Prep sports: Winch helps West win

Aug. 29—The Free Press

MANKATO — Annelise Winch had a goal and assist as Mankato West defeated Red Wing 2-0 in a Big Nine Conference girls soccer match Saturday at Dakota Meadows.

Winch scored in the 10th minute, assisted by Aubrey Makela. In the second half, Winch assisted on a goal by Julia Schumacher.

West keeper Anne Schill made one save in the first half, and Macy Bauer had four saves in the second half.

West (1-1) plays at Waseca on Tuesday.

Mankato West boys 2, New Prague 1: Leo Demars and Kuony Chol each scored a goal as the Scarlets opened the season with a nonconference win at Dakota Meadows.

Owen Essay assisted on Demars' goal, while Caspar Olseth had the helper on Chol's goal.

Drew Smook made four saves in his first varsity game.

West hosts Winona on Monday at Dakota Meadows.

Winona 3, Mankato East boys 0: The Cougars had a 10-6 advantage on shots, but Winona claimed the Big Nine win at home.

Owen Quist made three saves for the Cougars.

East (0-1) hosts Red Wing on Monday.

Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia boys 6, Tri-City United 1: Emanuel Montiel scored three goals as the Crusaders won the nonconference game at Montgomery.

Duram Kelly, Aoman Bastor and Jefferson Alvarenga each scored once for the Crusaders. Parker Jensen made six saves.

The Crusaders (1-1) host Marshall on Tuesday.

New Ulm boys 3, St. Peter 2, OT: Isaiah Heins scored in the second overtime as the Eagles won the Big South Conference game at New Ulm.

Reed Selvey assisted on the winning goal. Samo Barbosa scored twice for New Ulm.

Ethan Goff made 11 saves.

Cross country

The Mankato East boys cross country team won the Ron Kretsch Invitational, which was hosted by Benilde-St. Margaret's.

The meet consisted of races by age level: middle school, ninth grade, 10th grade, 11th grade and 12th grade. The meet was scored by combining all races and adding the times of the top seven performers from each school. The lowest total time won.

East won with a total time of 1 hour, 19 minutes and 8 seconds. Minneapolis Washburn was second with 1:19:52.

Mankato East's Isaiah Anderson won the 10th grade race and was the overall champion in a time of 10:21.

The other top finishers for East were sophomore Evan MacLean (sixth, 11:13.4), sophomore Luke Scholtes (ninth, 11:19.6), sophomore Edward Nguyen (10th, 11:21.60, senior McCormick Rohlk (19th, 11:32.0), junior Nick Brauer (26th, 11:35.7) and junior Caleb Bentley (29th, 11:44.5).

Volleyball

Marshall 3, Mankato West 0: Abbi Stierlen made 25 digs as the Scarlets opened the season with a 25-11, 25-13, 25-13 nonconference loss to Marshall.

Gabrielle Peterson made six kills, and Grace Banse had five blocks. Trinity Jackson made nine assists, and Madelyn Allex had five assists.

Luverne 3, New Ulm 2: Maddi O'Connor had 13 kills and served four aces as New Ulm dropped the Big South Conference match.

Scores were 18-25, 25-15, 25-14, 12-15, 15-8.

Natalie Yackley had 32 assist and five kills, and Laura Bertrang added six kills and 10 blocks. Afton Hulke had nine kills and was 13 of 14 serving with three aces.

New Ulm hosts Waseca on Thursday.

St. Peter 3, Redwood Valley 0: Lilly Ruffin made nine kills, and Kylee Horner added eight as the Saints won the Big South match 25-15, 25-14, 25-21.

Grace Remmert made 15 assists and had 13 service points. McKenna Van Zee had 11 assists and 11 digs.