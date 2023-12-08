Prep Spotlight: QND thwarts SHG's offense in girls hoops win

QUINCY — Quincy Notre Dame built an 18-point lead at intermission and the Raiders went on to beat Sacred Heart-Griffin 43-31 in a nonconference girls basketball game at The Pit on Thursday.

Tristan Pieper helped QND (8-1) build a 30-12 lead at the half. Pieper buried three 3-pointers and scored 15 of her game-high 17 points before the break. Sage Stratton hit two of her three 3s and put in 10 of her 15 points in the first half for the Raiders.

Maggie Fleischli and Izzy Hassebrock led SHG (5-4) with six points apiece.

Taylorville trio leads Tornadoes past Plains

TAYLORVILLE — Addison Tarr led the way for Taylorville in a 48-29 nonconference win over Pleasant Plains on Dolph Stanley Court on Thursday.

Tarr was one of three Tornadoes' players to hit double figures. Fellow juniors Kyleigh Heimsness and Mazie Fleming each had 10 points as Taylorville improved to 7-1 overall.

Anna Weber scored 10 points and Madison Burke added nine as the Cardinals fell to 7-5.

Christian leads Hillsboro to fourth straight win

HILLSBORO — Junior guard Tatum Christian scored a game-high 22 points and Hillsboro defeated Carlinville 47-41 in a South Central Conference game.

Christian had 12 points at the half as Hillsboro went into the break with a 36-31 lead. The Hiltoppers were able to hold off the Cavaliers despite making just 8 of 24 free throws. Kearstynn Davis netted 10 points in the first half and finished with 12 for Hillsboro (4-5 overall, 2-0 in the SCC), which won its fourth straight game after starting the season 0-5.

Isabella Tiburzi was the only Carlinville player in double figures, scoring a game-high 23 points. Tiburzi made a 3-pointer, went 8-for-10 from the line and had 13 points in the second half.

Carlinville dropped to 5-2 and 1-1.

Jacksonville wins first game

JACKSONVILLE — Laila Cook and Kylie Ingram both made a pair of 3-pointers, and each finished in double figures to lead Jacksonville past Granite City 48-16 in a nonconference game.

Cook had a game-high 15 points and Ingram scored 11. Teammate Zara Harper dropped in 12 points in the first half and tallied 14 points as Jacksonville (1-9) picked up its first win of the season.

Winless Granite City (0-6) did not score in the first and fourth periods.

IN OTHER NEWS: CAMRYN ENGELMAN hit four 3-pointers in Nokomis' 48-31 loss to Altamont. KINLEY STOLTE led Nokomis (6-2) with eight rebounds. ... TAYLOR KEIRS scored 16 points to lead North Mac in a 46-42 home South Central Conference loss to Greenville. ABBY HENDRICKS added 13 for the Panthers (7-2 overall, 1-1 SCC). SHAYNA HENDERSON led the Comets (4-4, 2-0) with 20.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Girls basketball: QND tops SHG, Taylorville beats Plains, Hillsboro wins and more