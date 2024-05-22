PREP SPORTS: Tuesday, May 22, 2024

May 21—Here are the local scores from Tuesday, May 22.

BASEBALL

Wawasee 3, Fremont 2

Wawasee closed out the regular season with a win Tuesday night at home against Fremont. The Warriors stand 11-14.

SOFTBALL

Fairfield 11, West Noble 1

East Noble 4, Wawasee 3

Fairfield advanced to the semifinal, East Noble awaits in the championship at the Fairfield sectional following a doubleheader Tuesday afternoon. A recap from both games can be found on our site.

GIRLS TENNIS

NorthWood 3, Northridge 2

NorthWood topped Northridge Tuesday afternoon to advance in the regional round. More details included inside our full story from the match.

FW Carroll 5, Westview 0

Westview's season comes to a close Tuesday at the home of the Chargers, falling to Carroll.

BOYS GOLF

Bethany Christian 200, Lakeland 200

Bethany beat Lakeland on a fifth-score tiebreaker Tuesday. Luke Yordy's 55 was one-stroke better than Noah Owsley's 56 resulting in the Bruins win. Noah Schrock won medalist honors at 47.

Fairfield 153, Goshen 163

Fairfield topped Goshen Tuesday afternoon at Meadow Valley GC. Brayden Miller shot a 33 to win medalist honors.

Elkhart Christian 162, South Bend Adams 177, Concord 189

Concord fell to both ECA and SB Adams Tuesday afternoon. Rogan Russell led the way for the Minutemen with a 41.

TRACK AND FIELD

Kokomo Regional — Automatic advancers to the state finals

NorthWood(3 events) — Hannah Chupp (100-meter hurdles), 4X100-meter relay (Anna Roeder, Kady Hutsell, Hannah Chupp, Elayna Yoder), Hanna Clyde (400-meter)

Goshen (1) — Kristina Petkova (400-meter) — new school record

Concord (1) — Lia Davis (high jump)

Northridge (1) — Lily Vasil (pole vault)

Wawasee (1) — Emma Yoder (discus)

Fort Wayne Carroll Regional — Automatic advancers to state finals

Westview (1) — Adelyn Rainsberger (800-meter run) — new school record