1:07.66)

The 400 relay team of Reynolds, Lewis, Shields and Conaway won in 49.50, while the 800 team of Reynolds, Lewis, Parker and Conaway won in 1:45.43, and the 1,600 team of Gabi Huerta, Stephanie Sykes, Andrew Milford and Presence Reed won in 4:26.84.

Macie Russell won the 800 (2:29.22) for Salt Fork, while Callie Richardson won the 1,600 (6:04.20), Taylor Remole was second in the 300 hurdles (53.64), Hailey Walraven was third in the 800 (2:48.81), Hannah Downing was third in the 100 hurdles (17.64) and Brylee Filicsky was third in the discus (28.45m).

Aleah Potter won the 3,200 for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (13:01), while Natalie Thomason won the high jump (1.65m). Ella McFarland was second in the high jump (1.62m) and third in the triple jump (10.53m), Potter was second in the 1,600 (6:04.20) and Amber-Christine Reed was third in the 100 (13.06).

Lainey Wichtowski won the discus for Westville (29.29m) and was third in the shot put (9.62m). Ella Miller was second in the 100 hurdles (16.86).

Hunter Haggan was third in the 1,600 (6:30.46) and 3,200 (13:43) for Hoopeston Area, while Vivian Walsh was third in the high jump (1.57m) .

Nikita Taylor had the highest finishes for Oakwood, taking third in the 200 (28.41) and fourth in the long jump (4.79m).

The Vikings had 157 points, while Salt Fork was second at 88, BHRA was third at 80, St. Thomas More was fourth with 40, Westville took fifth with 33, Villa Grove was sixth with 28, Heyworth was seventh with 22, Iroquois West and Hoopeston Area were tied for eighth with 20, Paris was 10th with 17.5, Oakwood ended up 11th with 11 and Deland-Weldon took 12th with eight points.

PREP BOYS TRACK At Catlin Salt Fork Invitational

Team results — 1. Danville 100, 2. Salt Fork 92, 3. Paris 54, 4. St. Thomas More 51, 5. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 47, 6. Oakwood 46, 6. Heyworth 46, 8. Westville 41, 9. Villa Grove 35, 10. Hoopeston Area 8, 11. Iroquois West 4

Individual results

High jump — 1. Drew Rogers (P) 1.98m, 2. Ingram (BHRA) 1.87m, 3. Ruppert (H) 1.82m

Long jump — 1. Rogers 6.27m, 2. Bolin (W) 6.22m, 3. Henderson (D) 6.08m

Triple jump — 1. Rogers 12.59m, 2. Reed (D) 12.25m, 3. Williams (VG) 12.16m

Shot Put — 1. Robbie Vavrik (STM) 14.47m, 2. Feather (H) 14.05m, 3. East (P) 13.33m

Discus — 1. Feather 46.74m, 2. Stine (SF) 43.12m, 3. Vavrik 38.92m

100 meters — 1. D'Mario Jackson (D) 10.92, 2. Vasquez (SF) 11.40, 3. Tuala (STM) 11.51

200 meters — 1. Jackson 22.20, 2. Vasquez 23.00, 3. Smith (O) 23.14

400 meters — 1. Braydon Dowler (VG) 52.52, 2. Vasquez 53.04, 3. Ingram 53.39

800 meters — 1. Tyler Smoot (SF) 2:08.52, 2. Phillips (O) 2:11.21, 3. Wallace (BHRA) 2:12.32

110 hurdles — 1. Tyler Miller (W) 16.35, 2. Hoskins (D) 16.89, 3. Johnson (D) 17.50

300 hurdles — 1. Miller 41.65, 2. Church (SF) 43.48, 3. Hogan (STM) 44.94

1,600 — 1. Smoot 4:46.87, 2. Wells 4:48.96, 3. Hays (P) 4:51.86

3,200 — 1. Harrison Hays (P) 10:35.91, 2. Lee (STM) 11:01.98, 3. Wyman (D) 11:30.56

