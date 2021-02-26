Prep sports: East wrestlers fall to Scott West

Feb. 26—The Free Press

MANKATO — Cael Willaert and Rieley Fleming each won by fall, but Mankato East lost 42-26 to Scott West in a nonconference wrestling match Thursday at the East gym.

Willaert won the 160-pound match, while Fleming won at 285.

Spencer Ruedy (145), Braeden Hendel (152), Brian Thilges (182), Nate Drumm (195) and Brady Hoffner (220) each won by decision.

East competes on Saturday with Rochester Century at Albert Lea.

Mankato West sweeps: The Scarlets picked up a pair of victories at Rochester, defeating Rochest John Marshall 72-6 and St. Charles 39-34.

Against JM, Caden Truebenbach (106), Brody Koberoski (126), Damian Riewe (145) and Trenton Fontaine (285) each won by fall.

In the win over St. Charles, Shafer Ehmke (120) won by decision, and Joshua Allen (182) won by fall.

USC splits: Bryon Getchell won twice by fall as the Rebels split a pair of matches at Wells.

The Rebels defeated Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 50-18 and lost to Grand Meadow/Leroy-Ostrander/Southlan 72-6 at Wells.

GMLOS also defeated WEMJWP 84-0.

St. Peter sweeps: Noah Hunt (132), Kole Guth (170) and Nathan Pettis (285) each won by fall as the Saints swept a pair of matches at home.

St. Peter defeated Tri-City United 45-24 and Waseca 45-29.

TCU's Riley Skluzacek (106), Ayden Balma (113), Carter O'Malley (145) and Caden O'Malley (152) all won by fall against St. Peter.

Waseca's Kaden Johnson (113), Mason Gehloff (120) and Oliver O'Brien (138) won by fall in the match with St. Peter.

Girls basketball

Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 79, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 31: Lexi Cloyd scored 22 points, and Lauren Cooper added 20 as the Knights won the Valley Conference game at Lake Crystal.

Olivia Harazin scored 13 points, and Lilli Graupman scored 10.

For ACGE, Abbie Theusch scored 11 points.

LCWM (12-1) plays Tuesday at home against Nicollet/Loyola.

Cleveland 50, Nicollet/Loyola 47: Hayley Selby scored 15 points for Nicollet/Loyola, which lost the Valley game at Nicollet.

Marah Hulke added 10 points, and Josi Hansen scored nine points.

Blue Earth Area 61, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 24: Eloise Blair scored 16 points to lead the Bucs to a nonconference win at Blue Earth.

Arika Howard added nine points.

Mara Richardson led JWP with eight points.

BEA plays at St. James Area on Saturday.

Boys basketball

Maple River 44, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 38: Ethan Fischer had 10 points and five rebounds for the Eagles in a Gopher Conference win at Mapleton.

Mason Schirmer had eight points, five rebounds and six steals for Maple River (12-1, 10-0).

WEM was led by Domanik Paulson's 25 points.

Hockey

Northfield 11, Mankato West girls 0: Sarah Olsen made 40 saves for the Scarlets in the Big Nine loss at All Seasons Arena.

West had 16 shots on goal.

The Scarlets host Red Wing at noon Saturday at All Seasons Arena.

Owatonna 6, Mankato East/Loyola 3 boys: Ian Mueller, Jake Schreiber and Zach Lebens each scored a goal in the Cougars' Big Nine loss at All Seasons Arena.

East/Loyola hosts Rochester John Marshall on Saturday at All Seasons Arena.

Owatonna 6, Mankato East/Loyola girls 1: Kailey Newton scored the only goal for the Cougars in a Big Nine road game.

Haliey Baker made 30 saves for East/Loyola.

The Cougars play at Winona on Saturday.

Boys swimming

Mankato East/Loyola 90, Rochester Mayo 90: Dave Wedzina won a pair of events as the Cougars and Mayo tied in the Big Nine virtual meet.

Wedzina won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:08.53 and 100 breaststroke in 1:04.08.

Logan Gustafson took first in the 50 freestyle in 23.79, and Cole Javens won the diving with 210.30 points.