Prep sports: Werk, East top Mayo

MANKATO — Matthew Werk allowed no earned runs and had 14 strikeouts over six innings for the Mankato East baseball team in a 6-1 Big Nine Conference win over Rochester Mayo Thursday at Wolverton Field.

Kyle Bridger and Gus Gartzke each went 2 for 2 for the Cougars, while Jacob Eggert had a double and two RBIs.

The Cougars (7-4) play Saturday at Red Wing.

St. James Area 6, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 4: The Saints scored three runs in the seventh to win the nonconference game at Lake Crystal.

Lane Berle was 2 for 4 for the Knights, and Drew Dahl and Carter Swanson each had an RBI single.

LCWM (3-11) plays at Windom Area on Friday.

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 8, St. Clair 0: Ryan Hanson tossed a one-hitter for the Bulldogs in the Valley Conference home victory.

Jack Morsching went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, while Karson Lindsay had an RBI double for the Bulldogs (4-6).

Softball

Mankato West 11, Albert Lea 0, 5 innings: Carly Nelson had three RBIs, including a two-run homer, as the Scarlets won the Big Nine game on their home field.

Lauryn Douglas and Abbi Stierlen each had two hits and two RBIs, and Bri Stoltzman had two RBIs. Douglas pitched a four-hitter with 10 strikeouts.

West (12-2) hosts Winona on Saturday.

Maple River 16, United South Central 6: Lexi Thomas had three hits and four RBIs, helping Maple River win its fourth straight game.

Ava Hermanson had three hits and three RBIs, and Olivia Pfeffer had three hits. Kylie Black added two hits and two RBIs.

Maple River (7-6) hosts Sleepy Eye St. Mary's on Friday.

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 11, Faribault Bethlehem Academy 6: Lindsay Condon went 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Bucs in the Gopher Conference home victory.

Autumn Taylor surrendered three earned runs and got the victory.

The Bucs (11-3, 8-1 in Gopher) will host Kenyon-Wanamingo on Friday.

Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 10, Waseca 0, 5 innings: Jacie Schultz pitched a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts in the nonconference road win.

Avery Voges was 4 for 4 with a double, and Sarah Sickler had an RBI.

LCWM (14-0) plays at Belle Plaine on Tuesday.

New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 8, Medford 2: Sophie Stork was 3 for 4 with two RBIs in the Panthers' Gopher Conference win.

Faith Nielsen had two hits and two RBIs. Stork was the winning pitcher, allowing six hits with 10 strikeouts.

NRHEG (12-1, 8-1 in Gopher) hosts Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Friday.

Madelia 8, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 4: Addie Ahern went 2 for 5 with a triple for the Blackhawks in the Valley Conference road win.

Corban Tatro allowed two earned runs.

For the Bulldogs, Halie Wheelock went 3 for 4 with a double and a triple.

The Blackhawks (7-6, 2-4 in Valley) host United South Central on Friday.

Springfield sweeps MVL: The Tigers beat the Chargers 12-7 and 20-4 in a Tomahawk Conference doubleheader at Springfield.

In the 20-4 loss, Haley Ditch hit a three-run homer for the Chargers.

In the 12-7 loss, Grace Bauer was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored.

Tri-City United 9, St. Clair/Loyola 7: Haley McGehee and Irie Hansen each had three hits for the Spartans in a nonconference loss.

Caroline Schimek pitched a complete game.

The Spartans play at Nicollet on Thursday.

Golf

St. Clair/Loyola boys 165, Alden-Conger 185, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 199, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 205: St. Clair/Loyola's Jack Ammann shot the low round of 39 at Terrace View Golf Course.

JWP's Logan Thell and the Spartans' Noah Landsteiner and Levi Ward tied for second at 41.

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton girls 206, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 210, Alden-Conger 234: Emily Drummer of St. Clair/Loyola was the medalist with a 44 at Terrace View Golf Course.

JWP's Kirsten Thell was one stroke back, with MVL's Nadine Clobes and Abbie Riederer tying for third at 49.

Lacrosse

Mankato girls 14, Rochester John Marshall 3: Gracie Bowman had four goals and two assists as Mankato won the Big Nine match at Dakota Meadows.

Geneva Morales had three goals and an assist, and Annelise Winch had two goals and four assists.

Taylor Gasswint made six saves.

Mankato (6-3, 6-1 in Big Nine) hosts Farmington on Saturday.

Track

Mankato East girls 130, Mankato West 87, Northfield 74, Austin 21: Megan Geraets won three events to lead the Cougars at a Big Nine quadrangular at Northfield.

Geraets won the 200-meter dash in 13.3 seconds, 200 dash in 26.56 and long jump at 16-feet-9 3/4.

Eve Anderson took first in the 3,200 run in 11:53.77, as did Julia Fischer in the 300 hurdles in 52.69 and Trinity Lindeman in the triple jump at 33-8 1/2.

East also won the 4x100 relay (53.20), 4x200 relay (1:50.29) and 4x800 relay (10:42.7).

For West, Jenna Sikel placed first in the 100 hurdles in 17.52. Abby Olenius won the pole vault at 11-2, as did Elie Wending in the high jump at 4-10.

Waseca girls 161.66, Windom 92, Worthington 72, New Ulm 56.5, St. James Area 35.5: Camille Ring won the 100 hurdles in 18.39 and 300 hurdles in 51:23 to lead Waseca to a first-place finish at the home meet.

Gabby Rodriguez won the 400 dash in 1:03.42, and Ella Dufault took first in the 1,600 run in 5:26.13. The Bluejays won the 4x200 relay in 1:56.54 and 4x800 relay in 11:11.66.

New Ulm's Paige Kalis won the 100 dash in 13.4 and long jump at 16-6 1/2, and Emily Pearson took first in the pole vault at 9-6.

St. James Area's Diana Rodriguez won the 3,200 run in 13:48.29.

Tennis

Rochester Lourdes 5, Waseca 2: Charlie Huttemier won 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-4 at No. 1 singles in Waseca's nonconference home loss.

Waseca's No. 2 doubles team of Dahminik Deutsch and Luke Osweiler won 7-6 (3), 7-5.

Waseca (5-11) plays at Austin on Monday.