Prep sports: Spaude leads West past Northfield

MANKATO — Alaina Spaude finished with two goals and an assist for the Mankato West girls soccer team in a 6-2 Big Nine Conference victory over Northfield Thursday at Dakota Meadows Middle School.

Annelise Winch finished with two goals for the Scarlets, while Julia Schumacher and Aubrey Bahl also scored. Elise Rykhus added two assists.

Shots on goal favored West 20-7. Anne Schill made five saves.

The Scarlets (3-1, 2-1 in Big Nine) host Waconia Tuesday.

Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia boys 2, Fairmont 2: Danny Coreas and Olman Pastor scored goals for the Crusaders as they played to a tie in the home match.

Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia finished with 16 shots on goal. Parker Jensen made four saves for the Crusaders.

The Crusaders play Tuesday at St. Peter.

Mankato East boys 0, Austin 0: The Cougars played to a draw with sixth-ranked Austin on the road.

Shots on goal favored the Cougars 10-5. Owen Quist made five saves for East.

The Cougars (1-2-1) host Northfield Tuesday.

Mankato West boys 3, Northfield 2: Caspar Olseth scored all three goals for the Scarlets in a road overtime victory.

Olseth scored twice in the final 10 minutes of regulation to send the game to overtime.

Shots on goal favored West 6-5. Blake Como made three saves.

West plays Thursday at Rochester Mayo.

Volleyball

Mankato East 3, Winona 0: Mackenzie Schweim finished with nine kills and 14 digs for the Cougars in the Big Nine road win. Scores were 25-23, 25-20, 25-14.

Destiny Reasner had nine kills and 11 digs, while Lexi Karge added six kills and six blocks.

Halle Huber finished with 27 assists and five digs.

The Cougars (2-1) play Tuesday at Faribault.

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 3, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 2: Lauren Cooper finished with 29 digs for the Knights as they lost the home match.

Maggie Graupman finished with 15 kills for LCWM, and Lauren Kuebler added 15 digs. Ella Voges had 23 assists.

Story continues

The Knights (0-2) play Tuesday at Maple River.

Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman 3, United South Central 0: Kiera Schultz had five kills, six digs and four blocks for the Rebels in the road loss.

Scores were 25-19, 25-22, 25-14.

Melany Ehlert added four kills and eight digs for USC, and Sam Swanson had 18 assists.

USC plays Tuesday at Madelia.

Glencoe-Silver Lake 3, St. Peter 2: Kylee Horner finished with 16 kills for the Saints in the home loss.

Scores were 25-21, 23-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-11.

Grace Remmert added eight kills, 22 assists and 20 digs for St. Peter, while McKenna Van Zee had 26 digs.

Football

Maple River 35, Jackson County Central 8: Mason Schirmer rushed for 79 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles' road victory.

Zach Herrmann made two touchdown receptions for the Eagles, and quarterback Landon Fox threw three touchdown passes.

The Eagles (1-0) host Windom Friday, Sept. 10.

Cleveland 41, Wabasha-Kellogg 0: Carter Dylla made four receptions for 130 yards and four touchdowns for the Clippers in their road victory.

Clippers' quarterback Jackson Meyer went 4 for 6 for 130 yards and four touchdowns.

The Clippers host Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Friday Sept. 10.

Cross country

St. Olaf Showcase: Ethan Cox finished 165th as Mankato West placed 29th at the 37-team boys cross country meet at Northfield.

Cox finished in 18:38.3. Luke Lumsden finished 168th in 18:42.8, Ian Kim took 181st in 18:52.3, Silas Simpson took 200th in 19:00.5, and Owen Risto placed 217th in 19:16.2.

Wayzata won the meet with 133 points. West scored 766.

Bill Glomski Invitational: Quinn VanMaldeghem finished 19th with a time of 22:19 for the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva girls in the meet at Stewartville.

Chatfield won the meet with 82 points.

On the boys side, the Panthers' Devon Nelton led the way, finishing in 47th place at 19:43.

Rochester Lourdes won the meet with 101 points. NRHEG finished with 361 points.

Swimming

Mankato East/Loyola 94, Red Wing 89: Jayne Satre and Bryn Ashland each won three events as the Cougars won the Big Nine meet.

Satre won the 200 freestyle in 2:08.40 and 500 freestyle in 5:54.56, and Ashland won the 200 individual medley in 2:30.50 and 100 breaststroke in 1:19.43.

Satre, Ashland, Cami Schuh and Addison Witte took first in the 400 freestyle relay in 4:08.87.

Avery Schuh won the 50 freestyle in 25.85, Marah Dauk placed first in diving with 176.55 points, and Madison Bomstad won the 100 butterfly in 1:08.23.

Rochester Century 135, Mankato West 44: Catherine Bittner won the 100 breaststroke as the Scarlets fell in the Big Nine meet.

Ella Potocnik won the 1-meter dive with a score of 164.65.

West's 400 freestyle relay of Ella Lee, Olivia Koeneman, Ines Arechaga Torralba and Catherine Bittner won at 4:03.21.