PREP TENNIS: Westview wins NECC, Fairfield follows in tennis championship

May 12—LAGRANGE — Westview claimed the 2024 NECC Tournament championship Saturday at Lakeland High School.

The Warriors were led by two champs in Kristen Bender at No. 2 singles (7-5, 4-6, 6-2) and Cam Christner at No. 3 singles (6-4, 6-4). Westview totaled 54 points to take first place.

Fairfield finished second as a team, compiling 51 points. Addie Mast won first in No. 1 singles (6-0, 6-0) and the No. 2 doubles team of Eva Herbert and Lacy Stoltzfus also claimed first (6-3, 7-5). Mast won all three matches by 6-0, 6-0 verdicts — the only player to do so over the weekend.

Angola scored the only other champion, defeating the Fairfield No. 1 doubles team of Amanda McGuire and Elyse Schwartz 6-4, 7-6 (4).

The final tournament standings finished in order as Westview (54), Fairfield (51), Fremont (37), Central Noble (27), Angola (26), Churubusco (16), West Noble (11), Prairie Heights (10), Lakeland (9).

Regular season standings stood at Fairfield (8-0), Westview (7-1), Fremont (6-2), Central Noble (5-3), Angola (4-4), West Noble (3-5), Prairie Heights (2-6), Churubusco (1-7) and Lakeland (0-8).

On the NECC All-Conference team stood five Falcons and five Warriors.

Amanda McGuire and Elyse Schwartz joined Mast, Herbert and Stoltzfus for Fairfield's selections.

Westview's Maddie Stults, Jennifer Osorio and Miley Mast joined Bender and Christner who won honors for the Warriors

Fairfield's Allie Stahly was named to the honorable mention team.