Prep sports: Godfrey leads Loyola past JWP

Feb. 20—The Free Press

JANESVILLE — Lawson Godfrey scored 20 points as Mankato Loyola defeated Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 73-47 in a Valley Conference boys basketball game Friday.

Simon Morgan added 15 points and 12 rebounds. Kolton Kunz had 12 points, four rebounds and five assists, and Logan Carlson had 12 points and four assists.

JWP was led by Landon Dimler, who had 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Memphis James scored 15 points.

Loyola (10-1) plays Monday at Cleveland. JWP (4-7) plays Monday at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons.

Cleveland 72, Immanuel Lutheran 35: Ben Holden finished with 22 points and 21 rebounds for the Clippers in the nonconference road win.

Isaac Mueller had 17 points and seven assists for Cleveland.

Austin Hanel led the Trojans with 19 points.

The Clippers (9-1) will host Mankato Loyola on Monday.

Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 63, Madelia 54: Zack Wells scored 14 points for the Knights in the Valley road win.

For Madelia, Ja'Sean Glover scored 32.

The Blackhawks (4-7) play Monday at Nicollet.

Waseca 90, St. James Area 51: Kyreese Willingham scored 22 points as the Bluejays won the Big South Conference game at home.

Zach Hoehn added 15 points, one more than Ryan Dufault. Elijah Breck scored 12, and Andrew Morgan had nine points and 13 rebounds.

For St. James Area, Hayden Jones scored 19 points, and Steven Balbueno had 15 points.

Waseca is 10-0.

Maple River 72, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 31: Ethan Fischer had 16 points and nine rebounds in the Eagles' Gopher Conference victory at Mapleton.

Will Sellers had 13 points and five assists, and Mason Schirmer scored 11.

Kordell Schlaak led NRHEG with 10 points.

Maple River (10-1, 9-0 in Gopher) plays at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial on Tuesday in the annual Jug game.

St. Peter 75, Blue Earth Area 73, OT: Ethan Grant scored 19 points and Bennett Olson added 18 points as the Saints won the Big South game at home.

Kelson Lund scored 10 points, including a key 3-pointer in overtime. Shea Hildebrandt also scored 10.

Story continues

Cam Anderson led BEA with 18 points, and Braden Gudahl scored 12, with a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime. Gavin Storbeck and Austin Thiefoldt both scored 11.

St. Peter (6-4) hosts Kenyon-Wanamingo on Monday.

Girls basketball

Mankato West 77, Rochester Century 53: Bri Stoltzman scored 20 points in the Scarlets' Big Nine Conference road win at Rochester.

Lani Schoper scored 18 points, while Emily Fitterer had 11 and Sydney Ottmar had 10. Annika Younge added seven points and 15 rebounds.

West plays at Red Wing on Tuesday.

Mankato East 66, Owatonna 46: Lexi Karge had 23 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots as the Cougars pulled away in the second half of the Big Nine game at Owatonna.

East led 29-20 at halftime.

Mackenzie Schweim had 18 points, six rebounds and four steals, and Peyton Stevermer had 14 points and four assists.

East (8-3) plays at Albert Lea on Friday.

Tri-City United 50, Sibley East 43: Kaia Krocak scored 16 points, and Sam Lang added 14 points as the Titans won the Minnesota River Conference game at Montgomery.

Audrey Parrott led Sibley East with 13 points.

TCU (2-7) plays Saturday against Mountain Iron-Buhl at Montgomery.

Maple River 49, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 36: Claire McGregor scored 23 points as the Eagles won the Gopher Conference game at New Richland.

Lexi Thomas added 10 points.

Erin Jacobson led NRHEG with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

NRHEG (4-7) plays Tuesday at Faribault Bethlehem Academy. Maple River (5-5) plays Monday at Jackson County Central.

Immanuel Lutheran 53, St. John's Prep 44: Aubree Kranz had 23 points and six rebounds as Immanuel Lutheran won a nonconference game on the road.

Hailey Maass added 16 points, and Amber Casto had 10 points and six rebounds.

Immanuel Lutheran plays at Cedar Mountain on Monday.

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 44, Hayfield 26: Toryn Richards had 14 points and 10 rebounds in the Bucs' Gopher Conference win.

Lindsay Condon had eight points and seven rebounds, and Brielle Bartelt had eight points, six rebounds and four assists.

WEM is 8-2, 6-1 in Gopher.

Skiing

West girls win: Brynn Bohlke was the medalist for the West girls at 48.92, as the Scarlets won the four-team meet with 110 points Friday at Mount Kato.

Mankato East/Loyola was second with 98 points, while Mound Westonka was third at 82.

West's Megan Hiniker was second overall at 51.16.

Kira Neeb had the best time for the Cougars and finished fourth overall at 52.52.

On the boys side, Valley Crystal won with 139 points. West took third at 129, and East/Loyola was fourth at 118.

For the Scarlets, Garret Donkin took fourth at 49.35.

East/Loyola's David Reynolds took sixth at 49.60.