Prep sports: West loses hockey heartbreaker

Mar. 17—The Free Press

MARSHALL — Marshall scored the game-winning goal with less than two minutes to play, defeating Mankato West 4-3 in the quarterfinals of the Section 3A girls hockey tournament Tuesday.

The Scarlets had tied the game 59 seconds earlier on a goal by Emily Bloemke.

Abby Pedersen and Trinity Jackson scored the other goals for West.

The sixth-seeded Scarlets outshot third-seeded Marshall 29-18. Sarah Olsen made 14 saves for West.

Marshall plays Mankato East/Loyola in the section semifinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday at All Seasons Arena.

Girls basketball

United South Central 44, Madelia 28: Izzy O'Rourke had 16 points and eight rebounds to help the Rebels win the Section 2A playoff game at Wells.

Maya Zebro added 10 points and seven rebounds.

USC plays at top-seeded Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Wednesday.

Boys basketball

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 65, Madelia 54: Brady Nutter scored 33 points to lead the Bucs to a Section 2A victory at Waterville.

Ja'Sean Glover scored 30 points for Madelia, and Ramiro Zamora added 10 points.

WEM plays Mankato Loyola on Thursday at Fitzgerald gym.