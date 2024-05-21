Prep tennis: 1A boys state tournament delayed by weather

May 20—WATERLOO — The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced on Monday that the start of the Class 1A State Singles and Doubles Tennis Tournament at Byrnes Park in Waterloo will be postponed until Wednesday after a review of the forecasted weather. The tournament, which includes Fairfield junior Ruimin Luo in singles play, was originally scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

Previously announced times for the two-day event will currently remain as scheduled at the 1A tournament. First-round matches will begin on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Consolation-round matches will begin on Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

Tickets purchased via the IHSAA's Tickets page and HomeTown Ticketing will be honored. Dates will be adjusted automatically for spectators.

Luo will open against Lewis Central senior Christian Jensen on Wednesday morning in 1A first-round state singles tournament play. The winner will face either Columbus Catholic freshman Parker Stroh or top-seeded Pella senior Jack Briggs in the state quarterfinals.

The Class 2A Singles and Doubles Tennis Tournament at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Center in Iowa City will proceed as scheduled, starting on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. Ottumwa senior Toby Schmidt will be in action, taking on Iowa City High junior Abhay Anil in a rematch of a 6-2, 6-0 win by Anil in Iowa City High's 5-4 substate win over Ottumwa on May 11.