Prep sports roundup: Granada Hills continues to dominate in softball

At 16-1 and unbeaten in the West Valley League, Granada Hills' softball team continues to be the team to beat in the City Section.

El Camino Real, an 18-time City champion, put up a good battle Wednesday before losing to the Highlanders 6-0. Jeniece Jimenez made a spectacular backhanded catch on a fly ball to center field. Jeannette Camarena hit two doubles. Addison Moorman struck out nine, walked two and gave up four hits.

Moorman called Jimenez's catch "awesome."

El Camino Real pitcher Remy Glassman struck out seven in trying to slow down the Highlanders' strong hitting attack. A four-run second inning gave Moorman all the runs she needed.

Los Alamitos 8, Edison 0: Cienna Kowaleski led Los Alamitos with three hits and Cari Ferguson struck out 10.

Baseball

Corona 8, Puyallup (Wash.) 0: In North Carolina, the Panthers started the National High School Baseball Invitational with a five-inning win. Seth Hernandez and Mason Sims combined for the shutout. Ethan Schiefelbein had a three-run double.

Huntington Beach 6, St. Johns Country Day 1: Nathan Aceves struck out six in 6-1/3 innings and Linkin Garcia had three hits to lead the Oilers in North Carolina. CJ Weinstein had two hits and two RBIs. The Oilers will face Las Vegas Bishop Gorman in the quarterfinals.

Harvard-Westlake 10, Key West (Fla.) 2: The Wolverines won their opener in North Carolina behind Bryce Rainer, who had three hits, and Duncan Marsten, who contributed two hits and three RBIs and pitched six innings.

Orange Lutheran 4, Farragut 1: Josiah Hartshorn delivered a bases-clearing triple in the bottom of the sixth inning to wipe out a 1-0 deficit and help the Lancers become the fourth Southern California team to advance to the quarterfinals of the National High School Baseball Invitational.

JSerra 14, Santa Margarita 12: Down 7-1, the Lions roared back to win a wild Trinity League game. Jordan Marian hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning to give JSerra an 11-8 lead. Then Santa Margarita tied it 11-11 in the bottom of the sixth on a two-run single by Trevor Banning and an RBI double from Ben Finnegan. Then JSerra scored three runs in the top of the seventh, with Blake Bowen getting an RBI double and Tyler Dunning adding a two-run double.

Cypress 16, La Palma Kennedy 0: Coach John Weber won his 400th game. Justin Tillar had two hits and four RBIs.

Tesoro 3, Trabuco Hills 0: Logan Zakhar threw a three-hit shutout for Tesoro.

Granada Hills 3, Taft 1: The Highlanders finally scored off a Taft pitching staff that had gone 19 consecutive innings without giving up any runs in league play. A run in the fifth and two in the sixth won it. Jack Nelson struck out five in four innings of relief. Jack Donohoe had two RBIs. Elijah Gaviola struck out 10 with one walk in six innings for Taft.

Chatsworth 9, Cleveland 3: The Chancellors picked up the West Valley League win.

Aliso Niguel 4, San Juan Hills 2: Connor Etnire threw 6-2/3 innings, striking out six, to lead Aliso Niguel. Jarett Sabol had three hits.

Beckman 4, Laguna Hills 1: Rex Jarcy threw a complete game, striking out nine, for Beckman.

Camarillo 11, Oak Park 1: Boston Bateman struck out 11 and gave up one hit in five innings with no walks for Camarillo.

Corona Centennial 7, Roosevelt 4: Matthew Bernath contributed two doubles and four RBIs to lead the Huskies.

Chaminade 8, St. Bonaventure 0: Adam Batmanian threw the shutout with five strikeouts and no walks.

Los Alamitos 8, Edison 3: Tyler Smith homered to lead Los Alamitos.

Corona del Mar 5, Newport Harbor 0: Stevie Jones struck out 12, walked none and allowed four hits in a dominating performance.

Sierra Canyon 1, Crespi 0: The Trailblazers scored a run in the top of the seventh to win the Mission League game. Ethan Montes gave up one hit in five innings for Sierra Canyon. Tyler Walton was the tough-luck loser for the Celts.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 6, St. Francis 4: Kai Gonzaga had a two-run single during a three-run seventh to lift the Knights. Down 6-0, St. Francis gave the Knights a scare with four runs in the bottom of the seventh. Levi Sterling was forced to come in with the tying runs on base in the seventh and got the save. Erik Puodziunas struck out 11 and gave up no runs in six innings.

Bishop Alemany 14, Loyola 4: A seven-run first inning keyed Alemany's win. Charlin Larkin had four RBIs.

Villa Park 6, El Modena 1: Justin Tims threw a complete game and Nate Lewis had two hits for Villa Park.

La Salle 9, Schurr 0: Travis Ochoa finished with three hits for La Salle.

Hart 6, Castaic 4: Brady Werther, Hayden Rhodes and Taj Brar each had two hits.

Moorpark 4, Royal 2: Michael Leddy had a two-run single for Moorpark.

