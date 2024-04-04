Prep sports roundup: Seth Hernandez of Corona puts on a show with his arm and bat

At the Boras Classic on Wednesday, listening to the pro scouts talk while seeing Seth Hernandez pitch and hit left little doubt what they were thinking: reclassify.

Hernandez is only a junior at Corona High, and the coming 2024 pro draft is leaving scouts desperate to find exceptional talent.

Well, they're going to have to wait for 2025.

"I hear it all the time," he said. "It's a little too late."

Hernandez, 6 feet 4, 190 pounds, is another one of those rare teenage Southern California baseball talents that will make fans excited to watch his progress.

As a pitcher, the right-hander struck out 11, walked none and gave up two hits in Corona's 8-0 win over Aquinas at JSerra. As a hitter, he belted a three-run home run to left field in the fifth inning when it was scoreless. Corona added five runs in the sixth.

"What Seth did is what he does," Corona coach Andy Wise said. "He didn't do anything that he shouldn't have done. That's how good he is and how fortunate we are to have him."

Hernandez didn't play high school baseball season last season. He was home schooled. But he's been well known among scouts. He appears to be having lots of fun at the high school level.

"It's great to dominate," he said. "You put in so much work behind the scene."

Corona had trouble scoring off Aquinas' Nathan Christman, an Oregon commit, until Hernandez hit his home run to left field. A five-run sixth included a fourth RBI from Hernandez. Anthony Murphy, Brady Ebel and Josh Springer each had two hits.

Corona (14-1) will face Etiwanda in Thursday's semifinals at 6 p.m. at JSerra. The Ebel brothers, Brady and Trey, used to play for Etiwanda.

Etiwanda 13, Oaks Christian 2: Al Moreno had two hits and two RBIs to help the surprising Eagles (7-10) reach the Boras Classic semifinals.

Huntington Beach 6, Maranatha 1: The Oilers advanced to the 6 p.m. Boras Classic semifinals Thursday against host Mater Dei. Trevor Goldenetz had three hits and Trent Grindlinger added two hits, including his 10th double. Jake Frohn threw three hits of scoreless relief.

Mater Dei 3, La Mirada 2: In the bottom of the 11th inning, Mater Dei finally won it on a two-out error with the bases loaded.



Earlier Aiden Aguya hit a home run for La Mirada in the sixth for a 1-0 lead. Brandon Thomas of Mater Dei tied it with a home run in the bottom of the seventh. La Mirada scored a run in the top of the 10th on an error. Mater Dei tied it in the bottom of the 10th after loading the bases with none out and getting a run on a groundout. Ryan Iveson struck out six in four innings of relief for Mater Dei.

La Costa Canyon 1, South Hills 0: Canyon won a consolation game of the Boras Classic.

San Dimas 7, Ganesha 0: Jude Favela threw a no-hitter in a consolation game of Boras Classic and Rocco Regan hit a grand slam.

Crespi 1, Rancho Bernardo 0: An error in the bottom of the ninth allowed Crespi to win the Boras Classic consolation game. Tyler Walton threw five scoreless innings and Christian Fregoso followed with four scoreless innings for Crespi.

JSerra 2, Carlsbad 1: Takashi Rutherford contributed a run-scoring single in the bottom of the sixth to break a 1-1 tie for JSerra. Matt Champion threw a complete game.

Cypress 4, Arcadia 3: Garret Rodriguez threw three scoreless innings of relief to lead Cypress.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 3, West Ranch 2: John Trainor broke a tie in the fifth inning with an RBI single to move the Knights into the semifinals of the National Classic. Sammy Petrocelli threw 2 2/3 innings of hitless relief with four strikeouts.

El Dorado 7, Granada Hills 6: A four-run rally in the bottom of the seventh lifted El Dorado into the National Classic semifinals. Mason Kim had the walk-off two-run single. Granada Hills opened a 6-3 lead. Easton Hawk homered for Granada Hills.

Gahr 4, Santa Margarita 3: Matt Sandoval's walk-off hit in the bottom of the seventh moves Gahr into the National Classic semifinals. Ben Finnegan had two hits and three RBIs for Santa Margarita.

Servite 7, Bishop Amat 6: The Friars survived a four-run seventh inning rally to advance to the National Classic semifinals. Miles Scott got the pitching win and also had three RBIs. Jacob Campos had four hits for Bishop Amat.

Harvard-Westlake 2, Orange Lutheran 1: In a nonleague game, the Wolverines used the pitching of Duncan Marsten and Bryce Rainer to win the game at Concordia. A two-run

Chaminade 2, Campbell Hall 1: Matt Churchill had the walk-off hit with the bases loaded for the Eagles.

Agoura 20, Firebaugh 2: Jack Gewart had four hits and four RBIs for Agoura.

Taft 1, El Camino Real 0: Elijah Gaviola threw an eight-inning no-hitter and also had the walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth to give Taft the West Valley League victory. He struck out four and walked none.

Birmingham 4, Chatsworth 3: The Patriots scored two runs in the eighth to stay unbeaten in West Valley League play. Sebastian Valadez had two hits and two RBIs. Mike Figueroa struck out eight in five innings.

Sun Valley Poly 9, Verdugo Hills 4: Brenden Mayorga had three hits and two RBIs for Poly.

Sylmar 6, Burroughs 1: Alex Martinez threw a complete game for the Spartans.

Sierra Canyon 5, Saugus 0: Ethan Montes threw five scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts for Sierra Canyon.

San Juan Hills 8, Corona Centennial 3: Zach Doyle had three RBIs for San Juan Hills.

Laguna Beach 5, Corona del Mar 1: Freshman Branson Wade struck out seven in six innings for Laguna Beach.

Anaheim Canyon 4, Ayala 0: Cohen Gomez struck out nine in four shutout innings.

Banning 2, Gardena Serra 1: Anthony Camarena threw six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts for Banning.

Westlake 4, Paso Robles 2: Will Kaczynski had two RBIs and Andrew Habermann allowed one hit in five innings.

Quartz Hill 16 Knight 2: Quartz Hill won the Golden League game and is 14-3 and 5-1 in league.

Los Alamitos 4, Irvine University 0: Ryan Deck struck out seven in a complete-game performance.

Mira Costa 10, Desert Oasis 0: Jake DeSpain homered for Mira Costa.

Fullerton 7, Sunny Hills 4: Christian Robinson's two-run single highlighted a six-run fourth inning for Fullerton.

Foothill 3, Yucaipa 0: Brian Harbour allowed no runs in five innings for Foothill. Mario Gonzalez struck out 10 for Yucaipa.

Mission Viejo 9, St. John Bosco 4: Max Osika had four RBIs for the Diablos.

Softball

Granada Hills 18, Chatsworth 2: Annabella Ramirez hit two home runs in the five-inning West Valley League win.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.