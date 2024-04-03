Prep spotlight: Glenwood softball routs SHG; Loveless, Allen lead Cavs soccer

Storms rolled through the Springfield area on Monday and Tuesday turned cold and rainy but despite the inclement weather, several local teams played. Here is a roundup from action across The State Journal-Register's coverage area from April 1-2.

Tuesday’s results

SOFTBALL

CHATHAM GLENWOOD 15, SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN 0 (4 innings): At Chatham, Taryn Griffith provided the Titans with a first-inning grand slam and an RBI double as Glenwood rolled to a Central State Eight Conference victory.

Glenwood (6-0 overall, 3-0 in the CS8) batted around in the first, building a commanding 14-0 lead after one. Irie Lohrenz had an RBI single and drove in a run with a bases loaded walk. Kate Feld and Sydney Feld both finished with an RBI apiece.

Lohrenz dominated the Cyclones (4-2, 2-1) in the circle by striking out 10, walking one and giving up just one hit — a single to losing pitcher Kenzie Wieland in the fourth inning.

ROCHESTER 11, LINCOLN 1: At Lincoln, Brooklyn Thompson went 4-for-4 and drove in six runs as the Rockets won a Central State Eight Conference game.

Thompson doubled in a run in the top of the third inning, had an RBI single in the fourth and smacked a grand slam in the seventh. She finished with two doubles and two runs scored.

Rochester (8-3 overall, 2-1 in the CS8) led 4-1 after four innings and tacked on two more in the sixth when Eleanor Schudel (2-for-5) had a two-run single. Before Thompson’s grand slam, Peyton Purves (2-for-4, two runs) hit a solo home run with one out in the seventh.

Raegan Rezba collected three hits and scored twice, and Sam Gleckler had a run-scoring double in the second for Rochester. Jaelyn Watts was the winning pitcher, allowing three hits and no earned runs with seven strikeouts and three walks.

Kelsey Marten drove in Lincoln’s one run with an RBI double in the fourth.

WILLIAMSVILLE 20, RIVERTON 1 (4 innings): At Williamsville, a wild pitch with the bases loaded scored Naomi Roberts and Elle Smithers to give Williamsville the lead and the Bullets kept up the pressure by scoring eight runs in the first inning to give the Bullets a 19-run Sangamo Conference win.

The Bullets got 12 runs in their final two innings at the plate.

Emerson Furlow, Zoey Beard and Avery Van Riper all had two RBIs apiece. Beard and Izzy Nowack doubled while Roberts hit a triple and stole a base.

Lucy Nell didn’t allow a hit over four innings pitched. She struck out eight, walked seven and allowed one earned run.

NORTH MAC 9, TAYLORVILLE 1: At Virden, Abby Hendricks homered twice and drove in six runs as the Panthers downed the Tornadoes in a nonconference meeting.

Hendricks hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning to score Karleigh Prose and give North Mac a 2-0 lead.

In the third, Hendricks bashed another two-run shot to center field as the Panthers grabbed a 5-1 advantage. In the bottom of the fourth, Hendricks drove in two more runs on a fly ball single to right field. She was 3-for-4.

North Mac’s Lennox Wiseman was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a double.

Taylor Keirs struck out two and allowed seven hits, one walk and one unearned run in her complete-game win.

Peyton DeMichael had two hits for the Tornadoes.

GIRLS SOCCER

CARLINVILLE 1, NORTH MAC 0: At Carlinville, Jordyn Loveless scored what turned out to be the winning goal in the first half and goalkeeper Rori Allen made sure it was all the Cavaliers needed to win their South Central Conference opener on Tuesday.

Loveless polished off an assist from Mylee Ribble to the far post in the 20th minute. It was the only one of Carlinville’s seven shots on goal in the first half to make its way past North Mac goalkeeper Ella Christopher. Christopher finished with 15 saves.

Allen needed to make two saves to end her night with a clean sheet.

Carlinville improved to 4-3-1 (1-0 SCC).

Monday’s results

SOFTBALL

PAWNEE 6, NOKOMIS 5: At Nokomis, Elissa Day belted a three-run home run in the top of the sixth inning and Pawnee won an MSM Conference game.

The game was tied 3-3 after one inning. Kalee Hinds started the scoring with an RBI double and Makenna Corrie (2-for-4) plated a run with a run-scoring single. Ava Rodriguez scored on a passed ball to give Pawnee a 3-0 lead.

Nokomis tied it in the bottom-half of the first when Reaghan Jonas and Jayde Gonet (3-for-4) each had RBI doubles and Elizabeth Hill drove in a run with a single.

Camryn Engelman gave Nokomis a 4-3 lead with an RBI single in the fifth. NHS got within one run when Ella Huelson singled in a run in the sixth.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Prep Spotlight roundup: Results from April 1-2 around Springfield