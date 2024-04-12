Prep sports roundup: Granada Hills posts fastest boys' 4X100 relay time in state

Jordan Coleman of Granada Hills opened his outdoor season by finishing the 100 meters in 10.88 seconds and helping the 4x100 relay team win in 40.29 seconds, fastest in the state this year. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Jordan Coleman, the defending City Section champion in the 100 meters, made his outdoors debut for Granada Hills on Thursday during a dual meet against El Camino Real. Let's just say he made a big difference.

The relay team of Coleman, Justin Hart, Timothy Wyatt and Kanye Martin won the boys' 4X100 relay in 40.29 seconds, fastest in the state this season and fifth fastest all time. It was faster than the time Granada Hills ran to set a City Section record last season in 40.68.

Then Coleman won his 100 heat in 10.88 seconds, the fastest he has started his season. He had been injured after running the indoor circuit. He said he was excited after the race because he felt good with no pain. His best time last season was 10.36 seconds at the Arcadia Invitational, so he believes he will be an athlete to watch by the time the City and state championships are held next month and he reaches peak form.

During a dual meet at Taft, Arcadia Invitational high jump champion Deshawn Banks of Birmingham cleared a personal-best 6-11.

Baseball

Foothill 4, El Dorado 3: It took a triple play pulled off by Foothill in the sixth inning to secure the victory.

South Hills 17, Wilson 1: Steven Jimenez had three hits and three RBIs for South Hills.

Westlake 14, Agoura 2: Nolan Johnson homered and Kaden Youmans had two hits and three RBIs. Dylan Volantis struck out eight in four innings.

Calabasas 14, Thousand Oaks 2: Simon Hoffman hit a grand slam and finished with seven RBIs to power the Coyotes.

Oaks Christian 9, Newbury Park 5: Chris Tampoya had two hits and two RBIs for Oaks Christian.

Birmingham 12, El Camino Real 7: Trevor Sostman had a home run to help the Patriots stay unbeaten in West Valley League play.

Sylmar 10, Kennedy 1: Matt Benzor threw a complete game with eight strikeouts. Mike Andrade and Eddie Beruman each had three hits.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.