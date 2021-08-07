New prep sports season gets going on Monday

Aug. 7—After a summer of normalcy in terms of offseason or preseason preparations not impacted by the pandemic, high school sports 2021-22 get going in earnest on Monday.

Volleyball and fastpitch regular seasons commence for some, with others getting into action on Tuesday or later in the week. Meanwhile, the countdown to the regular season in football begins with the start of fall practice.

Volleyball

Muskogee begins play on Monday night, hosting Collinsville at 6 p.m. The Roughers return setter Jazzy Henry, a senior, and Khloe Wahl.

Libero Graci Wilkerson, a senior, is back after a season-ending knee injury in 2020. Others to keep an eye on include sophomores Alex Rodriguez, Bailee Russell and Ellie Jimenez and freshman Raegan Essex.

Fastpitch

Muskogee and new coach Mark Dicus begin play against Norman North with a home doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m. Dicus, who won championships at 5A Pryor and also Dewey and has had a successful coaching run in college as well at Seminole State and Rogers State, takes on the rebuilding challenge of a program that hasn't had a winning season since 2016 and didn't have the numbers to field a slowpitch team last spring.

Fort Gibson will host Bristow and Fairland in a three-way at Fort Gibson. Porter is at Warner in the first game of a home-and-home matchup and and Checotah, Eufaula, Gore, and Checotah all open at home. Webbers Falls hits the road Monday.

Hilldale and Wagoner open on Tuesday at Hilldale, Eufaula's first game is at home opposite McIntosh County rival Checotah. Oktaha also begins play at home on Tuesday.

Schedules are adjacent to this article.

Football

It all begins the minute the calendar turns.

Hilldale begins drills with its traditional 12 a.m. start on Monday. Midway will also start at midnight. At Warner, it's an early rise, 7 a.m., and Porum gets going at 8 a.m.

Muskogee will go at 6:30 p.m. all week.

Gore, Checotah and Webbers Falls all begin at 5 p.m. and Porter at 6. Haskell starts at 2:30 p.m. Monday and stays at that time all week.

Travis Hill at Muskogee, Rafe Watkins at Warner, Denton Long at Porter, Steve Corn at Midway and Phil McWilliams all begin their first seasons at their respective helms. Hill has been at MHS as defensive coordinator. Corn was previously at Midway for three seasons, including as head coach in 2012. McWilliams has been at Hilldale as an assistant as well as head soccer coach.