Prep sports roundup: It's a happy 36th birthday for St. Francis coach Shaun Kort

Nate Kugler of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame gave up two hits and struck out 12 in seven innings in 1-0 loss to St. Francis. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

St. Francis baseball players could not have given coach Shaun Kort a better present for his 36th birthday Tuesday.

Kalani Quiroz outdueled Nate Kugler to help deliver a 1-0 road victory for St. Francis over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame in a Mission League game, improving the Golden Knights' record to 14-8.

The only run came in the top of the sixth inning when there was an error, a sacrifice bunt and a sacrifice fly by John Calmette. Kugler struck out 12 and gave up two hits in defeat.

Quiroz kept throwing strikes all afternoon. He finished with four strikeouts and two walks in his first pitching start of the season.

Notre Dame was coming off winning the National Classic. St. Francis has its most victories since the 2010 season. Kort is in his second season as St. Francis head coach. The team sang happy birthday to him on the bus ride home.

"We've got a couple prospects," he said of the voices.

St. Francis is 6-5 in league and in the battle for third place and an automatic playoff berth.

Loyola 4, Bishop Alemany 3: Brady Hyer's walk-off single in the 10th inning won it for the Cubs in a Mission League game. James Dell'Amico had three hits.

Birmingham 1, El Camino Real 0: Mike Figueroa threw a shutout and the Patriots scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh on a wild pitch to stay unbeaten in West Valley League play. Devin Gonor was the tough-luck loser, striking out five for ECR. Figueroa struck out six, walked one and gave up four hits. Birmingham is 6-0 in league and has never won a league title under coach Matt Mowry.

Santa Margarita 6, JSerra 0: Cade Townsend struck out 14, walked one and gave up two hits in a Trinity League victory. Ben Finnegan had two hits and two RBIs.

St. John Bosco 7, Mater Dei 2: Julian Garcia threw a complete game and the Braves scored three runs in the first and three in the third to win the Trinity League game. Moises Razo had a two-run triple.

Calabasas 8, Thousand Oaks 0: Jordan Kingston threw six shutout innings and Nate Castellon had three hits and two RBIs for Calabasas.

Westlake 7, Agoura 5: The Warriors broke a 5-5 tie with two runs in the sixth on two bases-loaded walks. Mason Berlinger finished with three hits. Jack Gewert had three hits and two RBIs for Agoura.

Newbury Park 3, Oaks Christian 1: The Panthers scored three runs in the seventh to win a Marmonte League game. Grayson Paul pitched a complete game.

Valencia 5, Chaminade 3: A four-run second inning powered the Vikings.

Chaparral 6, Great Oak 2: Grant Israel had two hits and two RBIs for Chaparral.

Servite 9, Capistrano Valley Christian 2: James Clark had three hits and Luke Wilson finished with three RBIs for Servite.

El Dorado 7, Foothill 6: Diego Gonzalez had a two-run walk-off double for El Dorado.

Garden Grove Pacifica 4, Tustin 2: Ayden Valdez struck out 11 for Pacifica.

Bishop Montgomery 2, Paraclete 0: Pierson Howe threw a one-hit shutout.

West Ranch 1, Simi Valley 0: Jackson Banuelos struck out seven in six shutout innings. Nolan Stoll had two hits.

Softball

Camarillo 7, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 3: Angelina Apodaca had three hits and Alexa Gomez contributed two RBIs to lead Camarillo.

Garden Grove Pacifica 10, La Palma Kennedy 0: Kaniya Bragg hit two home runs and Delaina Maae added another to power Pacifica.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.