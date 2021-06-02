Prep Tennis Roundup: Litchfield duo advances in Section 6A

Jun. 2—NEW LONDON — The Litchfield doubles team Alex Draeger and Tyson Michels won three matches in New London to move into Day 2 of the Section 6A individual tournament.

The second day is Thursday in Pine City. The two top singles players and top two doubles teams advance to the Class A state tournament June 8-11 at St. Cloud Tech High School.

Section 6A

How Litchfield fared

Singles

Mason Woelfel

Woelfel def. Jack Barney, NLS, 6-1 6-0; Carter Reinbold, Mound-Westonka, def. Woelfel 2-6, 6-3, 6-4; Woelfel def. Chandler Hendricks, St. Cloud Cathedral, 6-1

Blake Aller

Reinbold, M-W, def. Aller 6-1 6-2; Aller def. Barney 8-0; Logan Larson, NLS, def. Aller 8-6

Doubles

Alex Draeger/Tyson Michels

Draeger/Michels def. E. Anderson/J. Manar 6-0 6-1; Draeger/Michels def. Alex Brown/Harry Moen, Mound-Westonka, 6-1 6-3; Draeger/Michels def. Nolan Hanson/Dylan Skaja, M-W, 6-1, 6-2

Garrison Jackman/Braden Olson

N. Hanson/D. Skaja def. Jackman/Olson 5-7 6-3 6-0; Jackman/Olson def. Jack Noeldner/Dylan Mueller, NLS, 8-0; Jackman/Olson def. Kyle Denz/Kenneth Schmiesing, NLS, 8-4

How NLS fared

Singles

Logan Larson

Chandler Hendricks, St. Cloud Cathedral, def. Larson 6-3 6-0; Larson def. Matt Gohman, Cathedral 8-1; Larson def. Blake Aller, Litchfield, 8-6;

Jack Barney

Mason Woelfel, Litchfield, def. Barney 6-1 6-0; Aller, Litchfield, def. Barney 8-0; Barney def. Gohman, Cathedral, 9-7

Doubles

Kyle Denz/Kenneth Schmiesing

Alex Brown/Harry Moen, Mound-Westonka, def. Denz/Schmiesing 6-1 6-2; Denz/Schmiesing def. Elliot Anderson/jacob Manar 8-0; Jackman/Olson def. Denz/Schmiesing 8-4

Jack Noeldner/Dylan Mueller

Jonah Prom/Grant Martin, Cathedral, def. Noeldner/Mueller 6-0 6-0; Jackman/Olson def. Noeldner/Mueller 8-0

Section 3A

Yellow Medicine East's Ean Clarke earned a spot in the Class A state tournament after taking second place in the Section 3A singles tournament at Redwood Falls.

Clarke is the first Sting boys tennis player to make state since 2002 with the doubles team of Jason Ford and Mark Sheggaby, according to YME head coach Jeff Lalim.

Clarke won his semifinals match against Luverne's Griffen Jarchow, 7-5, 6-4. In the finals, Clarke won the first set before eventually falling to section champ Pierce Cunningham of Luverne, 2-6, 7-5, 6-0.

"He had a heck of a battle in the finals," Lalim said. "In the semis against the other Luverne kid (Jarchow), he took a lot out of Ean."

In doubles, the Dawson-Boyd/Lac qui Parle Valley duo of Tyler Buer and Wylie Wiebe lost their semifinals match to Luverne's Blake Frahm and Ben Jarchow, 6-1, 6-0. They finished in fourth place.

The Class A state tournament will be seeded on Monday. The individual tournament will get underway on Thursday, June 10 at St. Cloud Tech High School.

How YME fared

Singles

Ean Clarke

Semifinals: Clarke def Griffen Jarchow, Luverne 7-5 6-4; Finals: Pierce Cunningham, Luverne, def Clarke 2-6 7-5 6-0.

How D-B/LQPV fared

Doubles

Tyler Buer/Wylie Wiebe

Semifinals: Blake Frahm/Ben Jarchow, Luverne, def Buer/Wiebe 6-1 6-0; Third Place: Benjamin Schrieder/Alec Langerud, Worthington, def Buer/Wiebe 6-1 6-2