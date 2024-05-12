Prep tennis: La Cueva coach Dick Johnson goes out on top; Academy boys and girls win titles (again)

May 11—Saturday at the Jerry Cline Tennis Complex had all the feel of a countdown, seconds ticking by on a long day that only got longer.

Because, in a literal sense, that's how the early afternoon was spent. With each lightning strike in a 10-mile radius pushing the final rounds of the state 1A-4A and 5A team tennis championships back 30 minutes, players and coaches alike killed time the best they could on a sometimes sunny, sometimes cloudy and always windy day.

Some were maybe more mindful of the time passed — and the time left — than others.

"It's like watching a pot boil, guys," longtime administrator Joe Butler joked with a group of Farmington players fixated on a smartphone timer at the scorer's table detailing when play could resume.

And, in a figurative sense, because there were a few expected outcomes hanging in the balance. Would La Cueva's Dick Johnson, perhaps the most decorated coach in state history, go out on top? Would Albuquerque Academy, a top seed once more, pick up their record-extending 26th state title and 21st straight?

It might have taken a little longer than expected for both. The answer, however, was the same: Yes.

With Johnson at the helm for the last time, the top-seeded La Cueva boys claimed their 13th 5A state title with a 5-2 win over No. 3 Albuquerque High. Johnson said he knew his team would be in for a challenge after seeing what the Bulldogs did in their semifinal win against Hobbs and credited Tyler Kim for a key singles win to help set up his final championship with the Bears.

"My goodness, what a day. What was that movie — 'The Longest Day?'" Johnson laughed, referencing the 1962 film about D-Day. "This was the longest day. It really was a tough one, mentally and physically for the kids.

"But they came through and you know, I'm just very proud of all of them."

Johnson, 79, announced his retirement last month after spending 35 years — 29 of them coaching — with La Cueva. Even if that time felt like a "flash," he said his final title is one he'll fondly remember.

"It probably wasn't — it definitely wasn't my most talented team," Johnson said. "But we had decent depth in all positions. And we might not have had the best number one player, but we certainly had people that really stepped up all year ... they overachieved in many ways."

Not that the La Cueva girls were to be outdone. The top-seeded Bears grinded to top Santa Fe 5-0 in the semifinals and took it all home with a 5-1 win against Farmington on Saturday for their third straight state title.

La Cueva head coach Amy Heimerl said Saturday was the first day the Bears had their lineup completely healthy since the end of March and lauded her group for keeping focus throughout the tournament — especially in a 5-2 win over Eldorado on Friday.

"The Corleys are just phenomenal players," she said of the Eagles' burgeoning tennis stars — twins Vivica and Vianca. "We had to win at three, four, five and six, and we had to win three doubles, and we did it. That was a good test (Friday) and then Santa Fe came in today and pushed us to the limits.

"We hadn't played many three-setters and they buckled down and, they just did it."

Like their 5A counterparts, the top seeds in 1A-4A boys and girls reigned supreme at Jerry Cline. Albuquerque Academy boys' dominance continued with a 5-0 win against No. 3 Los Alamos, marking the Chargers' 21st straight state title, 26th overall and first for new coach Tim Cass.

"It's really a credit to the school and the history," said Cass, the former deputy athletic director and tennis coach at the University of New Mexico. "And (former Academy coach Darrell Gage) started the tradition, and it's cool for these kids to keep it going ... we're proud to represent the Academy."

As were the Academy girls, who battled a tough Robertson team past sundown for a 5-4 win and their fifth straight state title. Chargers coach Amy Badger credited the Cardinals for an "intense" final and her team for coming back from a 4-2 deficit heading into doubles.

"We had to win every single one," she said. "Every single girl just understood what they needed to do and they all did — all six of them. I'm just so proud that they were able to do that, because it's tough in this environment."