Prep sports: Mankato lacrosse knocks off Owatonna

May 11—The Free Press

MANKATO — Parker Anthony scored the game-winner with two seconds to play as Mankato defeated Owatonna 12-11 in a Big Nine Conference boys lacrosse match at Thomas O. Anderson field Monday.

Owatonna led 4-0 and 8-4 before Mankato rallied.

Quintin Steindl and Gage Schmidt each scored three goals, while Joe Burns and Anthony each scored two. Garret Donkin and Brock Leider also scored. Brady Hoffner had an assist.

Ben Davis made 15 saves.

Mankato (6-2) hosts Farmington on Saturday.

Owatonna girls 14, Mankato 4: Mankato trailed just 4-3 at halftime before Owatonna pulled away for the Big Nine victory at Owatonna.

Annelise Winch scored two goals, while Gracie Bowman and Alaina Spaude each scored one.

Taylor Gasswint made three saves.

Mankato (5-3, 5-2 in Big Nine) hosts Rochester John Marshall on Thursday at Dakota Meadows.

Softball

St. Peter 2, New Ulm 0: Maya Pettis allowed three hits and one walk with seven strikeouts as the Saints claimed the big-school championship of the Big South Conference.

Dani Johnson was 2 for 3 with a double and run scored, and Alyssa Hrdlicka had a hit and RBI.

Maple River 2, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 0: Julia Langworthy pitched a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts as the Eagles won the Gopher Conference game at Mapleton.

It was NRHEG's first loss of the season.

Gabby Drews and Claire McGregor each had a hit and scored a run, while Olivia Pfeffer and Morgan Schendel each had an RBI.

Maple River (6-6) plays United South Central on Thursday at Wells.

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 9, Medford 2: Brielle Bartelt had three hits, including a home run, and four RBIs as the Bucs won the Gopher game at Medford.

Lindsay Condon had two hits and two RBIs. Gloria Cortez gave up one unearned run on seven hits and two walks in six innings.

WEM (10-3, 7-12 in Gopher) plays at home Thursday against Faribault Bethlehem Academy.

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 6, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 3: Megan Ahlness had two hits and two RBIs for St. Mary's in the Tomahawk Conference win.

Julia Helget was the winning pitcher, allowing five hits with nine strikeouts.

Haley Ditch was 2 for 4 with an RBI for MVL.

Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 9, Fairmont 1: Olivia Harazin had four hits, including two doubles, as the unbeaten Knights won the nonconference game at Lake Crystal.

Jacie Schultz pitched a complete game, allowing three hits with 10 strikeouts. Ava Snow had two RBIs, and Ella Voges and Malori Wyman each had a double.

LCWM (13-0) plays Thursday at Waseca.

Baseball

New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 8, Maple River 4: Boden Simon had two hits for Maple River in the Gopher Conference loss at New Richland.

Lucas Doering added a double and two RBIs.

Maple River (7-4) plays Minnesota Valley Lutheran on Tuesday at New Ulm.

Golf

Big Nine girls quadrangular: Bri Novak shot the low round of 88 to help Red Wing win the meet at North Links Golf Course.

Red Wing had a team score of 385, followed by Mankato West at 416 and Winona at 422. Mankato East did not have a team score.

Ally Grabianowski shot West's best score of 96.

Natalie Benton led East with a 95.

East plays on Tuesday at New Ulm. West plays at the East Invitational on Saturday at North Links.

{div dir="auto"}Big Nine boys quadrangular: Leo Gellert was the medalist with a 73 as Mankato West won the Big Nine meet at Mississippi National Golf Club near Red Wing.{/div}

West shot 323, five strokes better than Red Wing. Mankato East took third at 330, and Winona scored 387.

Owen Bjork had a 79 for West, with Timothy Cain at 81 and Zack Chelstrom at 90.

Carter Dean led East with a 77, one stroke better than teammate Jake Kanzenbach. Isaac Brennan had 84, and Aiden Prochaska had 91.

East plays at New Ulm on Tuesday.

Gopher meet: Kadyn Neubauer tied for medalist honors with a 37 as United South Central took first at Riverside Town & Country Golf Course.

United South Central shot 172, followed by Blooming Prairie at 174, Faribault Bethlehem Academy at 175, Maple River at 186, and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva at 202.

Blake Bullerman shot 41 for USC, while Luke Pederson and Landan Magnuson each shot 47.

Tennis

New Ulm 5, Mankato East/Loyola 2: New Ulm swept the singles to claim the nonconference victory at home.

Isaac Blumhoefer (6-0, 6-3), Max Gieseke (6-3, 6-2), Joey Gag (6-4, 6-1) and Ben Brownfield (6-3, 6-0) each won singles matches for the Eagles. The No. 1 doubles team of Nathaniel Janssen and Leo Waloch won (6-1, 4-6, 10-4).

East/Loyola's victories came at No. 2 doubles, where Adler Johnson and Guillaume Bibbee won 7-6 (5), 5-7, 10-4, and No. 3 doubles, where Alex Morgan and Nolan Wedland won 6-4, 6-3.