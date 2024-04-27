PREP TRACK: Berryhill takes 1st in 400 at Wyoming Classic

Apr. 27—Laramie High's outdoor track and field teams had one event winner at the Wyoming Track Classic on Friday in Casper.

The invite-only event featured the top-eight fastest sprinters and middle distance runners, top 12 for the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs and top-nine for field events.

LHS qualified seven athletes, including freshman Lainey Berryhill, sophomore Kate Lewis and senior Addie Forry for the girls, and sophomores Flynn Arnold, A.J. Sirdoreus, junior Jackson Reed and junior Fisher Frude for the boys.

Beryryhill represented the Plainsmen with a first-place finish in the 400 dash after finishing in 56.30 seconds, and Forry claimed sixth at 59.35 in the same event. Lewis took seventh in shot put at 37 feet, 6 inches.

Arnold cruised to a second-place finish in the 400 at 48.46. Reed was seventh in the 200, running 23.36.

Sirdoreus was fourth in triple jump after leaping 42-3.25, and Frude was eighth in pole vault at 12-0.

The boys team finished in 11th, totaling 16 team points. The girls were 14th with 15.

The Plainsmen remain in Casper for the Kelly Walsh Invite on Saturday.