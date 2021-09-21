Prep sports: East. West claim nonconference victories

Sep. 21—The Free Press

MANKATO — Ella Huettl scored three goals as Mankato East defeated Waseca 6-0 in a nonconference girls soccer match Monday at Thomas O. Anderson field.

Kenzie Keller, Sophia Barnacle and Paige Turek each scored goals for the Cougars. Kylie Stude, Julia Fischer and Jenna Starkey each had an assist.

Ashley Fischer made 10 saves for East, which had 20 shots.

East (7-2) plays Tuesday at Rochester John Marshall.

Mankato West girls 3, St. Peter 0: The Scarlets had a 15-1 advantage in shots on goal in the Senior Night nonconference victory at Dakota Meadows.

Annelise Winch scored West's first goal, assisted by Ellie Schanbacher. Julia Schumacher and Aubrey Makela scored the Scarlets' other goals.

Anne Schill and Macy Bauer split the goalkeeping duties for West.

The Scarlets (7-2-1) play at Albert Lea on Tuesday. St. Peter plays at Marshall on Tuesday.

Mankato West boys 8, St. Peter 0: Caspar Olseth scored three goals and had two assists to help the Scarlets win the nonconference match at St. Peter.

Mohamed Jama added two goals and an assist, while Leo Demars had a goal and two assists. Joey Decko and Hunter Rigdon also scored goals, and A.J. Franke, Kuony Chol and Aadel Mahmoud each had assists.

Drew Smook and Eric Smook combined on the shutout. Shots were 21-3 for West.

West hosts Albert Lea on Tuesday.

Volleyball

Northfield 3, Mankato East 0: McKenzie Schweim made 12 kills in the Cougars' 25-21, 25-19, 25-17 Big Nine Conference loss at the East gym.

Lexi Karge had nine kills and three blocks, and Halle Huber made 28 assists. Kylie Christofferson served two aces.

East (3-3, 3-2 in Big Nine) plays at Owatonna on Tuesday.

Mountain Lake Area 3, Mankato Loyola 0: The Crusaders dropped the nonconference match 25-12, 25-12, 25-18 at Mountain Lake.

Paige Frutiger had six kills and 18 digs, and Maddie Huiras had six kills and eight digs. Kylie Kolars made five kills, and Sammy Kann had 20 assists.

Loyola (1-10) hosts New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday.

Norwood Young America 3, St. Peter 1: Grace Remmert had 10 kills, 14 assists and 18 digs in the Saints' nonconference loss at home.

Scores were 25-18, 25-20, 20-25, 27-25.

Brooke Rehnelt also had 10 kills, Mallory Hartfield added 13 assists and McKenna Van Zee made 23 digs. McKenzie Pettis served three aces.

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 3, Le Sueur-Henderson 2: Riley Sammon had 13 kills, while Alex Huess and Claire Bohlen each made 10 kills in the Bucs' nonconference win at home.

Scores were 26-24, 25-23, 14-25, 21-25, 15-10.

Mikaya Schuster had 28 assists, and Jordan Green served four aces.

WEM (6-3) plays Tuesday at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.