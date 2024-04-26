Prep sports roundup: JJ Harel of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame sets school record in the high jump

JJ Harel can't stop growing, so the 15-year-old keeps having pains. As a 6-foot-2 freshman last year at Chaminade, he couldn't compete in the high jump because he was injured. He transferred to Sherman Oaks Notre Dame this season, has grown to 6-4 and is still dealing with discomfort with a hip.

On Thursday at the Mission League track and field finals, he gave a sneak peak about what he's capable of doing when somewhat healthy. He set a school record clearing 6 feet 10.25 inches to win the high jump and put him on a path to compete in next week's Southern Section prelims.

He wanted to keep going higher but was told to stop and save his best for next month when the Southern Section and state championships take place. Harel set an AAU Junior Olympics record at 6-5 in middle school. He played junior varsity basketball for the Knights and is known for his dunks because he has a 40-inch vertical leap.

Notre Dame's 4x100 relay team ran a season-best time of 41.23 and includes its super quick quarterback, Steele Pizzella. Another fast quarterback is Chaminade's Seth Shigg, who won the 400 in 48.76.

In the 100, Bishop Alemany freshman Demare Deseurn won the 100 in 10.50. Three Notre Dame football players ran 10.77, 10.78 and 10.89.

In the 1,600, Sam Franco of St. Francis finished first in 4:21.20, beating talented senior Connor Bennett of Loyola.

In the girls' 400, Taylor Martinez of Notre Dame won in 58.59. In the 100, Tochi Nwabuzor of Notre Dame ran a wind-aided 12.34.

Baseball

Servite 9, JSerra 2: The Friars completed a three-game sweep of defending Division 1 champion JSerra. Talan Larson pitched six innings for the win. Hayden Woodson had two hits and two RBIs.

St. John Bosco 8, Orange Lutheran 2: Anthony Cosme threw a complete game for the Braves.

La Mirada 5, Gahr 1: Jacob Oropeza struck out eight to help La Mirada clinch at least a share of the Gateway League championship. Maverek Russell went three for three.

Villa Park 1, El Dorado 0: Aaron Sambath threw a three-hit shutout with six strikeouts and one walk.

Trabuco Hills 3, Mission Viejo 0: Mikey Gray came through with the shutout, striking out eight with no walks.

Dana Hills 4, Capistrano Valley 2: The Dolphins clinched a share of the South Coast League title with Tesoro and Dana Hills.

El Modena 4, Foothill 0: Nick Santivanez threw a one-hitter for El Modena, which is tied with Foothill and Villa Park in the Crestview League.

Damien 5, Etiwanda 2: The Spartans won the Baseline League title behind Nikko Paoletto, who had three RBIs.

Diamond Bar 1, South Hills 0: Quinton Mendoza threw the shutout, giving Walnut the Hacienda League title.

Beckman 10, Irvine 2: Ken Tomitaka finished with three hits for Beckman.

Viewpoint 8, Campbell Hall 0: Izzy Parsky hit a three-run home run and finished with three hits.

Hart 13, Canyon Country Canyon 0: The Indians won their 12th Foothill League title for retiring coach Jim Ozella.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.