Prep spotlight: Girls basketball results from Springfield area for Dec. 1-2

LINCOLN — Lincoln got out to a 10-point lead at intermission and then clamped down on Sacred Heart-Griffin in the second half to record a 58-26 victory in a Central State Eight Conference girls basketball game at Roy S. Anderson Gym on Friday.

The undefeated Railsplitters (7-0 overall, 2-0 in the CS8) led 29-19 at halftime, getting eight points from standout Kloe Froebe and a pair of 3-pointers from Jenna Bowman. Becca Heitzig had six points by halftime. Lincoln finished second in the Class 3A girls basketball state tournament earlier this year.

Lincoln capped the win by outscoring the Cyclones 29-7 in the second half. Froebe had 19 second-half points to finish with 27 and Heitzig ended with 10.

Maggie Fleischli scored all 10 of her points in the first half for SHG (4-3, 1-1), which had a four-game winning streak snapped.

