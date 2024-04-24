What is the Prep Super League? UIL athletes can play but can’t capitalize on NIL deals

The Prep Super League could change the landscape of high school football.

What is the Prep Super League? According to the league’s website, the PSL is a an “elite, 11-on-11, spring football league for aspiring college football prospects seeking supplemental instruction, enhanced competition, and a less restrictive environment to pursue NIL deals.”

Some of the highest profile athletes in Texas have commit to the PSL, including some four-star athletes: Conroe cornerback Dorian Brew, North Shore wide receiver Quanell Farrakhan Jr., Hitchcock wide receiver Kelshaun Johnson and Liberty-Eylau wide receiver Dequane Prevo.

The Prep Super League is nationwide with teams located in Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New Orleans, Las Vegas, San Diego, San Francisco, Tampa, Florida and Bergen Country, New Jersey.

The PSL chose the locations based on the amount of NCAA and NFL talent the areas produce.

The league’s “less restrictive environment” to pursue NIL deals could be beneficial to athletes. NIL at the high school level is permitted in states such as California, Colorado, Louisiana and New Jersey.

In Texas, Florida and Arizona NIL is prohibited. So, top high school athletes within Texas’ University Interscholastic League can participate in the PSL but cannot capitalize on NIL opportunities.

The head coach of PSL Dallas, Bart Andrus, has been coaching football at various levels since 1981 and has NFL experience as an assistant with the Tennessee Titans and the St. Louis Rams.

Andrus started his career in the high school realm and has experience at levels including the Power 5, junior college, FCS, Division II, and NAIA. He most recently completed a stint as the head coach of Philadelphia Stars, a former USFL team.

Andrus has a reputation for developing quarterback talent and has worked with winner NFL MVP award Steve McNair and Heisman Trophy winners Troy Smith and Eric Crouch.

Brian Woods, one of the founders of the USFL, is also the founder of the Prep Super League. He asked Andrus to coach, and he was happy to participate and help develop talent at the high school level.

Andrus said players who participate in the Prep Super League will develop efficiently because of the “better competition.” He said the PSL will give athletes an opportunity to participate in a setting similar to college.

“The athletes will play at a higher level,” Andrus said. “A little faster. ... The differences between each level, it’s not so much the complexity of th game. It’s the speed of the game.”

Andrus said the PSL will increase athletes’ exposure and provide resume boosting opportunities. He added the additional highlights and tape will be useful when attempting to get recruited by division one schools.

Andrus said the league may move cautiously and slowly at first, but expects it to develop over time. He said in five years time it could be “very big and competitive.”

One of Andrus’ main priorities is to ensure the high school athletes have fun playing and learning football. Another goal is to incorporate details elite high school athletes may not be exposed to yet that will allow them to “play the game fast.”

The PSL is scheduled to begin on April 27, 2024 and will utilize NCAA playing rules. The season lasts six weeks and rosters will consist of 50 players. As of now, rosters are not finalized.

The PSL’s website originally stated competition would commence on April 19, 2024. It also stated games could be viewed on the PSL+ application that would be available in the Apple App Store in February; the PSL+ app has not been released.