400 relay — 1. Danville (Davari Boyd, Jayden Rowell, Reed, Jackson) 43.59, 2. Oakwood 45.15, 3. Salt Fork 45.81

800 relay — 1. Westville (Trent McMasters, Ja'Den Whorral, Easton Bowlin, Garrett Hatcher) 1:35.35, 2. St. Thomas More 1:36.63, 3. Danville 1:38.50

1,600 relay — 1. Heyworth (Brayden Brucker, Nathaniel Roehrig, Alex Dahlhauser, Alex Maas) 3:37.59, 2. Salt Fork 3:38, 3. Danville, 3:39.38

SMR 1,600 relay — 1. Heyworth (Brucker, Dahlhauser, Maas, Roehrig) 3:46.60, 2. Salt Fork 3:50.58, 3. Oakwood 4:01.32

PREP GIRLS TRACK At Catlin Salt Fork Invitational

Team results — 1. Danville 157, 2. Salt Fork 88, 3. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Henning 80, 4. St. Thomas More 40, 5. Westville 33, 6. Villa Grove 28, 7. Heyworth 22, 8. Iroquois West 20, 8. Hoopeston Area 20, 10. Paris 17.5, 11. Oakwood 11, 12. Deland-Weldon 8

Individual results

High jump — 1. Natalie Thomason (BHRA) 1.65m, 2. McFarland (BHRA) 1.62m, 3. Walsh (HA) 1.57m

Long jump — 1. Vivien Griffin (IW) 5.20m, 2. Decker (D) 5.06m, 3. Poke (D) 4.83m

Triple jump — 1. Nickiya Shields (D) 11.70m, 2. Decker 10.67m, 3. McFarland 10.53m

Shot Put — 1. Jada Bell (D) 10.27m, 2. Stewart (D) 9.79m, 3. Wichtowski (W) 9.62m

Discus — 1. Lainey Wichtowski (W) 29.29m, 2. Eads (VG) 28.75m, 3. Brylee Filicsky (SF) 28.45m

100 meters — 1. Taniyah Reynolds (D) 12.46, 2. Conaway (D) 12.84, Reed (BHRA) 13.06

200 meters — 1. Jeh'Nyi Parker (D) 27.11, 2. Lewis (D) 27.20, 3. Taylor (O) 28.41

400 meters — 1. Alyson Clements (STM) 1:00.58, 2. Bicknell (P) 1:06.02, 3. Gamble (D) 1:07.66

800 meters — 1. Macie Russell (SF) 2:29.22, 2. Anderson (STM) 2:41.90, 3. Walraven (SF) 2:48.81

100 hurdles — 1. Shields 15:01, 2. Miller (W) 16.86, 3. Downing (SF) 17.64

300 hurdles — 1. Shields 47.38, 2. Remole (SF) 53.64, 3. Rhodes (IW) 54.07

1,600 — 1. Callie Richardson (SF) 6:04.20, 2. Potter (BHRA) 6:07.94, 3. Haggan (HA) 6:30.46

3,200 — 1. Aleah Potter (BHRA) 13:01.91, 2. Pickett (H) 13:32, 3. Haggan 13:43.17

400 relay — 1. Danville (Reynolds, Lewis, Shields, Ashanti Conaway) 49.50, 2. BHRA 52.12, 3. Salt Fork 53.26

800 relay — 1. Danville (Reynolds, Lewis, Parker, Conaway) 1:45.43, 2. Heyworth 1:50.63, 3. BHRA 1:55.83

1,600 relay — 1. Danville (Gabi Huerta, Stephanie Sykes, Andrea Milford, Presence Reed) 4:26.84, 2. Salt Fork 4:27.91, 3. BHRA 4:27.93

SMR 1,600 relay — 1. St. Thomas More (Skyler Anderson, Clements, Alex Anderson, Izzy Jimenez) 4:44.09, 2. Salt Fork 4:46.95, 3. Danville 4:50.64