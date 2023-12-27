PREP SPORTS: West Point's Shadix named Athlete of the Week

Dec. 27—Liberty Shadix is beginning to heat up.

Look no further than last week's effort.

The West Point senior notched 18 points and 10 rebounds against Pell City, secured 21 points and 10 rebounds against Fort Payne and registered 17 points and eight rebounds against Boaz to help lead the Warriors to three consecutive wins at the Wills Valley Shootout in Fort Payne.

Shadix is The Times' Athlete of the Week.

Athlete of the Week, which is sponsored by Mitch Smith Chevrolet, is open to all local athletes.

Nominations can be sent to jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com with the person's name, school and statistics.

Check out other notable performances from Wednesday, Dec. 20 through Tuesday, Dec. 26 below.

▶ Jed Wilkins, Addison: Had 16 points against Vinemont.

▶ Cole Bales, Cold Springs: Had 22 points and 13 rebounds against Oneonta and 20 points against J.B. Pennington.

▶ Ethan Day, Cold Springs: Had 20 points against J.B. Pennington.

▶ Jake Dorough, Cullman: Had 32 points and a school-record 10 3's against Lausanne.

▶ Ally Sharpe, Cullman: Had 21 points against Mountain Brook.

▶ Kobe Payne, Fairview: Had 13 points against Madison Academy and 13 points against Good Hope.

▶ Blake Rickard, Fairview: Had 25 points and a game-winning 3-pointer against Good Hope.

▶ Jacob Haynes, Good Hope: Had 13 points against Fairview.

▶ Kmal Bell, Good Hope: Had 13 points against Fairview.

▶ Tucker Malin, Good Hope: Had 13 points against Fairview.

▶ Ivey Maddox, Good Hope: Had 22 points against Fairview.

▶ Ava McSwain, Good Hope: Had 16 points against Fairview.

▶ Bailey Tetro, Good Hope: Had 15 points against Fairview.

▶ Noah Jones, Hanceville: Had 20 points against Cordova.

▶ Reagan Robinson, Vinemont: Had 17 points against Addison.

▶ Hallie Wheeler, West Point: Had 18 points against Pell City and 14 points against Fort Payne.

▶ Laklin Shadix, West Point: Had 11 points against Pell City and 11 points against Fort Payne.