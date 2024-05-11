PREP TRACK: Burns girls in first at regionals

May 11—CHEYENNE — Burns' girls track and field team posted 48 team points during Friday's preliminary events at the Class 2A East regional meet. The number was good for first place on the day.

Broncs' sophomore Brynn Bach took first place in pole vault, clearing 8 feet, 9 inches. She also placed third in 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.82 seconds. Ashlynn Anderson and Javaya Lerwick both qualified for today's finals in the 200 with times of 28.72 and 29.23, respectively. Bella Laguna qualified for the finals in the 400 (1:05.39) and Josie Barrett qualified in 300 hurdles (52.69).

Ethan Norris took first place in 110- and 300 hurdles, crossing the line in 16.04 and 41.66, respectively to lead the boys squad to 33 team points. Norris also placed second in pole vault, clearing 12-6. Hunter Munson (53.62) and Shaw Martin (54.56) posted qualifying times in the 400, as well. Zane Howes qualified for the finals in the 200 with a time of 24.14.

Pine Bluffs sophomore Reese Graves placed second in the 100, crossing the line in 13.51. The Hornets' girls team The girls currently sits in eight place with 19 team points. Kailen Martinez also picked up a qualifying time in 300 hurdles (52.34). Jessica Hoffman placed fourth in shot put with a mark of 33-0 1/2 .

Pine Bluffs' boys team picked up 26 team points to finish seventh on the day. Mitchell Birkhofer took second place in discus with a mark of 132-6. Tanner Long posted a qualifying time in 300 hurdles (44.26) and Alex Head posted a qualifying time in the 100 (11.90).

Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @MattAtencio5.