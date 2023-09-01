Prep spotlight: Springfield High volleyball coach Bill Sturm wins 100th career match

Springfield High coach Bill Sturm won his 100th varsity volleyball match as the Senators defeated Calvary Academy 28-8, 28-6 in nonconference play at Willard Duey Gym on Thursday.

Eva Hamann dropped in six kills and teammate Ruth Becker added four as Springfield improved to 5-3. Madison Clark had a match-high 13 assists and Rylee Clark and Franny VonDeBur each served three aces.

Lila Ambrose finished with four blocks for the Senators.

Here are the Springfield area's high school volleyball players to know for 2023

Southeast records first win

DECATUR — Jayla Davis piled up 11 kills and Areonna Craine delivered 27 assists and Southeast won its first match, 25-22, 28-26 over Decatur Eisenhower in a Central State Eight Conference match.

Davis led the team with nine digs and Craine added eight. Bailey Standridge paced the Spartans (1-2, overall, 1-2 in the CS8) with four service aces and Kallie Padgett contributed eight kills.

Cox, defense carries PORTA

VIRDEN — Cassie Cox accumulated seven kills and three blocks and Petersburg PORTA downed North Mac 25-10, 25-13 in a nonconference match.

Defensively, Jayce Privia (19) and Mikaela Clary (15) combined for 34 digs for PORTA. Clary served three aces and Carson Arthalony added four kills in the win.

IN OTHER NEWS: Athens improved to 6-0 with a 25-16, 25-21 Tomahawk Conference victory at Mount Pulaski. … DAKOTA KNOX had 10 digs and four service aces to lead New Berlin past host Pawnee 25-7, 25-20 in a nonconference match. JENNA MCGRATH led with four kills and KAYLEE COWHICK notched five assists as New Berlin improved to 4-0. … AMARI VICKERY produced five kills and LAUREN BERTAGNOLLI collected seven digs and Gillespie beat Bunker Hill 25-18, 25-11 in nonconference play. … ALEXIS COLEMAN put down seven kills and IZZY REED provided 10 assists in Pana’s 25-22, 25-11 home victory over Bethalto Civic Memorial in a nonconference match. … Shelbyville defeated Nokomis 25-14, 25-13 in a nonconference match at Shelbyville.

More: Here are the Springfield area's top 10 high school volleyball teams for the 2023 season

BOYS SOCCER

Unbeaten Williamsville claims tourney win

WILLIAMSVILLE — Williamsville scored three unanswered goals and went on to defeat Riverton 3-1 at the Four Corners Classic boys soccer tournament.

Williamsville improved to 3-0 in the tournament and draws Pleasant Plains on Saturday.

Reid Bodine gave Williamsville a 1-0 lead with a goal in the first half. Bryson Trickey and Sawyer Woods then each scored a goal in the second half to give the Bullets a 3-0 advantage. Drew Mirabile had two assists and Will Zinn had the other for Williamsville.

Isaac Crumrine scored on a free kick for Riverton’s lone goal.

Week 2 predictions for high school football games in the Springfield area

BOYS GOLF

Duckels, Zilm power Carlinville

RAYMOND — Carlinville’s Tate Duckels and teammate Carter Zilm each finished with 3-over-par 39 and shared medalist honors in the Cavaliers’ five-team boys golf win at Shoal Creek Golf Course.

Colin Pope and Cade Vinyard shot a 40 and 41, respectively, as Carlinville finished the meet with a team score of 159.

Zeke Castelberry, Brady Schmedeke and Bryce Cowdrey each shot 43s for second place Raymond Lincolnwood (177). The Lancers had two other junior varsity teams compete and Shelbyville placed fourth at the meet.

10 boys and girls high school golfers to watch in the Springfield area this fall

GIRLS GOLF

Keirs leads Panthers

PALMYRA — Medalist Taylor Keirs shot a 4-over-par 40 to lead North Mac past South County 188-224 in a girls golf meet at Terry Park Golf Course.

Greenview and Palmyra Northwestern did not figure in the team scoring.

GIRLS TENNIS

SHG falls in nonconference meet

MAROA — Sacred Heart-Griffin managed two singles wins and fell to Maroa-Forsyth 7-2 in a girls tennis dual meet.

Sydney Gathard beat Jasmeet Kaur 6-4, 7-6 (7) at No. 5 singles, and Lily White picked up a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Hana Qidan at No. 6 for SHG’s two wins.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Prep spotlight: SHS coach Bill Sturm wins 100th volleyball match