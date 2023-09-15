Prep spotlight: Athens volleyball outlasts Pleasant Plains in Sangamo opener

VOLLEYBALL

Athens outlasts Plains in Sangamo opener

PLEASANT PLAINS — Sydney McAfee poured in 13 kills and nine digs but Pleasant Plains bowed to Athens 25-22, 14-25, 25-19 in a Sangamo Conference volleyball opener on Thursday.

Athens (9-1 overall, 1-0 Sangamo) pulled ahead 10-2 in the final set following an Isabella Link ace. Karsyn Jacoby then delivered the final point on a kill.

Anna Cormeny and Ella Wilcockson each had five kills for Plains, which dropped to 13-4 overall and 0-1 in the league. Paige Weatherford led the defense with 10 digs.

Claire Long and Adi Fraase had 11 and 10 assists, respectively. McAfee and Izzy Lynch had two aces apiece.

Williamsville dispatches Riverton

WILLIAMSVILLE — Riley Holliday dished up 11 digs, eight assists and two aces in Williamsville’s 25-8, 25-16 Sangamo Conference win over Riverton.

Britni Walters dispensed seven kills and three aces. Hope Keenan had seven digs and three assists for the Bullets (7-3 overall, 1-0 Sangamo) while Brianna Walters chipped in two kills, four digs and two aces. Ayla Howard added two kills and four digs as well.

IN OTHER NEWS: KAMRI CHARRON chalked up five kills, eight digs and two aces in Mount Pulaski’s 25-20, 25-22 Tomahawk Conference win over Delavan. ALYSON MURPHY led the attack with nine kills while ELLA BOBELL had 20 assists. GRACE DAVIS had two digs and two blocks. … KAYLEE COWHICK had 13 assists while DAKOTA KNOX had 10 digs in New Berlin’s 25-21, 25-21 Sangamo Conference loss to Petersburg PORTA. … ASHLEE BROWN contributed two kills, four digs and three aces in South County’s 25-15, 25-21 MSM Conference loss to Raymond Lincolnwood. JENNA MULLENS had three kills, three digs and two aces. … JESS VAUGHN tallied three kills and five digs in Pana’s 25-12, 25-12 South Central Conference loss to Staunton. … ISABELLA TIBURZI totaled 22 assists and five aces in Carlinville’s 20-25, 25-21, 25-21 South Central Conference win over Hillsboro. HANNAH GIBSON racked up 12 kills while MAKENAH DUGAN netted 15 digs.

GIRLS GOLF

Klinger helps Lancers gets second

PANA — Kennady Klinger shot an 8-over-par 43 to help Raymond Lincolnwood finish second in a girls’ golf triangular at Pana Country Club on Thursday.

Rian Deardorff added a 48 for the Lancers and teammate Carly Armentrout finished with a 49.

Effingham St. Anthony’s Addie Krouse went under par with a 1-under 34 to lead the Bulldogs to the team win. St. Anthony topped Lincolnwood 171-191. Taylorville finished third with a 245. Pana had only three golfers and didn’t qualify for a team score.

BOYS GOLF

Cowdrey, Castelberry eagles help Lincolnwood to second

PANA — Bryce Cowdrey and Zeke Castelberry each had eagles in their nine-hole rounds to help Raymond Lincolnwood finish second in a quadrangular at Pana Country Club on Thursday.

Cowdrey eagled the 384-yard, par-4 No. 5 hole and finished with a team-low score of 6-over-par 41. Castelberry eagled the 483-yard, par-5 No. 3 hole en route to his 7-over 42. He tied teammate Brady Schmedeke for second on the team. Lance Weitekamp was fourth with a 43.

Vandalia won the team event with a 164, edging the Lancers (23-7) by four strokes (164-168). Connor McCall shot a 1-over 36 for the Vandals.

Luke Poor fired a 44 to lead Taylorville to a third-place finish. The Tornadoes beat Pana 196-199.

BOYS SOCCER

Norwood’s hat trick leads Carlinville to win

CARLINVILLE — Gavin Norwood needed just 24 seconds to score the eventual game-winning goal and he finished with a hat trick as Carlinville blanked Vandalia 10-0 in a South Central Conference boys soccer match on Thursday.

Norwood’s first goal went through Vandalia’s defense. He assisted on the Cavaliers’ next two goals — one from fellow senior Elijah Suttles in the eighth minute and from Paeton Brown, another senior, in the 16th minute — for a 3-0 lead. Norwood scored against the far post on an unassisted shot to give Carlinville a 4-0 lead in the 18th minute.

Caden Gibbs had the final two tallies for the Cavaliers (5-2-1 overall, 2-1 SCC) as they wrapped up the first half with a 10-0 lead.

Sophomore Pierce Rovey earned the shutout but didn’t have a shot to stop.

Basaldua lifts Beardstown past Riverton

BEARDSTOWN — Edwin Basaldua scored the go-ahead goal in the 79th minute to vault Beardstown to a 3-2 nonconference win over Riverton/Buffalo Tri-City.

Exauce Mulumba assisted the Tigers’ first goal to Guillermo Hernandez before scoring himself for a 2-1 halftime lead. Darren Lopez provided five saves.

Isaac Crumrine netted two goals for the Hawknadoes. Jackson Nibbe had 10 saves.

GIRLS TENNIS

SHG defeats Rochester

ROCHESTER — Sacred Heart-Griffin ceded the top singles and doubles matches but prevailed 7-2 over host Rochester.

Rochester’s Raleigh Meneghetti knocked off MK Christie 6-4, 6-1 in No. 1 singles and teamed up with Julia Musgrave in a 6-1, 6-4 win in No. 1 doubles over Christie and Caroline Sheehan.

Sacred Heart-Griffin's Laney Aleman swept Abigail Cochran 6-0, 6-0 in No. 2 singles while teammate Katherine Karns dispatched Cora Haupt 6-2, 6-2 on the No. 3 court.

