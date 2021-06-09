Prep sports: WEM advances to Section 1A title

Jun. 9—The Associated PressThe Free Press

WABASHA — The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown softball team scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to win the Section 1A game 5-4 Tuesday.

Allison Rients went 2 for 4 with three RBIs for the Bucs. Ellie Ready, Brielle Bartelt and Lindsay Condon also had two hits for WEM.

Autumn Taylor got the victory.

With the win, the Bucs advance to the Section 1A title game Thursday at Austin.

New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 6, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 4: Liv Harazin finished with four hits and three RBIs for the Knights as they were eliminated from Section 2AA.

Jacie Schultz and Avery Voges each finished with three hits in the loss for the Knights.

Schultz surrendered only one earned run over seven innings. The Knights committed four errors leading to five unearned runs.

Golf

Section 2AA: Blue Earth Area had the three top players and won the Section 2AA title at the New Prague Golf Club.

The Bucs had a two-day, 36-hole team score of 605, with St. Peter next at 624.

Manning Lane of BEA was the medalist at 147, followed by teammates Ashton Lloyd at 150 and Braden Gudahl at 151.

Kaiden Brovold of St. Peter (152), Griffin Steiert of Waseca (153) and Kendall Nicolai of St. Peter (153) also qualified for the state meet.

In the girls meet, Makenna Reinardt of Le Sueur-Henderson had the low score of 162. Megan Nelson of Waseca was second at 166, and Adrianna Bixby of St. Peter took fourth at 169.

Fairmont won the team title at 721, edging St. Peter by three strokes.

The Class AA meet will be held Tuesday and Wednesday at Ridges at Sand Creek near Jordan.